Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fair Value Post Dilution For New York Community Bancorp

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • New York Community Bancorp has dropped almost 50% since our last update.
  • The bank disclosed a large goodwill write down, which was literal and metaphorical as investors lost faith in the company.
  • Earnings for 2024 are expected to be poor, with potential losses and higher interest costs.
  • We examine the setup and tell you our favorite way to play it today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Conservative Income Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

New York Community Bank Stock Plummets After Troubled Earnings Report

Spencer Platt

There are sometimes no prizes for heroics. Sometimes a stock is sold for a good reason and as much as price anchoring makes us think it is "cheaper" than the day before, one must always look at the facts first. Looking at

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered  discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, for first time members. 

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
42.01K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

c
covered_calls_investor
Yesterday, 6:52 PM
Comments (62)
bought small position in pr.u when it was 26 a few days ago
J
Jeffrey625
Yesterday, 6:49 PM
Comments (187)
You have to be a pretty sophisticated wall street insider to be giving this bank more money or buying the stock or bonds. Lynch says in his books much of Wall Street is a casino mixed in with the quality companies.
l
lithops
Yesterday, 6:48 PM
Comments (1.58K)
Thank you for this very helpful article.
B
Bellmaz
Yesterday, 6:16 PM
Comments (84)
After a roller coaster ride I am ready to settle down with the new management. This bank still has earnings power and with the reduction in the divy to a penny they will be able to cover any bad office loans with retained earnings and possibly not even have to tap the new equity. The multifamily has not gone bad overnight. They were always very conservative in there underwriting and did not waiver from that. They would have had decent earnings in the 4th quarter until forced to take a large provision against the loan book. The new management are proven managers who I expect to right the ship. Yes they are going to make a bundle but once the ship is on course they will sell and we will all profit. A much better ending than FDIC coming in and we get nothing
B
Bank2023
Yesterday, 5:56 PM
Comments (118)
I'm afraid I have to disagree with preferred shares. I purchased a lot over last week and the week before. They get reinforced with more tangible equity and also have favorable tax-qualified dividends. I own no common shares. The qualified returned currently close to 9%. (Last week, at times, they paid 16%.)
The current qualified yields for decently rated banks run closer to 6.5%.

You underestimate the new board and management and the capital they represent. Plus, NYCB multi-family loans stand far better than average and rent increases have been allowed for the past two years in new York.

As for the common share holders, good luck. Your dilution could be excessive yet something had to be done quickly. This got done with the best in the class of investors who now will most likely grow NYCB. I only buy preferred AND am comfortable with my position and well paid to own it.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Yesterday, 5:58 PM
Comments (27.56K)
@Bank2023 I did not say anything negative about preferreds. Only that I preferred the debentures over them.
N
North_of_49_degrees
Yesterday, 6:50 PM
Comments (1.36K)
@Bank2023 you may want to read this article from BNN Bloomberg on the New York multi-res market. It stands to reason when affordable housing (ie rent controlled), by the way would suggest the following trend is being experienced all over North America, rent increases < overhead increases (ie interest rates, property taxes, tradesmen rates negatively impacting repair & maintenance, insurance etc etc. ) the weakening debt service won't service the higher mtg renewal debt servicing let alone financing for major capex (ie replacing a roof) investors have a big, big problem.
www.bnnbloomberg.ca/...
a
alschroed
Yesterday, 5:42 PM
Comments (2.96K)
I can't believe I once owned NYCB at $15 a share and received $1 a share yearly dividend. Luckily I sold at $14. Their management destroyed this once great dividend company. Their reason for cutting the dividend 5 years ago was that they would increase the share price by growing That didn't work so well.
MarionPolk2017 profile picture
MarionPolk2017
Yesterday, 5:32 PM
Comments (3.37K)
The new preferred stock reportedly pays 13% annual interest, which is absurd unless the investment is extremely risky at $ 2 per share.

In fact, this is a way for corporate insiders and the new investors to drain all the profit away from common stock holders.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Yesterday, 5:58 PM
Comments (27.56K)
@MarionPolk2017 They get converted in 6 months if I remember correctly.
MarionPolk2017 profile picture
MarionPolk2017
Yesterday, 6:17 PM
Comments (3.37K)
@Trapping Value I don't find this claim anywhere. What would be the point of issuing them with an automatic 6 month conversion? Sure they may have the OPTION of converting them in 6 months, but I do not believe they will be required to convert any time soon.
B
BiggieSmallcap fka Hockeystick Investor
Yesterday, 6:44 PM
Comments (118)
@MarionPolk2017 doesn’t the prefs automatically convert after certain conditions?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NYCB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NYCB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NYCB
--
NYCB.PR.A
--
NYCB.PR.U
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.