We recently bought some Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL). This was a trade by selling Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT), another real estate play where we felt the risk-reward had become unattractive. We were looking for defensive plays that would withstand the pricing out of rate cuts from the 2024 roster. At the time, we considered the option of going into Realty Income (O). We last downgraded he monthly dividend company to a hold following a blockbuster rally. It had also pulled back and was on offer for a better entry.

Seeking Alpha

We ultimately decided to go with BNL, and tell you why that might make more sense for investors looking for a dividend stream. We also tell you why you are unlikely to get a lot more than the dividend.

The REIT

BNL has established a substantial size in the triple net arena while most investors remain unaware of their presence.

BNL Presentation

One simple proof of our claim that investors don't know about this one would be the number of followers on Seeking Alpha. Even we don't "follow" it at present.

Seeking Alpha

Our comparative, Realty Income, has a little more.

Seeking Alpha

The asset growth has been very impressive though it has slowed down substantially in the last 3 years.

BNL Presentation

The triple net portfolio is primarily industrial and this sets it a bit apart from the bulk of the triple nets which follow the retail model.

BNL Presentation

Reasons For Preference Over Realty Income

BNL has some similarities here with Realty Income, but its key differentiating factors today are actually endearing to us. Now, those may not work for everyone, but we will tell you what we like and you can decide if that works for you. The first reason is that we like the industrial exposure.

BNL Presentation

Any dedicated REIT investor must know by now that W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) have huge exposure to this segment but BNL is pretty strong here as well. Realty Income does have some exposure here but that percentage has come down a little after Spirit Capital acquisition. We see industrial as a stronger setup even into the next recession as the wave of onshoring continues to support demand for this asset class.

The next reason is the weighted average lease term or WALT. BNL wins here again, though the difference is not huge. Leases maturing in the near term though are substantially higher for Realty Income.

BNL Presentation

The next reason is the multiple. It might seem like splitting hairs to argue for BNL at 10X funds from operations (FFO) versus Realty Income at 12.5X, but it is likely to be a differentiator for a poor return environment. Realty Income has been going through its multiple compression cycle and there are risks we see a sub 10X FFO in the future. BNL seems to be better priced for that risk.

From a NAV perspective too, BNL is trading about a 22% discount to consensus NAV, which is one of the more attractive discounts we have seen for the REIT.

TIKR

Realty Income on the other hand trades at about 7% discount to NAV.

BNL Presentation

The final reason is that in a low total return environment, the higher (assuming it is well covered), dividend yield wins out. BNL's 7.62% give you enough extra here to go for it.

Data by YCharts

Why BNL Could Disappoint

No REIT can function without good credit and BNL's metrics here are excellent as well. The BBB rating is adequate to execute its plan.

BNL Presentation

We will note here that Realty Income carries a little more in leverage from a debt to EBITDA standpoint, but that is counterbalanced by a better credit rating. It is one of just 8 REITs to carry an "A-" or better.

BNL Presentation

Its weighted average term to maturity is also better than BNL. So overall Realty Income gets a bit of an edge in this area.

The above however, is not why we think BNL could disappoint. The credit differences are marginal and unlikely to alter the return profile between the two. What will likely be an issue is BNL trading at that deep discount to NAV. This is a problem for stock issuance and internally retained flows are quite marginal after dividends to move the needle on new acquisitions. Realty Income also faced this (far more in the last two years than prior to that) and their solution was to gobble up another REIT that traded at an even bigger discount to NAV. That being done, they now trade at a small discount to NAV and likely will use equity for the right properties. With BNL, you might have to be content with the dividend until the market decides to revalue this. Of course Realty Income could swallow up BNL at a premium as well, though based on the property choices, that might not be the most likely outcome. We still like the stock as the large dividend with a defensive business model and rock-bottom valuations do remind us of another triple net we recently purchased. We rate this a Buy and maintain Realty Income at a Hold.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.