AbbVie: Comeback Expected After Humira Patent Expiration

Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AbbVie's full-year results for 2023 might have been weak, but its price is still up by 15% YTD.
  • The disconnect is explained by the revenue dip because of patent expiration for its blockbuster drug Humira, though revenues-ex Humira saw healthy growth.
  • The company's other immunology drugs are promising, as is its neuroscience segment, which augur well for 2024 and beyond. Its EPS can see an uptick too.
  • Its competitive non-GAAP forward P/E compared to the healthcare sector, its higher than average TTM dividend yield, past history of dividend growth and prospects make it an attractive stock.

Abbvie

vzphotos

There’s no sugarcoating the fact that AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), the biggest healthcare stock by market capitalisation after Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), has seen dismal full-year results for 2023 last month with a 6.4% decline in

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh
1.74K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ABBV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

J
Jimghad
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (5.58K)
Has anyone given thought to the competition to Skirizi from J. and J. an oral IL-23 inhibitor now in phase 3?
k
kevn1111
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (12.3K)
Longer term looks good

Multiple was depressed as growth was expected to be slightly negative to flat for 2 years from mid ‘23 to mid ‘25. As company moves closer to regaining growth the multiple should have expanded. It has and likely faster than expected due to Sky/Rin continued outstanding growth as noted.

The acquisitions need to pan out. Furthermore ABBV continues to be aggressive with smaller companies investing in pipelines other than their own, which is robust but not guaranteed.

Mgmt has shown incredible competence managing and marketing their drugs and there is no signs of this dissipating.

I get why some may not want to enter or add here as the run up has been excellent on no growth. But that is multiple expansion as it should be as ABBV moves closer to growth which likely occurs sooner than H2 ‘25.

And remember the multiple still has room for a bit more expansion to reach segment average.
