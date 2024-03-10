Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment

This is an update of our earlier article on SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) as the fourth quarter delivered more of the same. The company has been doing that for years, with member, product, lending and deposits all growing, although for next year growth is going to shift from lending to Financial Services.

We think the company's Financial Services segment (as well as their Technology segment) has reached escape velocity where revenue growth and operating leverage produced a jump in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA almost doubling sequentially and the margin reaching their long-term target of 30%.

On an annual basis, it's almost equally pronounced:

And a longer-term perspective really brings home the point (Q4CC):

we have grown annual adjusted net revenue by more than 8x, annual EBITDA by almost 3x or $660 million, members by more than 11x, total products by 16x, and consolidated net interest income by nearly 5x.

This is during Anthony Noto's tenure as CEO from 2018 onwards. Mind you, Q1/24 isn't going to be quite as exuberant with adjusted EBITDA between $110-$120M (but Q1 is low season) and $580-$590M for FY24.

By far the biggest segment is still the company's lending business which was good for 64% of the revenue and 90% of profits:

But Financial Services are growing very fast and started to contribute to profits in Q4 and Technology's growth will increase and produce considerable leverage going forward.

Lending business

This segment still generates 90% of the profits but management expects this to gradually change. The company has cheap sources of funding through its own cash flow and deposits.

The latter grew from $7.3B at the end of 2022 to an astounding $18.6B at the end of 2023, with over 90% of deposits coming from direct deposit members.

This cheap funding gives it a significant advantage over other fintech companies as there is a 218bp difference between their deposit rate and their warehouse facilities. The lack of having to maintain a branch network gives it an advantage over most banks. And this works (Q4CC):

In Lending, 76% of adjusted net revenue was net interest income up 43% year-over-year to $263 million. We point this out because $263 million in cash revenue is 2x greater than our directly attributable segment expenses of $120 million. Segment contribution margin improved by over 500 basis points sequentially to 65%.

The company is indeed ensuring that its loans have a 40% to 50% variable profit margin per loan. Can this growth continue? Several factors could limit growth:

Loan demand

Funding

Capital ratio

Credit quality

Funding doesn't seem to be a problem, given the tremendous increase in deposits. Their capital ratio actually improved (Q4CC):

Our total capital ratio improved to 15.3% from 14.5% last quarter, helped by organic tangible book growth, over $1billion in loan sales, capital optimization moves, and an opportunistic convertible debt repurchase of $72 million.

But apparently they still deemed it necessary to create some additional capital buffer by issuing $750M (+$122.5M) in 1.25 Notes (see below).

Personal loan originations grew 31% to $3.2B with student loans growing 95% to $790M and home loan originations growing 193% to $309M. That doesn't strike us as illustrating a dearth of loan demand.

Indeed, management expects their lending business to contract somewhat in 2024 to between 92-95% of 2023 volumes, "below the much higher level of demand." (Q4CC). But needless to say there is upside to this.

Management argued it has $18-$20B of capacity to increase origination:

Cash flow and deposit growth

Annual amortization or paying down of existing loans ($8.4B/year)

The $2B forward flow agreement

Considerable margin in the capital ratio

Given the 50% growth they expect for the combined Financial Services and Technology Platform segments, and the strong operating leverage in these segments, the company can be flexible with their loan book and origination levels in times of uncertainty, which management thinks we are in.

Credit quality also seems to be in good health (Q4CC):

Our personal loan borrowers weighted average income is $171,000 with a weighted average FICO score of 744. Our student loan borrowers weighted average income is $154,000 with a weighted average FICO of 781.

Even though, their delinquency rates are slowly moving back to pre-pandemic levels (Q4CC):

We expect default rates to continue to normalize to pre-COVID life of loan loss levels of approximately 7% to 8%.

Surprisingly, management expects the economy to contract in 2024 and four rate cuts by the Fed. Management doesn't expect much influence of lower rates on personal and student loans but it's likely to boost home loans as the refinancing business is reactivating.

