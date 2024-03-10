Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alliance Resource Partners: Strong Buy At P/FCF Of 5.6x And Dividend Yield Of 14%

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is the largest coal producer in the eastern U.S. with seven underground coal mining complexes.
  • The company also has some involvement in oil & gas basins and energy infrastructure joint ventures, but this is not a significant part of its business.
  • The investment case for ARLP is based on its low valuations and strong fundamentals, with a P/FCF ratio of 5.6x.
  • In this article I elaborate on the key reasons why I consider this ARLP a strong buy.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is a master limited partnership operating primarily in the coal space. It has seven underground coal mining complexes, which position ARLP as the largest coal producer in the eastern U.S.

There is also

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

R
R. Gates
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (228)
I tend to agree with your assessment of ARLP. However, failure to value the company on a sum of the parts basis is an oversight. One could make the argument that a spinoff/partial spinoff off the royalty business would value the royalty business at numbers approaching the current equity value of the entire company... in effect getting the coal business for free. Please consider comping ARLP's royalty business with the current group of publicly traded Royalty Companies. Best.
R
Risk21
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (705)
As a current holder, more concerned about the outside investments in royalties and renewables. Flyers. I'll make my own flyers. Stick with coal. Pay off the debt, buy back stock, and increase dividends.
V
Vaalue
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (903)
I strongly prefer Consol Energy (CEIX) in the thermal coal niche....their costs are so screaming low---they have $35 port charges and $20 rail for a total of $55 ($60 max), so all in in costs $55-$60... port prices they are getting $80-$100 a ton---so absolute worst case scenario they are making $20 a ton...They have a fabulous export setup---they can drop tons on India or Europe whenever they want.....They also have the Bailey complex (few million tons of met coal), and the Itman Complex. so they are not exclusively thermal--------ARLP, by contrast, is almost entirely dependent on US coal sales, and currently has a very poor export setup......Also love ARCH (mainly met coal but has a decent amount of thermal sales....Long CEIX and ARCH in the coal portion of my portfolio.....
