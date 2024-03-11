Yurii Kifor

Co-authored by Treading Softly

So many of us suffer from seasonal allergies to the end-of-winter colds - stuffy noses, post-nasal drip, and congestion abound. You don't have to travel far to hear sniffles or someone blowing their nose into a facial tissue.

Does calling them facial tissues sound weird to you? Perhaps, you, like millions around the globe, simply refer to them as a Kleenex.

Few brands or products become so impactful in their sector that they become the generic term for all products in that sector. While many brands are producing facial tissues, including the official Kleenex brand, most refer to them all as Kleenex.

The same has become true of Google. Google was not the first web-searching website. AOL, Ask Jeeves, and Yahoo all offered their own alternatives, which were dominant at different times. Yet when someone wants to look up a factoid online, they don't "AOL" it. They "Google" it.

When it comes to the market, a lot of companies have paid dividends at various times, but few have baked this fact into the hallmark of their existence. Today, I want to look closely at "The Monthly Dividend Company" and see if their results say they can continue to be a trusted source of monthly income or if it's slowly eroding into simple marketing hype.

Let's dive in!

This REIT Empire Grows Opportunistically In A Fearful Market

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), yielding 5.8%, is the 5th largest global REIT with an extensive portfolio of 13,458 properties leased to 1,326 clients across 86 industries. 40% of O's total property rent is drawn from investment-grade tenants, and the REIT's portfolio has a weighted average remaining lease term of ~9.8 years. O reported a portfolio occupancy of 98.6% at the end of FY 2023, with 193 properties available for lease or sale. Notably, the REIT's occupancy levels never dropped below 96.6% since 2000.

Note: The above portfolio metrics are as of December 2023 and are not reflective of the merger with Spirit Realty Corp, which was completed on January 23, 2024.

On February 20, Realty Income published its Q4 and full-year earnings, demonstrating the REIT's prudent focus on long-term accretive growth.

Strong Balance Sheet

O is one of the REIT leaders in balance sheet quality, with A-/A3 credit ratings from leading agencies. 94% of the REIT's long-term debt carries fixed rates, with a 6.7-year weighted average maturity duration. It is this balance sheet strength that resulted in O's ability to issue unsecured notes at highly competitive rates amidst decades-high borrowing costs.

In December, O issued £300 million of 5.750% senior unsecured notes due Dec 2031 and £450 million of 6% senior unsecured notes due Dec 2039. Further, in January, O priced a public offering of $450M of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due February 15, 2029, and $800M of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due February 15, 2034.

As of December 31, 2023, O maintained $4.1 billion of liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $232.9 million, placing the REIT in a comfortable spot to handle higher-for-longer interest rate climate while pursuing tuck-in acquisitions and property development.

Solid Acquisition Spree

O has always grown its portfolio through acquisitions, often accelerating its deal-making during bear markets and recessions. 2023 was no different. Despite a strong recovery in the financial markets, the actual recovery was confined to mega-cap tech firms, and REITs trade at record-low valuations. O has been opportunistic in this climate, having made 1,016 property acquisitions during FY 2023, and 392 properties are under development as of December 2023 (a total 7.1% increase YoY).

O's acquisitions in 2022-23 have been at high cap rates, immediately accretive to the portfolio income. Source

Investor Presentation

Note: When you buy a property with a high cap rate, it means you paid a relatively low price for it compared to the money you can make from it each year. It's like buying a house at a good sale price. You might be getting a lot of rent from the property compared to what you spent to buy it.

Notably, Realty Income acquired Spirit Realty (SRC) in January. Upon completion of this transaction, O is expected to boast 15,182 properties with an occupancy of 99.1%.

O recently announced sale-leaseback transactions with affiliates of Decathlon, a world leader in retail sporting goods and an investment-grade rated company, for €527.0 million. The transaction includes 82 retail properties in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, giving Realty Income an entry into these strategic markets, laying the foundations for future growth and moat expansion for the REIT.

Financial Performance

During Q4 2023, O's same-store rental revenue was up 2.6% YoY, while total quarterly revenue grew 21.1%. O reported AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations) of $1.01/share during the quarter and $4/share for FY 2023 (up from $3.92/share in FY 2022). This places the company's annualized dividend of $3.078/share at a comfortable 76.9% payout ratio, with adequate room for continued growth. In December, O raised its monthly dividend to $0.2565/share, marking 29 years of continuous annual raises, and notably 105 consecutive quarterly increases.

During the fiscal year, O raised $1.6 billion from the sale of common stock, resulting in a 14.4% increase in shares outstanding. This is how REITs grow, and it is essential to observe AFFO growth as a result of these inorganic portfolio growth efforts. O's AFFO, on an absolute basis, increased 15.5% YoY, reflecting a favorable growth story for shareholders, and we expect transaction synergies, rent escalators, disposition of non-core assets, and other such organic pursuits to support dividend growth over the longer term. For FY 2023, O reported $663 million in AFFO after payment of common dividends, indicating adequate room for shareholder returns and reinvestment opportunities.

Outlook for 2024

Realty Income expects AFFO/share between $4.13-4.21/share (a 4.25% YoY increase at the midpoint), supporting another annual raise in FY 2024. Additionally, with recent debt and equity issues, management feels comfortable with the company's liquidity position and expects to achieve guidance targets with minimal reliance on the capital markets.

To sum up, in FY 2023 (and early 2024), we saw a year of opportunistic acquisitions and new market entries for Realty Income that bode well for long-term growth and returns for shareholders. The Blue-Chip REIT's ~4.2% AFFO Growth projection (midpoint of the guidance) for FY 2024 and its 5.8% yield makes it a strong buy at current depressed price points.

Conclusion

When you carry the self-given title of "The Monthly Dividend Company," you create a large number of expectations for yourself. O's management team has deftly managed to meet those expectations month after month. REITs grow through share issuance and effective acquisitions, both of which O continues to do effectively. O provides monthly income to meet monthly expenses head-on.

When it comes to retirement, having a monthly dividend check in the mail is a big blessing. Many firms like to pay out regular recurring dividends to their shareholders - it's a big benefit to fill your portfolio with them - but few can match the history or stability of O. I want your retirement financial picture to be one in which you don't have to stress or fret about whether your portfolio will be able to meet your needs. I want it to simply meet them time and time again, providing you with financial stability and security.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.