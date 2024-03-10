Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Mar. 10, 2024 6:30 AM ET
Wall Street Breakfast
The consumer price index report for February will be closely watched next week. Economists expect headline CPI to rise 0.4% month-over-month for February and be up 0.3% once the food and energy categories are stripped out. Inflation is expected to show a 3.1% year-over-year increase for the month. Other economic reports that are due to be released include the producer price index report, the retail sales report, and the latest reading from the University of Michigan on consumer sentiment.

After adding it all up, investors may walk away with new interest rate expectations. Currently, Goldman Sachs thinks the first rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, and Bank of Canada will be in June. However, there is less clarity around the forecast with central bankers reluctant to provide guidance too far in advance. Sizing up the FOMC tea leaves, Seeking Alpha Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller expects to see softer payroll data and a continuation of the disinflationary trend that would then allow the Federal Reserve to reduce rates sooner, with the economy on track for a soft landing.

The earnings calendar for the week ahead is headlined by Oracle (ORCL) (analysis) and consumer-facing companies such as Dollar Tree (DLTR), Kohl's (KSS), and DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS).

Meanwhile, the conference calendar is very active during the week, including the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference and Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Investors will also have their eyes on the Starbucks' (SBUX) annual meeting of shareholders. In the healthcare sector, the FDA action date arrives for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (MDGL) Resmetirom, which has the potential to become the first and only medicine approved for NASH liver disease. Finally, the stock market could see some extra volatility at the very end of the week with triple witching day on March 15 featuring the simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index futures, and stock index options contracts.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, March 11 - Oracle (ORCL), Casey's General Stores (CASY), and Asana (ASAN).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, March 12 - On Holding (ONON), Kohl's (KSS), and International Game Technology (IGT).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, March 13 - Dollar Tree (DLTR), Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and Lennar (LEN).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, March 14 - DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar General (DG), Adobe (ADBE), Blink Charging (BLNK), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, March 15 - Jabil (JBL). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Options trading volume is elevated on Enviva (EVA) and BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI). The list of highly-shorted stocks heading into the new week includes Bowlero (BOWL) and Celsius Holdings (CELH). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Envoy Medical (COCH), EMCOR (EME), and Vistra (VST). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Pine Cliff Energy (OTCQX:PIFYF), Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II (XPDB), and Inari Medical (NARI).

IPO watch: No new IPO offerings are expected to launch in the week ahead. The post-IPO quiet periods expire on American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR), Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX), Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO), Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX), and BBB Foods (TBBB) to free up analysts to post up ratings. A block of Solowin (SWIN) shares will see the IPO lockup period expire. Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) will release its first earnings report as a publicly traded company. The sporting goods stock traded about 25% above its IPO pricing level at the time of publication.

Investor events: AT&T (T), eBay (EBAY), fuboTV (FUBO), Fox Corporation (FOXA), and Warner Music (WMG) are some of the notable companies due to present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference. The long list of companies presenting at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference includes Delta Air Lines (DAL), Honeywell (HON), and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP). Meanwhile, the healthcare sector will be on watch with both the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and Leerink Partners Global BioPharma Conference running during the week. Other notable investor events include Cisco Systems' (CSCO) tech talk and the Starbucks Corporation's (SBUX) annual shareholder meeting.