The NIM (net interest rate margin) is staying pretty stable:

Financial Services segment

This segment is reaching escape velocity with its first GAAP profitable quarter ($25M) and given the number of economies of scale and scope we expect a great deal of operating leverage so this is just the beginning.

There are two products (Credit Card and Invest) that haven't yet reached escape velocity and together they still produce significant losses ($100M) as a result of CAC (customer acquisition cost) but that only indicates the potential of the segments as these too will likely reach critical mass and shift to profitability at some point. Monetization of the products progresses fast (Q4CC):

annualized revenue per product of $59, up nearly 50% year-over-year versus $40 in Q4 2022 and up 10% sequentially... We reached 9.5 million Financial Services products in the quarter, which is up 45% year-over-year with 626,000 new products in the quarter. We reached nearly 3.4 million products in SoFi Money, 2.4 million in SoFi Invest, and 3.3 million in Relay... Full year segment revenue of $437 million is 2.6 times the $168 million we delivered in 2022

Technology segment

This is their B2B business where they provide the Technisys banking platform to third parties as it is an efficient engine (or operating system, as they called it) that supports all kinds of financial products and services that usually work on disjointed software in most financial services companies.

They also have an underlying payment processing platform, growing with the transactions and APIs (to additional products) that clients use. This segment too is reaching escape velocity as the investments in platform, products and movement to the cloud are largely in the rearview mirror.

Growth is accelerating to 13% in Q4 and will accelerate to the mid-20s at the same time as most of the development costs have been incurred, providing a great deal of leverage here as well.

New products

The company also regularly introduces new products to expand the economies of scale and scope, in Q4 they added:

In Financial Services: Alts SoFi, an alternative investments and mutual funds normally reserved for institutional investors and the wealthy.

In Technology Platform: an expense management solution in partnership with Mastercard

In Technology Platform: a risk data mark and data pipeline for our Payments Risk Platform

Operational leverage

While revenue rises fast, adjusted EBITDA rises much faster and the latter is the result of platform economics, producing:

Economies of scale (amortization of fixed cost)

Economies of scope (leveraging the platform over more products and customers, creating more entry points and cross-sell opportunities, as well as improving the whole package)

Reducing CAC (customer acquisition cost)

Here is management explaining some of these (Q4CC):

If you think about our businesses individually than collectively, as a series of unit economic businesses, where we're architecting the revenue per account, the variable cost per account, to the variable profit margin that obviously exceeds the customer acquisition cost by a meaningful margin and then pays back after 12 months to 24 months. As you scale that variable profit per account, you're going at a fixed cost base. Once you get that above the fixed cost base, the incremental unit economics just drops to the bottom line, and our unit economics are greater than 30%, which means our long-term margins could be greater than 30%, but we're going to stick with that right now for our long term margin.

The effect of reducing CAC was mentioned in our previous article, but it is worth repeating (Presentation at Goldman Sachs):

We make about $800 in LTV day one if it's a new member. If it's a cross buy member that comes in through Relay at a very low CAC or comes through Invest or comes through Money, that profit goes from $800 to $1,600 to $2,000.

These issues go at the heart of why we're bullish on the stock as these effects won't wear off, in fact, they might very well become even more pronounced as the company scales and introduces more products.

Outlook

The Financial Services segment will grow by 75% and the Tech Platform by 20% in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margins will roughly be 20% in Q1, increasing to 30% by year-end with FY24 expenses under the EBITDA line to be roughly equivalent in aggregate in dollar terms compared to 2023 (excluding the 2023 reported goodwill impairment).

Management also had something to say about subsequent years, seeing a 20-25% CAGR for 2023-2026 under the assumption that the macro environment doesn't significantly change and (Q4CC):

no significant new business launches or acquisitions, such as small medium business checking and savings, or small medium business lending, a broader asset management business, insurance, a broader credit card portfolio, new technology verticals for the technology platform business, or new geographies.

Does this give a glimpse at their product and/or M&A roadmap? This 20-25% CARG contains a 50% CARG for Financial Services, a mid-20s percent CAGR for the Tech platform, and a mid-teens CAGR for the Lending segment.

