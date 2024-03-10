AdrianHancu/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been quite some time, almost a year's time in fact, since I wrote about Hennes & Mauritz, or H & M (OTCPK:HNNMY) (OTCPK:HMRZF). This company has been struggling with declining fundamentals for years, and its complicated ownership structure makes it incompatible with long-term ownership, at least as I see it. The fact that the long-term management seems to be preparing the company for eventual privatization at a likely unappealing price does not make it easier to swallow, despite what could be an upside. At times, if you had timed things correctly, you could have made a decent ROR on this investment, but I still say that this company is better off in your "bargain bin", thanks to RORs like this.

I myself sold nicely attractive short-dated puts which put me in a positive RoR without having to take too much risk with a business such as this.

In this article, I will show you why despite that one could argue that there is an upside here, I would still consider this company only a "HOLD" going into 2024.

Hennes & Mauritz - Plenty to like fundamentally, but as with most retail cyclicals, the company has a downside

As I've said in previous articles, there was a time when Hennes & Mauritz, or H&M was one of the safest dividend stocks you could invest in. Valuation was high, management was confident, and there wasn't a bear as long as you could see for the trees.

Then came 2016, and all of that changed. Between 2016 and 2020, the company had a 4-year consecutive decline in earnings per share. The company struggled to maintain its dividend of 9.75 SEK/share, communicating clearly that this would not be canceled - but that was little comfort for investors who had invested at over 320 SEK/share.

The company now trades at 140 SEK/share.

The dividend was reinstated in 2021 at a level of 6.5, but the company still dropped in 2022, with EPS falling nearly 50%.

And thus we have the story of H&M, which is currently expected to recover going into 2024 and 2025 as well as 2026.

You can understand, with a 10-year negative mass ratio of 75% even with a 20% margin of error, why I am not especially positive or ready to invest in this stock at this time.

We have 4Q, and this is worth a look. The top line grew by 6%, and excluding Russia and Belarus, it increased by 8%. Sales for the company's portfolio brands increased by 15% in SEK, and 9% in local currencies, and H&M still has a 50%+ gross margin for its business, at 51.2%, which is an increase.

H&M also managed an operating profit increase, and the OM almost doubled to 6.2%. The company also saw an increase to net profit of 145% - but this was, like most of the comps here, a very easy beat, including an operational cash flow increase, which again was a very easy beat.

The reason why the group saw improvements here was the improvement in supply chains and better cost control. H&M is also managing inventory better. 2023 was a positve year for H&M, but it was, again, a very easy beat and it would have been worrying to see H&M not achieve this.

My take on this company is quite a contrarian. Most who follow this company do in fact believe it to be worth at least 200 SEK/share or in that neighborhood. The reason for what I believe to be quite a lofty assumption for the business is that they take the company's 4Q23 as proof of company improvements. I understand the sentiment, but I do not agree.

For instance, sales increase. The way H&M talked in 2023, it did not seem unlikely with a double-digit top-line increase, only to end at roughly 5-6%.

Hennes & Mauritz is the world's second-largest fashion company in terms of pure revenue. The notion that they have scale and brand recognition is one that is easily proven. The company most definitely has this.

Also, the biggest takeaway for me from 2023A is that the company's inventory and supply chain improvements are in fact no longer working since about 2 years back.

Why do I say this?

While the are indications of improvements, inventory days grew from 117 in the mid-2010's to 140 in 2022 - which is an absolutely massive negative for a company such as this. When you couple this with SG&A and fixed cost increases, not even 50%+ gross margins are really able to "save" you.

H&M, being as large as it is, has trouble with underperforming assets, namely stores, namely stores that need to be closed. The improvements that need to be made in inventory and SCM are clear to me as well - and it would take a separate article, or set of articles to go through what I would see as necessary knowing only the bare minimum of how the company operates.

The key fact to consider with H&M is that the company kind of "slept" through the revolution in fashion from brands like Zara, which have done things far better than H&M. H&M is used to producing far-off, then clothes come to the stores with a very long turnaround and planning time. Zara and other players have shown that not only is it possible to work with far shorter lead and turnaround, it's profitable to do so.

H&M has yet not been able to fully adapt to this. While the company may see market share gains from weaker local competition, like Lindex in Sweden, I have a hard time seeing the company competing with the faster and leaner competition internationally, as fashion becomes far more "specialized". There used to be that women could get their entire wardrobe from H&M, and in fact did do so - but the increase of niche has also affected patterns here and allowed the rise of smaller chains like the recent local Intimissimi stores - not a new brand in any way, but its expansion has been interesting to follow.

