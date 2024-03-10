Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Glittering Gold: New Ways To Play GLD's Breakout

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Gold prices surged 4% as real interest rates dropped and the US Dollar Index reached a low point, indicating potential macro tailwinds for the precious metal.
  • Along with a buy rating on GLD, I profile two up-and-coming gold-related ETFs that have each outperformed GLD and GDX over the past year.
  • GDE combines large-cap US stocks with a gold futures overlay, while GDMN focuses on gold mining stocks and gold futures contracts.

Gold launched to fresh all-time highs last week. The 4% advance came as real interest rates dipped further and the US Dollar Index finished near its lowest mark since the middle of January. Furthermore, China has been a net purchaser of

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | Retirement

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am a freelance contributor to WisdomTree but do not receive direct compensation for this article. This is an independent assessment of the ETFs profiled. I authored this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Jamm Systems
Today, 1:04 PM
@Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT Very good article. I have a tactical question.
Miners have had a nice run, albeit from a very oversold level. They're still very undervalued, but...

What do you think happens if CPI and PPI #s come in hot this week, and rate cuts seem less likely? Will gold correct a little/a lot...?

BTW, I also follow inflows and outflows into the GLD ETF. It was interesting that this week we had net outflows, the same as mentioned in the March 5 article you linked to.

I'm no expert, but I think the Shanghai Gold Exchange is a big reason for gold coming to life.
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Today, 1:47 PM
@Jamm Systems Thanks, JS. So if we get hot inflation data, then rates rise, and that likely hurts gold and the miners in the short run. But the thing is, the more we have sustained elevated inflation, the more that should benefit gold-related products... you just have to zoom out the time-horizon lens.

Global central banks buying up gold is a nice tailwind, and it might start to matter now that price action is following suit.
Thomas44
Today, 12:07 PM
fantastic write-up Mike! been around the markets for over 40 years now and you have provided some value added information of investment resources that I was not personally aware of - Well done, Bravo! - I am going to add GDMN to my PM's portfolio in place of GDX.
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Today, 1:45 PM
@Thomas44 Thanks, Thomas! Four decades of watching the gold markets is hugely valuable. It's hard to recall back when gold crushed the SPX, but it might be on the horizon again.
magenta17
Today, 11:00 AM
It pays, literally, to be a goldy bug right now! Longz GLD! :-)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Today, 1:44 PM
@magenta17 It's been a long time coming, but the breakout looks solid this time. We'll see!
About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
