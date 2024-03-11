Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone Calls Real Estate A 'Generational Opportunity'

Mar. 11, 2024 7:15 AM ETVNQ, BX, BSRTF, STAG, PLD, EGP, FR, HOM.DB.U:CA, HOM.U:CA, HOM.UN:CA, PLDGP, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX10 Comments
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Real estate is out of favor.
  • But Blackstone expects things to change in the near term.
  • REITs could present a generational opportunity as they recover.
  • We highlight two of our Top Picks to profit.
  High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio.

Possbile Opportunities Ahead.

chaofann

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

Right now, the prevailing consensus in the market seems to be that commercial real estate ("CRE") and the publicly traded real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (VNQ) that own it are permanently impaired. Property values

This article was written by

Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
64.35K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOM.U; STAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Article Update Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (31.01K)
It is also important to consider that Blackstone is not just talking. They are also aggressively buying REITs. They have bought over $30 billion worth of REITs in recent years and just recently they acquired TCN and added to their MAA position.

They truly believe that REITs are opportunistic and they have a fantastic track record. One of the best in the investment world.

We are following their footsteps at High Yield Landlord and buying REITs as well.

Jussi
b
bdwg
Today, 8:03 AM
Comments (71)
I hope you’re right.
Heavy weight leaning on quality reits in my portfolio.
IA78 profile picture
IA78
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (63)
@bdwg VICI, O, ADC, WPC. Hanging in there with ya
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Today, 8:25 AM
Comments (31.01K)
@bdwg Blackstone has bought $30B worth of REITs in recent years. Maybe they know something
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (1.93K)
Jussi, I have wanted to open a position in BSRTF for a while and have followed your frequent articles on the REIT. What has kept me out was an article by another author, sorry, don’t remember who, which pointed to a special class of units/shares, or maybe preferreds, or warrants… that complicated the investment. Am I mis-remembering that, or could you address it? Thanks

PS: love STAG and may be adding to my position there together with WPC and maybe some data centers!
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (31.01K)
@Spanishmoss There is nothing particularly complicated or unusual about BSR. Also, the ticker is HOM.U
BarnOwl profile picture
BarnOwl
Today, 7:30 AM
Comments (586)
Nice article, I think I will pick up some BSRTF. Thank you.
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (31.01K)
@BarnOwl Thanks for your interest!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

