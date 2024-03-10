Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NewtekOne: Full Steam Ahead

Mar. 10, 2024 11:27 AM ETNewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) Stock5 Comments
Stephen Nemo profile picture
Stephen Nemo
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • NewtekOne partners with 1-800Accountant to offer accounting services, adding value to its business customer base.
  • S&P raises ratings on NewtekOne's securitization notes, reflecting confidence in the company's loan underwriting.
  • Earnings for 2023 exactly met the midpoint of guidance for 2023.
  • The market doesn't know where to price Newtek shares given the volatility this last year and the finagling of the 2024 guidance.
  • Bottom line, the 6% dividend is safe and at current prices NewtekOne shares actually represent an income opportunity with substantial chances for capital gains in the future.

Retro steam train moves at winter morning time.

Serjio74/iStock via Getty Images

Three Small News Items

First, we should begin with three small news items on NewtekOne before we dive into the analysis. All of these pieces are small positive pieces worth noting in any update on NewtekOne (

Individual investor with individual interests in investment opportunities. My articles are primarily written to advance my personal understanding, and I share them to share my knowledge and hope to see what the market (you) have to say about them. My primary interest are BDCs and banks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEWT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

whitehead1 profile picture
whitehead1
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (2.83K)
284M market cap vs 539M in long term debt, that scares me. so far NEWT seems like a value trap. may be one day it might change but I will wait when share price is below book value of 7-8.
h
hakunamatata
Today, 1:42 PM
Comments (592)
$20/share? Really? I cannot see this yet but as a frustrated investor I hope this will happen sometimes
j
jrad52
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (1.07K)
@Stephen Nemo Thanks for the write up; NEWT doesn't get much attention.

2 points, only 1 of which might be important.

The smaller point - in NEWT's Q4 release, they showed tangible book value as $ 7.81 (last page of the release). You show $ 8.61?

The bigger point - in NEWT's presentation they show a sample nonconforming loan profitability and you reposted the slide. They show an estimated 12.75% yield and they also seem to show 2.8% origination fees. I don't know the term of the loan so I don't know the all-in cost, but it would seem to be north of 13%. Is that really common? I am not challenging NEWT's slide; I'm just surprised that rates can be that high.
Stephen Nemo profile picture
Stephen Nemo
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (546)
@jrad52 NEWT's SBA loans are all prime + 3.00%. Now that prime is high, NEWT's loans yield a lot.

I may have copied the tangible book value wrong, I should double check...
48542015
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (69)
I agree and I am still a patient investor who buys a little more at 11.