In short, I have trouble seeing H&M keeping up. I am obviously not a customer for H&M's products - but I do engage with their customers and people who follow the female clothing space far more closely than I do, and they confirm this picture that I am conveying.

What risks, exactly, am I seeing to H&M?

Risks and Upside to Hennes & Mauritz

I say that Hennes & Mauritz has proven historically that it's slow to adapt to changing trends. This includes a major trimming or reduction of its number of stores, which in my view should have been done a long time ago. I see many H&M stores that are virtually ghost towns, both mall-based and as their own stores.

The competition that H&M faces is nothing to write off either - forget Amazon and Alibaba, we're talking Shein, Temu, and other hyper-quick fashion outlets that deliver to the door. It's my personal view that male fashion - high fashion - is quality-oriented (expensive clothes for men are typically qualitative in terms of materials and durability - I have mine for years and sometimes decades) whereas female fashion is design-oriented, but doesn't necessarily last. There are exceptions of course.

H&M is also not helped by the fact that it's a low-price positioning sort of brand, which tries to compete with retailers such as Amazon, Shein, Temu, and others, which are clearly on the rise. That means that without any quality proposal, the company is less likely to pass on COGS hits to consumers, and instead eat the margin decline.

We can see the proof of this in a very volatile operating margin that last year was down below 4%. Not exactly a good thing.

Positives?

The scale and brand recognition make H&M hard to beat for new entrants. Loyalty and membership help here as well, again, the scale, and the database of customer data that H&M has access to is neither small nor insignificant.

That being said, I do not view the latest year as some sort of proof of the company's performance.

Valuation for Hennes & Mauritz

I had one of the lowest PTs around for H&M when I wrote my last article, being down to 105 SEK/share. I have my reasons, but the obvious conclusion here is that this PT was too low. I'm also raising it significantly as of this article, bringing it to 130 SEK/share.

The entire industry has seen underperformance for some time, from the previously-popular V.F Corp (VFC) which is now down almost 80% in 5 years. H&M since 2015 has outperformed VFC, but since that time is down almost 41%, or a negative annualized RoR of almost 6%. And some investors I do know literally have that on their portfolio, that negative annualized RoR.

I do not. I used the troughs in H&M to "play" the company with CSPs. I no longer do this at this time, but should the company drop below 120 SEK I would probably do the same thing again.

As things stand, the historical premiumization of the company is distorting returns and what the company could achieve. I do not believe H&M will grow as fast, or as strongly as analysts expect. I do not believe the 40-50% EPS increase will arrive in 2024, and I do not believe this company to be worth a 5-year average of 28x P/E.

I would forecast it closer to 15x P/E, given its yield of 4.6% (which I view as safe).

But that target would bring it to only around 8-9% annualized RoR even with these forecasts.

Because of what you see above, the 130 SEK price target is the highest I'm willing to go. At that price, you'd get at least 12-13% normalized with a decent yield even if the company went lower. Also, at 130 SEK, I believe you're well-insulated against the threat of the company being taken private at an unfavorable valuation. Hennes & Mauritz is the company of the Swedish Persson family, and the head of that family is one of the wealthiest men in the nation. He's shown again and again that he's a shrewd businessman. The shrewd thing to do is, as I see it, taking the company private at an attractive price. As things stand now, he already owns almost 80% of the voting power - and as I've said, I believe privatization is within the realm of possibility in the next 3-5 years.

For that reason, I would buy shares at around 130, but probably rather use options to get exposure to the company rather than straight investing in common shares.

For the common share, my updated thesis for 2024E is as follows.

Thesis

I view Hennes & Mauritz as a problematic business to invest in. The company has seen a decade's worth of declines, and any fundamental sign of a serious turnaround isn't really currently in the books - at least not realistically, whatever the forecasts say here. While the company is cheap to normalize long-term results, I remain ever-cautious about a company such as this and give it a conservative PT.

I work with cash-secured puts to make some extra cash on the side, typically annualizing 10-20% on a 30-45 day put with a conservative strike.

For the common, I say that this company is a definite "HOLD", and this is updated for 2024E.

I give H&M a PT of 130 SEK/share, but that's as high as I'll go here.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company is at 2/5 out of my criteria, and so is a "HOLD" here with a PT of 105 SEK/share for the native.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

