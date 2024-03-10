Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 10

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 4/11 5/10 1.32 1.42 7.58% 2.09% 33 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 3/14 3/29 0.33 0.34 3.03% 3.87% 15 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 4/9 5/8 0.29 0.32 10.34% 0.39% 12 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 3/13 3/28 0.215 0.2175 1.16% 4.23% 14 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Mar 11 (Ex-Div 3/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corporation (AEE) 3/29 0.67 73.01 3.67% 11 Brookfield Corporation (BN) 3/28 0.08 41.67 0.77% 13 Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 3/22 0.28 53.96 2.08% 6 The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 3/21 0.21 10.98 7.65% 28 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 4/15 1.09 102.17 4.27% 56 HP Inc. (HPQ) 4/3 0.2756 30.74 3.59% 14 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 4/3 2 956.65 0.84% 10 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 4/1 0.42 43.02 3.91% 28 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 4/3 0.67 61.87 4.33% 10 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Mar 12 (Ex-Div 3/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 4/1 0.62 84.87 2.92% 9 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 3/28 0.38 17.06 8.91% 11 Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 3/28 0.21 26.36 3.19% 8 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 3/28 0.36 115.02 1.25% 17 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 3/28 0.0251 13.1 2.30% 10 Linde plc (LIN) 3/28 1.39 462.55 1.20% 31 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 3/28 0.16 67.2 0.95% 14 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 3/28 0.22 60.01 1.47% 12 Pool Corporation (POOL) 3/28 1.1 415.06 1.06% 13 SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) 3/28 0.98 223.7 1.75% 6 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 3/28 0.19 44.27 1.72% 21 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 3/28 0.2175 20.57 4.23% 14 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Mar 13 (Ex-Div 3/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 3/28 1.4 185.16 3.02% 13 Albany International Corp. (AIN) 4/5 0.26 95.48 1.09% 6 Air Lease Corporation (AL) 4/10 0.21 43.8 1.92% 12 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 4/1 0.4 118.33 1.35% 29 Allegion plc (ALLE) 3/29 0.48 130.85 1.47% 11 Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 4/12 0.19 22.12 3.44% 25 Ares Management Corporation (ARES) 3/29 0.93 134.1 2.77% 5 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 3/29 2.2 440.8 2.00% 21 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 4/5 0.8 203.55 1.57% 17 Cadence Bank (CADE) 4/1 0.25 27.93 3.58% 11 Chubb Limited (CB) 4/5 0.86 248.81 1.38% 30 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 4/10 0.45 47.22 3.81% 32 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 3/28 1.565 112.92 5.54% 10 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 4/9 0.965 67.83 5.69% 13 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 4/1 0.44 51.99 3.39% 12 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 3/29 0.27 26.3 4.11% 12 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 4/5 0.59 105.03 2.25% 20 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 3/28 0.3 53.08 2.26% 12 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 3/28 0.57 24.4 9.34% 8 Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 3/29 0.49 42.85 4.57% 25 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 3/28 1.22 149.48 3.26% 19 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 3/29 1.51 445.01 1.36% 12 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 3/29 0.25 40.09 2.49% 9 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 4/5 0.81 89.82 3.61% 14 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 3/29 1.62 150.6 4.30% 14 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 4/1 0.18 32.57 2.21% 13 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 3/28 0.13 20.79 2.50% 7 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 4/2 0.3 19.22 6.24% 13 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 3/29 0.48 50.38 3.81% 12 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 3/29 0.15 16.77 3.58% 11 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 3/28 0.77 75.12 4.10% 10 Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 12/27 0.75 141.94 2.11% 7 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 3/29 0.2225 49.52 1.80% 17 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 4/4 0.445 108.09 1.65% 7 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 3/29 0.34 35.11 3.87% 15 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 4/1 0.17 20.16 3.37% 11 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 3/29 0.45 138.66 1.30% 12 Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 3/29 0.38 73.41 2.07% 7 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 4/1 0.485 59.52 3.26% 62 Leidos Holdings (LDOS) 3/28 0.38 128.76 1.18% 5 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 4/15 0.46 20.46 8.99% 52 Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 4/1 0.09 44.6 0.81% 7 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 4/5 0.77 123.5 2.49% 13 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 4/15 0.98 335.41 1.17% 14 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 4/1 2.5 615.36 1.63% 19 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 3/29 0.56 38.15 5.87% 9 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 3/29 0.65 49.52 5.25% 20 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 3/28 0.4624 30.97 5.97% 9 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 3/29 0.55 19.72 11.16% 5 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 3/29 0.4 169.23 0.95% 8 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 4/1 0.56 63.07 3.55% 26 PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 4/2 0.2 112.68 0.71% 6 Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCPK:PNBI) 3/29 0.25 24.25 4.12% 14 Peoples Ltd. (OTCPK:PPLL) 3/29 0.62 67.45 3.68% 12 QNB Corp. (OTCPK:QNBC) 3/28 0.37 24.45 6.05% 13 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 4/19 0.407 50.2 3.24% 26 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 3/29 0.39 230.35 0.68% 29 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 4/15 0.3 52.16 2.30% 9 Service Corporation International (SCI) 3/28 0.3 75.56 1.59% 14 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 4/1 0.21 19.72 4.26% 13 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 3/29 0.22 26.55 3.31% 9 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 3/28 0.19 15.93 4.77% 50 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 3/29 0.85 130.11 2.61% 19 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 4/15 0.39 597.61 0.26% 7 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 3/28 1.24 117.95 4.21% 38 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 4/5 0.23 26.22 3.51% 10 UGI Corporation (UGI) 4/1 0.375 25.06 5.99% 36 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 3/29 0.13 27.75 1.87% 12 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 4/3 0.3 69.31 1.73% 21 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 3/29 0.39 236.53 0.66% 6 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/28 0.75 207.75 1.44% 21 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 1/6 0.2075 60.12 1.38% 51 Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) 3/29 0.16 63.27 1.01% 13 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 4/20 0.5475 51.02 4.29% 21 Click to enlarge

