Igors Aleksejevs

Investment thesis

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) continues to impress with its capital returns, supported by this European major's sizable cash pile. The stock is also down 20% from my prior article, so I think my caution was justified:

Seeking Alpha

As oil (CL1:COM) appears to be strengthening and EQNR got quite oversold, I am now betting on a small bounce to the $28-$30 area. However, unlike Equinor's management, I remain bearish on European natural gas, which in fact was one of the risk factors I flagged back in October.

Note: I have previously written about Equinor on Seeking Alpha, so this article should be seen as a continuation of my prior coverage.

The generous cash returns will continue...

Equinor distributed out in dividends and buybacks about $13.5 billion in 2023, or almost double what it paid out in 2022:

Equinor

As a percent of the current market cap, this is a trailing distribution yield of about 17-18%.

The generous distributions are set to continue in 2024 albeit at a slower pace. Equinor now says there will be $6 billion of buybacks in 2024 and the quarterly dividend will be increased to $0.35 per share. If you do the math, that is about a 13-14% forward distribution yield - a notch below 2023 but still quite good.

... But 2022 may not be replicated soon as European gas prices are falling

My concern is that Equinor's cash pile reflecting past profits, specifically from 2021-2022:

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

It is no secret 2021-2022 were windfall years for Equinor, as it became the largest supplier to Europe after Russian gas was cut off and prices exploded.

However, 2023 was already a lot lower for European natural gas and by all indications 2024 will be even worse:

Equinor

In Q4'23 Equinor still realized $13 per MMBtu for its European gas, but historically that is still a very high price. The Dutch TTF benchmark has since then fallen to levels closer to prior to the Ukraine war:

TradingView

Let's do a tough experiment and imagine TTF averages $6 per MMBtu, so Equinor will forego another $7 relative to last quarter.

EQNR produced 729 mboe/d of gas in 2023, so a $7 MMBtu price drop implies about $11 billion revenue loss, or 10% of last year's revenues. As oil prices are strengthening, Equinor can of course very well make up any losses on the gas side, but my point is that European natural gas still poses a downside risk.

European gas inventories are at record high

In view of my concerns, it was interesting that management talked more about Asia than Europe as a factor supporting gas pricing during the earnings call:

Currently, European gas storage levels are high, and industrial demand is below average. Forward prices have come down for 2024 and for 2025 but are at higher levels than we have been used to in the past. We see signs of demand recovery in Europe and higher demand in Asia, this may put upward price pressure on prices.

Asia may save the day, but the reality remains for now that Europe ended up with a lot of gas, and, according to Reuters analyst John Kemp, gas storage is now at record highs for this time of the year:

John Kemp/ Reuters

The obvious reason has been the mild winter; according to the referenced Reuters article (my highlights):

Winter 2023/24 has mostly been characterized by a strong positive North Atlantic Oscillation, opens new tab, directing strong westerly winds from across the Atlantic into Northwest Europe... ... The result has been higher temperatures and wind speeds than average, reducing heating demand and at the same time boosting wind generation, creating a double cut to gas consumption. So far this winter, heating demand has been 14% below the long-term average in London and 25% below the average at Frankfurt in Germany.

But unfortunately, the weather isn't the whole story.

Deindustrialization has destroyed demand too

When gas prices spiked in 2021/2022, eventually reaching $100 per MMBtu, many energy-intensive manufacturing businesses found themselves uncompetitive, especially in Germany, and had to shut down. This is a bigger deal than the warm weather because industry is baseload demand. Moreover, the shutdown factories likely won't be coming back.

For example, German chemicals giant BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) is investing in Louisiana rather than in its Ludwigshafen homebase. According to this Washington Post coverage:

Here in Ludwigshafen, many people view the United States as the land of the future. Since 2009, BASF has channeled more than $5.7 billion into new investments in North America, including a formic acid plant under construction in Louisiana, where the company will manufacture a chemical used to de-ice runways, tan leather and preserve animal feed. Top BASF officials say that unless Europe allows a more aggressive approach to energy production, including broader use of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, even more manufacturing will move to the United States.

To put things in perspective, this study shows that industrial demand fell by 20% relative to the 2019-2021 average:

Bruegel

The household demand may come back if the next winter is cold, but BASF won't ship its Louisiana factory back to Germany even if European gas falls below Henry Hub (NG1:COM).

I think European gas prices will remain stuck in a bit of a Catch-22 because industry won't make new investments that increase demand without predictable low prices. Yet, the lack of predictability which deters industrial demand is what will keep prices low.

Negotiated peace in Ukraine is an even greater tail risk

I have no idea when the war in Ukraine will end, but most wars historically do end through some type of negotiated settlement. Earlier this week we found out that Victoria Nuland had resigned and some commentators have speculated that the Biden Administration may be clearing out the path to begin some type of negotiation process with Russia.

While Nord Stream may not come back, there are other pipelines, including through Ukraine:

Statista

Given everyone agrees Ukraine will need a lot of cash post-war, it is hard to imagine any settlement that will not involve the resumption of Russian gas, which would allow Ukraine to earn transit fees.

I am not saying the EU will again depend exclusively on Russian gas and the block has already built significant LNG regasification infrastructure that seems to provide a reasonable alternative, combined with the Norwegian gas from Equinor. But it should be clear that even a small increase in Russian gas will crash prices, and that risk will materialize at some future point.

Valuation and risks

Analysts are revising Equinor's target down; the average target has fallen from $35 to $31 since my prior article:

Seeking Alpha

The forward P/E is about 8x, which is lower than the U.S. majors, but the earnings obviously depend on the price deck. Equinor is also putting a lot of capex into renewable power generation, which may not be appreciated by some investors. Petrobras (PBR) recently got mauled for reducing dividends to fund, among other things, renewables, and while EQNR is in a "stable Western jurisdiction", it is still government majority-owned, so the multiple gap to Exxon (XOM) or Chevron (CVX) may never close.

From a technical perspective, the $28 gap area seems like a reasonable target; Equinor rising up to its 200-dma in turn would imply about $30, close to the Wall Street objective:

TradingView

I don't like to make too much of the technical chart, except to get some general context, but in this case, Equinor did get more oversold than it was for the whole year and has been going up since this latest low. I think that is a good sign.

On the risk side, I have made the case that European gas will be a long-term headwind. Oil is right now a tailwind, but most analysts seem to agree that 2024 will be rangebound with significant Saudi spare capacity on the side. So sooner or later there will be another "rug pull" and that will likely affect Equinor too.

Bottom line

Equinor got quite oversold and oil is in an uptrend, so I now expect the current bounce to continue for a bit. While I see the stock as a buy in the short term, I am still cautious about the longer-term given more downside risk on the European gas side.