Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Hawaiian: Modest Cost Pressure Adds To Underwhelming Outlook

Mar. 10, 2024 9:48 PM ETFirst Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Stock
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • First Hawaiian stock has done well since my last update in November, lifted by gains in the wider regional bank space as certain headwinds began to ease for the industry.
  • The near-term outlook looks muted on the earnings front, with net interest income likely to grow off the Q4 base but offset by growth in operating costs.
  • While earnings growth will be a challenge for many banks, it's also hard to make a broader positive case based on valuations and capital returns potential right now.
Downtown Financial and Business District of Honolulu Oahu, Hawaii, USA

YinYang/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) have performed well since my last update back in November, returning around 19% in that time, as optimism over moderating headwinds has helped lift the entire regional bank sector.

Like most peers, First

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.34K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FHB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FHB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FHB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FHB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.