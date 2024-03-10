Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Portman Ridge Finance's Transformation Is Nearly Complete, So It's Time To Reconsider This 14.5% Yielding BDC

CLO Investor
  • BCPC created PTMN by purchasing several underperforming BDCs with the goal of selling off the Legacy investments and replacing them with Core MM Loans ("Portfolio Optimization Process").
  • The Portfolio Optimization Process is almost completed, with Legacy investments only making up 27% of its investments. The process hasn't come without pain.
  • PTMN incurred realized and unrealized losses of $4.39/share and $2.76/share over the last 2 years. Most of the losses were related to its Legacy investments.
  • PTMN trades with an 18% discount to NAV and has a sustainable dividend yield of 14.5%.
  • If its originated Core MM Loans continue to perform well, PTMN represents a great opportunity to buy a top-tier BDC at a significantly reduced price.

BC Partners ("BCP") created Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ("PTMN") by purchasing several underperforming BDCs to sell off the Legacy investments and replace them with Core MM Loans to borrowers with EBITA between $25m - $50m ("Portfolio Optimization Process");

CLO Investor
I am a retired JD/CPA with extensive experience in the CLO and leverage loans industries. I worked in the CLO group of a major Rating Agency, a top international lawfirm, an international bank, and with several CLO managers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

TheeDudeAbides
Yesterday, 10:23 PM
Noobie question: Why does the equity in a CLO decline in value as the debt tranches are paid down? Great article, thanks for sharing.
