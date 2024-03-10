Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FedEx Investors: Is Amazon Eating Your Lunch?

Mar. 10, 2024 9:40 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX) StockAMZN, UPS6 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • FedEx faces fierce competition from Amazon, challenging its market dominance and profitability.
  • Despite historical underperformance, upbeat analyst expectations and cost-saving initiatives offer potential growth prospects for FedEx.
  • Investors should approach buying FDX stock cautiously, considering its diversification efforts and technological advancements in a dynamic e-commerce landscape.
Amazon Prime-Bereitstellung

400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about one of the most interesting stocks on the market. While the FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) may not be as fascinating as some of the high-flying tech stocks right now, it

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30.59K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

c
chappybrown
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (99)
What a dolt I have been! It has happened right before my eyes, but so gradually over the last few years that I did not realize that Amazon delivery van traffic in my neighborhood has surpassed that of FedEx and UPS. (Not based on a careful count, but I am sure, from personal observation, that Amazon van traffic is way, way, way up.)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (12.07K)
@chappybrown That's normal. We usually don't witness a lot of trends unless someone points us in that direction.

That said, interesting to get some confirmation :-)
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (8.33K)
"Hey! Hey!", Chris, to quote the Chicago Cubs' famous broadcaster Jack Brickhouse when a Cubs player would hit a home run. That quote is currently emblazened on one of the foul posts in Wrigley Field in Chicago. I have a bobblehead of Jack Brickhouse on the shelf above me now with a sound chip of Jack's call after Ernie Banks hit his 500th home run in Wrigley Field. In fact, as Ernie Banks himself famously said: "Let's play two!" when the Cubs played a double header during the day (when there were no lights at Wrigley Field until 8/8/1988). I enjoyed your "double header" of articles on both FDX and CBOE this Sunday morning.

I have a background in delivery logistics. Just prior to 2000, I personally became an activist shareholder in a publicly traded LTL (less than full load) delivery logistics and messenger company that operated throughout the U.S. and Canada. I successfully led a group that turned it around, and we were able to sell the $2 stock for $22 within 18 months. I came away with a feeling of utter exhaustion, and knew how lucky I was to be able to profit from and exit entirely a business that was highly competitive and subject to disaster in an economic slowdown.

Given my background, I have frequently been fascinated with FDX and UPS, keeping both of them on my Watch List and trading in and out of each of them from time to time. I am extremely cautious on both stocks now, and on the sidelines, as I am unable yet to evaluate and project the extent to which Amazon can disrupt their business model, prices and margins.

In other words, I totally agree with you on your call on FDX, and believe the same cautious approach to UPS is equally warranted.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (12.07K)
@ndardick I say this a lot, but I always appreciate insider comments. Thanks!

Transportation is fascinating. While cyclical risks are an issue, it's a highly fragmented market that can be exploited. ODFL and XPO are great examples in LTL.

Now, Amazon is figuring out that it can cut costs by eliminating the middleman.

Speaking of the Cubs, I cannot wait for the season to start! Spring, baseball, and upcoming 1Q earnings. Nothing beats that :-)
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (8.33K)
@Leo Nelissen Timing is always tricky. Which is why I love to trade around core positions, which tends to cover up for many mistakes. You could argue that both of us were late to CME and early to NTR, but 2-3 years from now I doubt that anyone will criticize us for either choice. Especially because no one will remember. Except for us!!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (12.07K)
@ndardick Yes. Absolutely! I bought MOS and peers very low in 2020 but I added to my positions way too early. I underestimated the pace of disinflation. Now, I'm buying more again.
