Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) proved its value to passive income investors in February with a well-received earnings release for 4Q-23: The commercial mortgage real estate investment trust comfortably covered its dividend pay-out with distributable earnings, though it was forced to increase its CECL reserve for credit losses again.

With that being said, Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend should be well-covered, and I do not foresee or predict a dividend adjustment in 2024.

The stock sells for an excessively big discount to book value, which incorporates a high margin of dividend safety.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust was Buy for me last year and it still is after the earnings release last month. The commercial mortgage REIT produced excellent dividend pay-out metrics, despite concerns over the REIT's exposure to the U.S. office category, which represents its largest investment allocation.

Though the trust's higher CECL reserve was a negative, Blackstone Mortgage Trust's 12% yield should be safe, in my view.

Portfolio Mix And CECL Reserve

Blackstone Mortgage Trust owned a $21.95 billion loan portfolio in 4Q-23 which makes it one of the biggest commercial REITs in the United States.

The trust's loans were mainly extended to offices (36% of net loan exposure) where multi-family loans accounted for 26% of loans. Though Blackstone Mortgage Trust also own loans in other sectors, such as retail, hospitality or industrial, office and multi-family invests dominated the investment mix in 4Q-23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's office loans have become a bit of a sore spot for the commercial trust, though not to the extent that the dividend, in my view, would be at risk.

Due to softening fundamentals in the office sector (lower occupancy rates, declining cash flow), banks and trusts stepped up their allowances for loans to the sector, which in the case of BXMT led to a $115 million increase in the loss reserve (CECL). As a consequence, Blackstone Mortgage Trust's book value a reserve for future loan losses amounting to $592 million.

Though Blackstone Mortgage Trust's exposure to the office real estate market in the United States has caused some investor concerns about loan performance and dividend coverage, a quick look at the trust's dividend pay-out and coverage metrics reveals that passive income investors have no reason to be concerned about the sustainability of the $0.62 per share per quarter dividend.

The increase in the reserves discussed here caused the trust to report negative net income of $2.3 million in 4Q-23 or a loss of 1 cent per share. However, distributable earnings are not affected by non-cash reserves and in this regard Blackstone Mortgage Trust did quite well.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust earned $119.0 million, $0.69 per share, in distributable earnings in the fourth quarter, down 11% QoQ due to the recognition of higher reserves.

This translates into a dividend coverage ratio of 111% for 4Q-23 whereas the dividend coverage on a full year basis was 123%. On a distributable income basis, thus, Blackstone Mortgage Trust continues to have dividend support.

Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust's Discount To Book Value Deserved?

Frankly, I don't think so. The dividend was covered by distributable earnings as I just described, but the market is worried about the increase in the trust's CECL reserve, which may point to book value losses should borrowers default.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's book value as of the end of 4Q-23 sat at $25.16, reflecting a $0.74 per share decline, thanks to higher loan reserves.

Presently, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is selling for a rather substantial 20% discount to book value, reflecting worries about the reserve uptick in 4Q-23.

While some discount may be justified, I think passive income investors still get a solid 12% yield here. A 5-10% discount to book value may be justified (implied intrinsic value between $22.60 and $23.90), given the CECL trend, but considering the trust covers its dividend with distributable earnings, I think that the 20% discount is a big too much.

Ladder Capital (LADR) is practically in the same boat as Blackstone Mortgage Trust and also reported higher loss reserves, which you can read about here. I consider both trusts to offer well-covered dividends for their shareholders.

What Are Some Of The Risks That Could Counteract The Thesis?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust fully earned its dividend, but the margin of dividend safety declined compared to the prior quarter as the trust put more money towards its CECL.

Moving forward, an upsurge in loss reserves could spoil the investment thesis, particularly if the trust's margin of safety were to erode.

More loan issues, lower dividend margin of safety and lower distributable earnings would be warning shots for passive income investors.

My Conclusion

I don't think passive income investors have to be overly concerned about the REIT's office exposure and dividend. At least, not just yet.

Though reserves increased last quarter, Blackstone Mortgage Trust's loans are mostly performing, and the trust is hardly alone with seeing higher reserves.

So far, the dividend is well-covered by distributable earnings and with 123% coverage, I find it hard to believe that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will have to slash its dividend any time soon. Buy.