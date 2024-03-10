Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rocket Lab: A Launchpad For High Returns

Mar. 10, 2024 8:21 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Stock5 Comments
Summary

  • Rocket Lab is second only to SpaceX in the space industry, and the much anticipated launch of Neutron late this year will further cement its position in the industry.
  • Electron launches were profitable for the first time in 2023 and the improved revenue per launch in Q4 will further boost margins in 2024.
  • I expect Rocket Lab to reach $35.52 per share by the end of 2030 due to the revenue growth driven by Neutron launches and the expected increase in Electron cadence.
  • Any Neutron launch failures could drag down Rocket Lab’s valuation, similar to Electron’s latest failed launch in September 2023.

China Launches Its First Space Laboratory Module Tiangong-1

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images News

2024 is a defining year for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB). The company is in a race against time to launch its new Neutron rocket by December 15, 2024 to secure launch contracts under the

As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Comments (5)

Kelly28 profile picture
Kelly28
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (9)
I think price will begin it's upward trajectory after Q1 Report showing +60% in revenue (May) after last 16% growth.
Plan Man profile picture
Plan Man
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (2.1K)
Buy the dip after the drop from management declaring they will sell stock last
Friday
Jake Goldi profile picture
Jake Goldi
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (462)
Great article @Ahmed Abdelazim - You outlook is spot on. You are too conservative with the stock share price by 2030. I think the stock will go for over an 100 dollars a share by 2030. That is just my gut feeling.
S
SDinvestor11
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (37)
Market seems to be focused on the launch segment despite systems making up 75% of the backlog now. I don’t think the share price will take off until the first Neutron launch (assuming it is successful, which is a big assumption). And if the first neutron launch fails unfortunately I think that buys another 3-6 months in the dog house. Tough business. I am long and do believe in the long term prospects based on 1) the founder 2) steady progress 3) reasonable cash position and 4) the idea that the U.S. increasingly does NOT want to only rely on SpaceX and the whims of Elon.
J
Jboosted92
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (1.02K)
STRONG BUY!

*but I don’t want any .. lol

(Disclosure -
I’m long and accumulating)
