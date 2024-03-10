IETC: Big U.S. Technology Companies Continue To Offer Upside Potential

da-kuk

Introduction

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) is an exchange-traded fund offered by iShares. As reported by iShares, the fund provides investors with "exposure to U.S. companies with a focus on U.S. tech independence [with] ... resilient value chains". The investment strategy is based on BlackRock's "proprietary data" (iShares is a BlackRock brand of ETFs); the focus on "tech independence" is therefore subjective, from the perspective of BlackRock's fund management team and process.

The fund's prospectus explains further that IETC:

[pursues] its investment objective by investing in U.S. listed common stock in a disciplined manner, using proprietary classification algorithms that incorporate quantitative analysis. The classification process, which uses data analysis tools to allocate companies to one or more sectors according to a new classification system, is forward looking and evolves as companies evolve. The constituents in the Evolved Sectors will be reviewed and updated at least annually.

The prospectus also notes that IETC "has no stated minimum holding period for investments and may buy or sell securities whenever Fund management sees an appropriate opportunity." IETC is therefore, in an important way, a 'black box' from the perspective of an individual investor. We can, of course, see the current, present-day portfolio. This is unlike many funds, which most often try to replicate the performance of some reputable benchmark index (often provided by S&P or MSCI). IETC takes more of a 'hedge-fund-like' approach, in that it is far more proprietary and open to trading activity.

For one more elucidating descriptive, I share with you quote from a recent factsheet, in which IETC's strategy is explained as "targeting ... U.S. firms with a [relative to other U.S. firms] greater proportion of technological capabilities, revenues, and production in the U.S. and select global markets".

Top Holdings

The top holdings are fairly typical household names, with the largest holding as of March 8, 2024 being Microsoft (MSFT) at 9.81%. The next two top names are Broadcom (AVGO) at 8.96%, an American multinational designer, developer, manufacturer, and global supplier of a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software products, and Nvidia (NVDA) at 8.17%, a world-leader in GPU design (for gaming, artificial intelligence model training, etc.).

Data from iShares.com

In total, IETC had 151 holdings recently, making the fund somewhat akin to a sort of "U.S.-biased Nasdaq-100". The top 10 holdings, as printed above, represented 56.61% of the fund as of recent, whereas QQQ (Invesco's very popular and well-known Nasdaq-100-replicating ETF) reported a top-10 weight of 47.33%. Microsoft, Broadcom, Nvidia, and Amazon (IETC's top four holdings) were represented in QQQ's portfolio at 8.60% (vs. IETC's 9.81%), 4.80% (vs. 8.96%), 6.48% (vs. 8.17%), and 5.17% (vs. 7.65%), respectively.

IETC was only listed in March 2018, but we can nevertheless see what the relationship looks like relative to QQQ below (the chart shows weekly candlesticks for the IETC/QQQ ratio, whereas higher values indicate IETC out-performance, and vice versa).

TradingView.com

The favorable delta is ultimately about +5% for IETC, which is promising. IETC has fared reasonably well, and maintained a slight edge over QQQ over the period. Certainly, one could argue that the political environment does at least not disfavor a U.S.-centric portfolio, with ever-present distrust of Chinese trade relationships, especially in technology. Having said this, IETC does not offer an especially popular thematic, with fund assets reported by iShares of $211 million as of March 8, 2024.

Sector Exposures

IETC is 100% U.S. exposed, but invests in a wide range of industries besides "pure-play" technology. Nevertheless, the greatest sector exposures are in the purer forms of tech, such as software. See the full list below.

Data from iShares.com

Given the tech bias, it is not too surprising the historical beta of the fund (relative to the S&P 500) is reported by Yahoo! Finance as being a little elevated at 1.19x. This is calculated on a five-year, monthly basis. Personally, I calculate it as being 1.30x on a three-year, monthly basis using data from Investing.com. Upside and downside beta are substantially similar, meaning that one can expect probably fairly consistent levels of volatility in upside and downside cases, though of course, history does guarantee repeat performance. The correlation with the S&P 500 is, however, >0.9x overall. The out-performance relative to the S&P 500 looks more impressive (at +47% since inception):

TradingView.com

Valuation

Taking an Occam's Razor approach (making as few assumptions as possible), I have constructed the simple valuation for IETC below, using data from Morningstar. This includes a forward price/earnings ratio of 28.78x, a price/book ratio of 7.84x, a dividend yield of 0.80%, and a reference point for three- to five-year average earnings growth of +14.21%.

These figures imply a forward return on equity of just over 27% in the first year. This is not unrealistic for the strongest U.S. companies, especially with a technology bias. Further, they imply a distribution rate (of dividends) of about 20% of earnings. Assuming no buybacks, which is typically to be more conservative, and factoring in the fund's expense ratio of 0.18%, plus the thankfully small bid/ask spread (of 0.04%, in spite of relatively low assets under management considering iShares is a major fund provider), results in a possibly "conservative" IRR of 12.00%. This is only conservative insofar as I undercut Morningstar's 14.21% earnings growth projection (analyst consensus) to 9.99% in this case, and allowed return on equity to drift downward over six years to about 17% (from a standing start of >27%).

Author's Calculations

This is a promising result, offering an underlying and implied equity risk premium of about 7.92%. Adjusting for the slightly elevated beta, relative to the S&P 500, you have an equity risk premium of 6.11% (i.e., 7.92 divided by 1.30x). At this level of beta, you could argue a fair IRR would be in the region of 8.22-11.21%, driven by beta of 1.30x on top of an underlying ERP of 3.2-5.5% for the U.S. market. In fact, given the "U.S. independence" factor, you could argue that the lower end of this range is the fairest (at least, in a bull market). This is also buttressed by a currently fair U.S. 10-year yield (risk-free rate) of 4.08%.

Upside on valuation alone, given the above, would be implied in this range of circa 7-46% (a wide range). While I do not need the market moving in such a surprise way to the upside, I think that the market seems to currently be in the fair value range, and if anything offers more opportunity for upside in U.S. tech (which would be contrary to anybody suggesting that the market is currently excessively optimistic). The main risk of this thesis would be a near-term tumble in macroeconomic prospects and business spend, and/or a significant aversion to AI-led stocks, such as NVDA.

However, with earnings among Big Tech coming in generally strong, and with significant market and investor enthusiasm for AI, I would avoid erring on the cautious side of things. IETC looks to me as a safe, long-term hold.