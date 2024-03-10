sutlafk

Elevator Pitch

I rate Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (OTCPK:SGGKF) [S63:SP] stock as a Hold. On its corporate website, Singapore Technologies Engineering describes itself as a company with a "diverse portfolio of businesses (that) spans the aerospace, smart city, digital solutions, defense and public security segments."

My earlier September 11, 2020 write-up was focused on the assessment of the company's interim 2020 performance and its prospects for the latter half of that year. The current article draws attention to Singapore Technologies Engineering's latest results and the company's business outlook.

The company's FY 2023 earnings were a slight beat. Moving forward, there are expectations of slower revenue growth and stable operating margins for SGGKF. I like Singapore Technologies Engineering as a defense play, but the stock's valuations aren't exactly cheap based on the PEG (Price-to-Earnings Growth) metric. Therefore, I have a Neutral view and a Hold rating for Singapore Technologies Engineering.

Investors should note that they can deal in the company's OTC shares and its shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Singapore Technologies Engineering's Singapore-listed and Over-The-Counter shares boast mean daily trading values of $12 million and $20,000 (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively for the last three months. Interactive Brokers is one of the US stockbrokers that offer trading access for the Singapore equity market, which enables readers to trade in the company's comparatively more liquid Singapore-listed shares.

FY 2023 Earnings Were Slightly Ahead Of Expectations

Singapore Technologies Engineering issued an announcement revealing its financial performance for FY 2023 late last week on February 29, 2024. The company's most recent fiscal year results didn't disappoint investors.

Revenue for Singapore Technologies Engineering rose by +11.8% to S$10,101 million in FY 2023, which turned out to be +2.9% better than the analysts' consensus top-line projection of S$9,820 million as per S&P Capital IQ data.

The Commercial Aerospace segment was the star for the company last year in terms of its revenue expansion, as this segment saw its top line grow by +30.6% in 2023. In contrast, sales for Singapore Technologies Engineering's Urban Solutions segment increased by a relatively more modest growth rate of +9.7% for 2023, while its Defense & Public Security segment's revenue declined by -0.5% in the prior year.

SGGKF highlighted at its FY 2023 results briefing that its "aerospace MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) business continued to recover in tandem with the aviation market." This provides an explanation for the Commercial Aerospace segment's excellent top-line performance for the previous year.

The company's actual FY 2023 net income attributable to shareholders was S$587 million, and this was equivalent to a +9.6% growth as compared to its FY 2022 earnings of S$535 million. Singapore Technologies Engineering delivered a +1.5% beat for the latest fiscal year, considering the sell side's consensus bottom-line estimate of S$578 million (source: S&P Capital IQ).

With regards to operating profitability, Singapore Technologies Engineering's Defense & Public Security segment was the main driver of the company's above-expectations bottom line for 2023.

The company's EBIT margin for the Defense & Public Security segment improved by +420 basis points from 8.5% last year to 12.8% in the current year. In its FY 2023 earnings presentation slides, SGGKF attributed the substantial improvement in its Defense & Public Security segment's profitability at the EBIT level to a number of factors including "business growth, margin mix, cost savings and absence of U.S. Marine (sold in late-2022) losses."

Medium-Term Outlook Is Decent But Unexciting

The market sees SGGKF delivering a slower pace of top-line growth (which is still decent in the high single digit percentage range), and flattish operating profit margins in the intermediate term.

According to consensus data taken from S&P Capital IQ, the sell side is currently forecasting that Singapore Technologies Engineering's revenue will increase by +6.0%, +7.1%, and +7.2% for 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively. As a comparison, the company's sales grew faster at +17.4% and +11.8% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

On the other hand, the analysts are projecting EBIT margins of 9.1%, 9.1%, and 9.0% (source: S&P Capital IQ) for SGGKF in 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively. This implies that Singapore Technologies Engineering's operating profitability is expected to be healthy in the years ahead, but there might not be a significant improvement in the company's operating margins going forward.

As mentioned in the previous section of this article, the company's Commercial Aerospace business was the key driver of Singapore Technologies Engineering's revenue growth last year. At the company's FY 2023 earnings call, SGGKF noted that its recent fiscal year Commercial Aerospace top line had already "surpassed 2019 pre-COVID revenue level" and its "Investor Day target" for 2026. In other words, it is reasonable to think that the future top-line expansion for Commercial Aerospace, which contributed 39% of its 2023 revenue, will slow in the next few years.

Instead, SGGKF's Defense & Public Security segment is more likely to be the major growth engine for the company in the midterm.

The company stressed at its fiscal 2023 earnings briefing that it is "quite optimistic about our continued progress in the international defense business" which has "been building new products", and revealed that it is currently "working on quite a few major (defense) projects." A recent February 13, 2024 article published by The International Institute of Strategic Studies indicated that the amount of monies allocated to defense increased by +9% last year on a worldwide basis, and forecasted that the 2024 worldwide defense spending will be even higher than the 2023 $2.2 trillion figure. This provides support for SGGKF's positive view of its defense business' prospects.

But the faster pace of expansion for Singapore Technologies Engineering's Defense & Public Security segment might not fully offset the revenue growth deceleration for its Commercial Aerospace segment, as the aviation market recovery has been realized to a large extent, as explained above. As such, expectations of a high single digit percentage top-line increase for the company in the next couple of years seems pretty realistic.

Separately, a substantial expansion of SGGKF's profit margins in the future is less likely.

One factor is that the Defense & Public Security segment's profitability might have peaked with its FY 2023 EBIT margin of 12.8%. At its most recent quarterly results call, the company mentioned that "the DPS (Defense & Public Security) business can certainly maintain (author emphasis) the rate (or profit margin) we are going" at now.

Another factor is that the company's Commercial Aerospace segment has to deal with elevated manpower expenses. Singapore Technologies Engineering shared at its latest fiscal year earnings call that it is still facing "challenges (associated with manpower costs), particularly in the U.S. market, where there's a very tight labor market (author emphasis) and huge demand." As a reference, its Commercial Aerospace EBIT margin contracted by -200 basis points HoH (Half-on-Half) to 6.3% in the second half of 2023.

Stock's Valuations Are Reasonable

The market currently values Singapore Technologies Engineering at a Price-to-Earnings Growth or PEG multiple of 1.26 times, based on its consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E ratio of 18.2 times and the sell side's consensus FY 2024-2027 bottom line CAGR estimate of +14.4%.

I think that SGGKF does deserve some form of valuation premium, considering that the company is a play on rising defense spending. But if one assumes a fair PEG metric is 1 times, the stock's 1.26 times PEG ratio would have already priced in its exposure to the defense sector to a large degree.

Concluding Thoughts

Singapore Technologies Engineering is a beneficiary of growing defense spend. But I deem the stock to be worthy of a Hold, rather than a Buy rating, taking into account its valuations and medium-term financial prospects.