If one adds it all up one arrives at between $0.55 and $0.80 per share in GAAP EPS in 2026. Moreover, management sees 20% to 25% EPS growth even beyond 2026.

Financing

The company embarked on issuing $750 million (and an additional $112.5M) in Convertible Senior Notes with a 1.25% interest rate and a conversion price of $9.45 and spent quite a lot ($78.8M on capped calls) to cap the dilution.

The excellent SA contributor IP Banking Research argued (as he did before) that this is the result of their aggressive accounting limiting their availability of capital to expand loans.

The company avoids having to make CECL provisions at origination by classifying its loans as AFS (Available for Sale), rather than HfI (Held for Investment), which boosts upfront profits and seemingly improves capital ratios.

However, this is a temporary advantage that was further boosted by their aggressive increase in lending, pocketing ever larger up-front profits. But over time, they have to make these CECL provisions anyway so that advantage erodes away.

There are additional reasons to assume they were running into capital constraints:

There isn't any obvious other explanation for issuing these Notes although one could argue that it also does take out much more expensive existing 3.24M of the 12.5% Series 1 Preferred Stock.

After years of strong growth, the company guided for a mild contraction in their Lending Business for FY24 to 92-95% of their FY23 levels ($17.4B in originations).

Yet on the other hand it seems odd, take for instance what management said during the Q4CC (our emphasis):

In terms of our lending capacity, we have the ability to originate $18 billion to $20 billion in loans in 2024, while keeping capital ratios well north of regulatory minimums. And that's based on growth in tangible book value, amortization of existing loans, and previously announced loan sales.

And this is supposedly when keeping all these loans on the books, rather than selling them, which would further free up capital. They have been selling loans in Q4, like the 1B in loan sales for reasons set out in our previous article, and (Q4CC):

we entered into a credit default swap arrangement for $2.5 billion of refinanced student loans. These loans were reclassified as held for investment versus held for sale

With the additional benefit of improving capital ratios and risk weighting for these assets. By selling loans they create the twin benefit of avoiding regulatory objections to their accounting classification as well as freeing up capital (although holding the loans on the books supposedly is more profitable).

So we assume that the new financing is to provide the company with more margin, avoid having to sell loans to meet capital standards.

Valuation

We could start right with that $0.55-$0.80 EPS in FY26 which produces a very modest p/e ratio on the stock but that's in two years and a lot can happen between then and now.

The guided FY24 EPS is of course a lot more modest, making the shares pretty expensive still. And there is something else to consider:

We're not sure where that zero for stock-based compensation comes from at the end of Q4, it can't be right given that it's a TTM (trailing twelve-month) figure. SBC has been running at $300M a year, roughly 15% of revenue but declining as a percentage of revenue. There is quite a bit more dilution to come, from the Q3/23 10-Q:

SOFI 2023 10-K

Valuation has gotten more reasonable:

We agree with Stone Fox Capital who argues that investors should look at adjusted EBITDA, not GAAP earnings as the adjustments are almost all non-cash charges.

Conclusion

There are many things to like about the stock:

The company offers a one-stop shop, bundling a host of first-rate financial products.

Unlike most fintechs, the company has its own deposit base and unlike most banks, it doesn't need to maintain a branch network.

The company keeps on expanding rapidly with members, financial products, lending, and deposits all growing fast and it's difficult to see what will slow this down significantly.

Financial Services require little or no capital and no credit risk or capital reserves are required and they have achieved escape velocity.

The one-stop shop nature of its business generates a tremendous amount of data that can be used to refine algorithms for personalization and credit risk analysis, among other uses.

The underlying platform produces economies of scale and scope, powering strong operating leverage.

LIV to CAC is also constantly improving as a result of these platform economics.

Given that the Financial Services and Technology Platform segments have reached escape velocity, the company can be more flexible with its loan business depending on circumstances.

Against this one could argue that the shares are not cheap and that economic circumstances could worsen significantly which is likely to be negative for their lending business even if a retort to that is that management has guided for a recession in 2024 already, it is hardly depending on a rosy scenario to materialize.