Thursday Mar 14 (Ex-Div 3/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years DTE Energy Company (DTE) 4/15 1.02 112.82 3.62% 15 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 3/29 0.23 23.08 3.99% 8 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 3/29 0.96 135.07 2.84% 11 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 3/29 0.295 25.38 4.65% 14 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 4/1 0.3 46.34 2.59% 14 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 3/29 0.725 38.86 7.46% 38 Click to enlarge

Friday Mar 15 (Ex-Div 3/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amphenol Corporation (APH) 4/10 0.22 110.41 0.80% 12 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 4/5 0.2575 41.34 2.49% 14 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 4/15 0.81 117.29 2.76% 64 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 4/15 0.57 223.46 1.02% 32 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 4/9 0.735 144.85 2.03% 19 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 3/15 0.43 13.4% Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 3/14 0.247 5.1% Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 3/15 0.92 1.9% AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 3/15 0.29 1.0% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 3/15 0.6 1.0% Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) 3/15 0.25 1.4% Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 3/14 0.32 0.6% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 3/15 0.22 4.2% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 3/15 0.385 1.6% Avista Corporation (AVA) 3/15 0.475 5.6% Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 3/14 0.28 0.9% Brunswick Corporation (BC) 3/15 0.42 1.9% Boise Cascade Company (BCC) 3/15 0.2 0.6% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 3/15 0.28 4.4% Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) 3/15 0.1 3.5% Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 3/15 0.3 2.5% Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 3/15 0.55 1.2% CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CCFN) 3/14 0.44 5.4% CDW Corporation (CDW) 3/12 0.62 1.0% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 3/15 0.92 3.4% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 3/14 0.075 0.7% Chemed Corporation (CHE) 3/15 0.4 0.2% Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 3/14 0.59 3.1% Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCQX:CPKF) 3/15 0.155 3.4% CSX Corporation (CSX) 3/15 0.12 1.3% Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 3/15 1.35 0.9% Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) 3/15 0.16 1.2% Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) 3/15 0.4033 7.2% Dover Corporation (DOV) 3/15 0.51 1.2% Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 3/18 1.025 4.3% Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 3/15 0.83 3.7% First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 3/15 0.53 3.8% Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 3/12 0.9 2.0% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 3/15 0.23 4.0% FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 3/15 0.09 5.8% First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 3/15 0.34 3.9% First National Corporation (FXNC) 3/15 0.15 3.4% Global Industrial Company (GIC) 3/18 0.25 2.2% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 3/15 0.11 2.2% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 3/15 0.55 1.8% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 3/15 1.08 2.2% The Hershey Company (HSY) 3/15 1.37 2.8% Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 3/15 1.22 1.2% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 3/15 0.325 2.2% The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 3/15 0.33 4.1% Kellanova (K) 3/15 0.56 4.1% KeyCorp (KEY) 3/15 0.205 5.5% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 3/13 0.15 0.1% LCNB Corp. (LCNB) 3/15 0.22 6.0% Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 3/15 0.2 3.3% Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 3/13 0.35 3.8% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 3/15 1.67 2.3% Moody's Corporation (MCO) 3/15 0.85 0.9% MetLife, Inc. (MET) 3/14 0.52 2.9% MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 3/15 0.4275 2.1% 3M Company (MMM) 3/12 1.51 6.4% MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 3/15 0.2425 4.3% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 3/14 0.75 0.7% National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 3/15 0.27 3.1% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 3/15 0.32 3.6% NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 3/15 0.2175 2.9% NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 3/15 0.515 3.6% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 3/15 0.28 1.3% Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 3/13 1.87 1.6% Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 3/15 0.61 5.0% Realty Income Corporation (O) 3/15 0.2565 5.8% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 3/15 0.19 2.7% Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 3/15 0.41 4.0% Polaris Inc. (PII) 3/15 0.66 2.8% PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 3/12 0.65 1.8% Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 3/12 0.75 1.2% Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 3/14 1.3 4.7% Ryder System, Inc. (R) 3/15 0.71 2.5% Radian Group Inc. (RDN) 3/12 0.245 3.3% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 3/15 0.53 2.6% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 3/14 0.48 1.0% Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) 3/15 0.21 2.8% Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 3/18 0.17 1.4% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 3/15 0.19 4.8% Stepan Company (SCL) 3/15 0.375 1.7% Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 3/15 0.42 2.2% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 3/12 0.91 0.9% SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 3/15 0.24 1.5% Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) 3/14 0.3 2.4% Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 3/12 0.68 2.6% Tennant Company (TNC) 3/15 0.28 1.0% Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 3/15 3.5 0.9% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 3/12 1.1 1.8% UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 3/15 0.33 1.1% Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 3/18 0.46 0.7% Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 3/13 0.285 0.7% Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 3/15 0.65 2.8% Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 3/14 0.5 1.4% Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 3/15 0.14 0.3% W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 3/13 0.11 0.5% Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 3/15 0.36 0.7% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

