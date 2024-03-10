Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi Shifts Gears

Mar. 10, 2024 5:25 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock1 Comment
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoFi's Financial Services segment has reached escape velocity, with revenue growth and operating leverage leading to a jump in profitability.
  • The company's lending business still generates the majority of profits, but the Financial Services segment is growing rapidly and contributing to profits.
  • SoFi's deposit growth provides a significant funding advantage over other fintech companies and traditional banks.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »

SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment

This is an update of our earlier article on SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) as the fourth quarter delivered more of the same. The company has been doing that for years, with member, product, lending and deposits all growing, although for

If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our Full Service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. Or you can choose the Basic Service which is a little more opportunistic and geared towards somewhat bigger stocks.

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities that we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models that have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
19.21K Followers

Shareholders Unite is a retired academic with 30+ years of experience in the financial markets. He looks to find small companies with multi-bagger potential while mitigating risks through a portfolio approach.

He runs SHU Growth Portfolio where he offers wide coverage of several small companies with high growth possibilities. He has a buy and hold approach with tranche purchases of stocks of interest. The service features an illustrative portfolio to incorporate into your portfolio, buy alerts, weekend stock and market updates, and a chat room. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
blacksaleem
Today, 6:47 AM
Comments (2.55K)
Thanks for your article. I’m a newcomer to SOFI. Bought it this week for the first time. Felt like the Convertible Offering was a buying opportunity. Could comment on many things, but only a few. Financial Condition, Growth, Low Guidance all look very good to me. Back to $9 ST.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SOFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.