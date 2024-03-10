Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Financial Balances Rise $319 Billion, Pointing To Better Markets In March

Mar. 10, 2024 11:09 AM ETDIA, HD, HD:CA, IBB, NAIL, NDX, RTY, SPX1 Comment
Alan Longbon profile picture
Alan Longbon
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Private sector recorded a surplus of $319B in February 2024, leading to growth in asset markets.
  • Federal government injected $309B into the private sector, while $67B flowed out to foreign bank accounts.
  • Fiscal impulse is rising, pointing to a positive 2024 for most of the year, despite short-term predictions of market decline.

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

This article talks about how money moved around in different parts of the US in February 2024 and how it could impact the markets in March 2024. This is important because when the amount of money

This article was written by

Alan Longbon profile picture
Alan Longbon
2.73K Followers
My investment approach is very simple. I find countries with the highest and strongest macro-fiscal flows and low levels of private debt and invest in them using country ETFs and contract for difference (CFDs)I use functional finance and sectoral flow analysis of the national accounts of the nations I invest in. This is after the work of Professors Wynne Godley, Micheal Hudson, Steve Keen, and William Mitchell. Roger Malcolm Mitchell, Warren Mosler, Robert P Balan, and many others.One can analyze a country in seconds with four numbers as a % of GDP and these are G P X C where[G] Federal spending.[P] Non-Federal Spending.[X] Net Exports[C] CreditOne can then derive a set of accounting identities that are correct by definition.GDP = G + P + XAggregate Demand = G + P + X + C or GDP + Credit.GDP = GDIG and X are regularly reported in official national account statistics and one can work out P as follows:P = G + XAsset prices rise best where the macro-fiscal flows are strongest and where the private sector balance is highest.The 20-year land/credit cycle identified by Fred Harrison and Phillip Anderson is also a key investment framework that I take into account.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long equities and real estate.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

David Lee Goldman profile picture
David Lee Goldman
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (308)
What constitutes the "G5 fiscal flows" ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
HD--
The Home Depot, Inc.
HD:CA--
The Home Depot, Inc.
IBB--
iShares Biotechnology ETF
NAIL--
Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.