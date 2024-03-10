Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vertex Energy Still Looks Overvalued

Mar. 10, 2024 11:08 AM ETVertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) Stock2 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
4.15K Followers

Summary

  • Vertex Energy's Q4 results were hurt by weak fuel margins during the quarter.
  • Fuel margins have recovered in Q1, although a turnaround in the quarter will reduce throughput.
  • Uneven operational results and struggles ramping up its renewables business make VTNR stock look potentially overvalued.
Aerial view of oil refinery at sunset.

SimonSkafar

I started coverage of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) in October with a “Hold” Rating, saying there were too many question marks around the stock to invest at this time. The stock is down about -70% since then. In December

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
4.15K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

S
Seeburto
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (5.19K)
Thanks for article. Pretty disappointed in this name.
O
OKE2020
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (126)
Very insightful and accurate review of this disappointment while the refining sector has been in a bullish up cycle the past 3 years. Keep up the excellent work!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VTNR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VTNR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VTNR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.