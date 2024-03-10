Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Singapore Technologies Engineering Is A Fairly Valued Defense Play

Summary

  • Singapore Technologies Engineering's fiscal 2023 bottom line surpassed expectations, thanks to strong revenue growth for the Commercial Aerospace segment and the profitability improvement for the Defense & Public Security segment.
  • SGGKF's Defense & Public Security segment is likely to benefit from higher defense spending, but positives are priced in with the stock trading at above 1 times PEG multiple.
  • A Hold rating for Singapore Technologies Engineering stock is maintained; I have a favorable opinion of its Defense & Public Security segment's prospects, but the stock's valuations are unattractive.
Elevator Pitch

I rate Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (OTCPK:SGGKF) [S63:SP] stock as a Hold. On its corporate website, Singapore Technologies Engineering describes itself as a company with a "diverse portfolio of businesses (that) spans the aerospace, smart city, digital solutions, defense and public security segments."

nyc3053 Australia
Today, 6:17 AM
The big problem with many Asian based stocks, and this one is a great example of the problem, is that in 10 years, it has gone absolutely nowhere, pays no dividend and it doesn't look like the next 10 years are going to be any different from the last 10. We love visiting Singapore, eating at the hawker stands and we never bother with a car there, the trains are amazing for getting you around the city. Walking is great exercise too, and the trains compel you to walk as well from station to platform and platform to the street. However, I really don't see the point of investing there when I have American Mortgage Reits that pay me quarterly dividends in excess of 14% in USD terms as well as an account that has some of the world's greatest companies contained within it.
