Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ulta Beauty Q4 Earnings Preview: Positive Outlook On Strong Holiday Season

Mar. 10, 2024 10:18 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) StockTGT, LVMHF
Ahoy Alpha profile picture
Ahoy Alpha
70 Followers

Summary

  • Ulta Beauty is expected to report earnings soon, with high expectations after a 40% stock gain in the last quarter.
  • Analysts are estimating earnings per share of $7.53 and total revenue of $3.52 billion for Q4.
  • We expect strong earnings for ULTA in line with Target, Sephora, and positive sales numbers on the holiday season.

The Ulta Beauty cosmetics store and the entrance to Mercy University / Mercy College on 34th Street in downtown Manhattan, New York.

We-Ge

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is expected to report earnings on Thursday 14th of March. For more background information about the company please refer to my previous article "Ulta Beauty: Time to Re-Accelerate", in which I explained my bull thesis. This

This article was written by

Ahoy Alpha profile picture
Ahoy Alpha
70 Followers
I am a value investor looking for great businesses at attractive prices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ULTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ULTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ULTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ULTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.