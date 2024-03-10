Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Devon Energy: Disciplined Approach

Mar. 10, 2024 6:00 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock2 Comments
Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Devon Energy has seen a bounce in its stock following solid earnings, but the stock is still cheap due to strong cash flows.
  • The energy company has improved efficiency by cutting capital spending plans for 2024 and focusing on maintaining oil volumes rather than aggressively chasing market share.
  • Devon Energy's low breakeven level allows it to generate substantial free cash flow, offering a nearly 10% yield at the current market cap with WTI prices around $80/bbl.
Oil drums stacked on top of each other

After a brutal start to the year, Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has finally bounced following solid earnings. The domestic energy company has become a cash flow machine returning lots of capital to shareholders, making the stock appealing to buy

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Comments (2)

energyguy921
Yesterday, 6:51 PM
Disciplined losses. If SFC likes it, it’s an avoid.
1066Dan
Yesterday, 6:45 PM
Thanks Mark! I own it and love the dividend yield. Don’t mention takeover… in my view, even a large premium would not replace the dividend. It’s my only oil and gas exposure.
