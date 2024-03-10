FG Trade

A few weeks ago, we wrote an article about Nubank (NU), talking about the many distinct advantages that make that company such a compelling growth investment for the next decade-plus in Brazil and beyond.

In the comments, many mentioned that they were also long StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), and so we thought we'd follow up with some more coverage of the Brazilian / Latam fintech space.

Today, we're taking a look at StoneCo, the payments, banking, software, and credit provider to tens of thousands of micro, small, and medium-sized businesses in Brazil.

The company is growing like a weed, both horizontally and vertically, which has paid off massively in terms of the company's improving financial results. Despite this, STNE's valuation appears highly reasonable, at only 18x net income.

In this article, we'll take a look at the company's business, growth potential, valuation and momentum in order to figure out what could happen with STNE's stock moving forward.

In case you don't have time to read the whole article - we're very bullish.

Let's jump in.

Financials

As always, let's start by taking a look at STNE's financials.

On the whole, STNE has had somewhat of a bumpy ride from a financial standpoint over the last few years.

Revenue has been a strong point, as the company has done well in growing top line sales quickly, but bottom-line profitability has been very hit-or-miss, as the costs of growth, as well as a rushed credit product launch, caused losses to pile up between 2021 and 2022:

TradingView

The good news is that both gross and operating margins have remained strong, and the company has great unit economics:

Seeking Alpha

Plus, as STNE has re-launched its credit product, it has performed much better, which has led to the rebound in net income you see above. Additionally, management has streamlined the business and cut bloat, which has had (and should continue to have) an impact on operational efficiency:

Lastly, we have recently taken important steps towards building our fit-for-purpose organization. In October, we announced our new management structure to better align the Company around specific go-to-market strategies per client segment, and to accelerate the integration of our software and financial solutions. - Pedro Zinner, CEO

But what is Stone's business? What has powered this growth?

In short, STNE's mission is to help Brazil's entrepreneurs succeed. This means that the company provides business solutions across 4 main categories:

Payments

Banking

Software

Credit

It provides these solutions across 'MSMB' which stands for 'Micro, Small, and Medium sized Businesses':

Investor Presentation

While the company began as a 'payments'-only company, management realized that payments are one of only a number of functions that business owners need to find solutions for every day, which meant an opportunity to expand into those categories. Payment terminals quickly grew out into a banking offering, which has evolved into a credit offering as well.

Cohesive operations can also be tricky for new companies starting out, and so STNE developed a software suite designed to help manage payroll, taxes, and other business functions.

Thus, from a top-down perspective, STNE provides an excellent overall ops solution for MSMB retail, services, ecommerce, and more.

The company has a number of opportunities to continue to grow, as well.

First, the growth opportunity in this market is massive, and management thinks they've only captured a small portion of the potential market.

Secondly, as customers are landed, the opportunity to 'expand' and offer more profitable, integrated services also exists, and so as more MSMB customers come in, each cohort stands to see improved unit results.

Finally, decreased incremental Capex and the aforementioned business re-org should power improved margins:

Investor Presentation

Looking forward, earnings are coming up on March 18th, and we expect that the fruits of continued growth, as well as operational improvements, which only got underway in the last 6 months, should continue to impact the bottom line healthily.

Estimates put quarterly EPS at $0.29 per share, but given the momentum of revisions, which have been largely positive, we wouldn't be surprised to see things edge in higher than that:

Seeking Alpha

If things come in stronger than anticipated, then it could prove to be a massive boon to the stock, given the undemanding valuation.

Value

Up until this point, STNE's multiples have been somewhat subdued, partially due to the fact that the company is a foreign entity, but also due to the fact that results have been bumpy.

If STNE's Q4 is strong, then it could signal to the market that the company is 'back', and the worries around credit profitability are behind investors. With 4 strong quarters already on the books, a result of $0.30 per share or better could put an exclamation point on the net income turnaround, and could power multiple expansion.

Right now, STNE trades at a modest 2.3x sales and 18x net income:

Recent profitability hiccups have compressed the multiple, but viewed on a historical and comparative lens, shares appear cheap, especially vs. domestic peers like Toast (TOST) and Block (SQ):

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Trading at only 13x 2024 EPS, STNE shares appear incredibly cheap, especially when you consider that adjusted operating earnings are expected to grow at an average rate of ~20% for the next 3 years.

If the multiple expands to this growth rate, which it easily could if financial results continue on their trajectory, then STNE could see serious potential upside through 2026:

FAST Graphs

Even if the multiple were to decrease, which would be quite a surprise given the company's opportunity set, STNE shares could still see upside between 17% - 22% in the coming years, which makes the shares look especially attractive at current prices.

Momentum

One final thing to note is around the Technical situation in STNE.

For the longest time, STNE shares were stuck, moribund in a range between $8 and $14 per share.

However, with recent results, and with the result, we expect next Monday, momentum has shifted.

Gone are the days of big red bars or tiny, indecisive candles. For the first time, there's some real bidding going on in the shares for STNE, which you can see below, demarcated by the smoothed Heikin-Ashi indicator we've overlaid on prices:

TradingView

When combined with the growing financials and the attractive valuation, it appears that the whole picture is lining up for a 'long' position in STNE.

Risks

Despite our excitement, there are still a number of risks to take into account with STNE.

First, STNE operates in Brazil, which is a different market compared to the U.S. in many ways. Interest rates are different, and macroeconomic forces can impact STNE's payment processing & TPV business, especially in a downturn. Things are fine for now, and the Brazilian economy has been surprisingly resilient, but it's a risk to monitor going forward.

Second, STNE operates in a very competitive market, and competitors like NU, MELI, and PAGS are all looking to horn in on the lucrative vertical. We believe that STNE's momentum is strong enough to carve out a lucrative space within this market, but it's possible that they simply won't be able to compete over the long term - it's all down to management execution.

Finally, STNE earns in Brazilian Real, but has to repatriate that into USD for operational, and eventually, dividend, purposes.

Given the outperformance of the U.S. dollar over the long term, it's easy to see this as a headwind for USD investors, with the potential for significant FX impairment in the future.

Summary

Despite the risks, we think STNE is a great company with a bright future.

With stable & improving results, a highly attractive valuation, and a change in technical winds, it only makes sense for us to rate STNE a "Strong Buy" at this point in time.

Good luck out there!