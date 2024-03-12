Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rethinking Risk: Why It's Time To Shift Focus From Dividend Safety To Dividend Growth

Summary

  • Dividend growth investors focus on consistently growing dividends rather than high yields, as it ensures income continues to grow over time.
  • Dividend safety is often considered of utmost importance for an income investor; however, future dividend growth can pose a greater risk to meeting future goals.
  • The dividend growth coverage ratio, which compares earnings growth to dividend growth, can help determine a company's ability to sustain dividend growth in the long run.

Dividend growth investors are interested in seeing a company's dividend grow over time. Rather than searching for high yields, they focus on consistently growing dividends. A growing dividend will ensure the income continues growing even when the investor begins to withdraw the

I spent 20 years in the natural resource sector in project development, project management, and business development. I typically invest in dividend growth stocks, although I do have an large investment property portfolio. In the past I have invested using momentum strategies, option strategies, and focused on growth stocks. However in 2009 I converted almost entirely to dividend growth investing as I found this was most in line with my investing goals, and allowed me to sleep easy at night! While I "retired" at 42, so I could be home to take my daughter to school, pick her up, and attend her events every day.  My many areas of investing allowed me to do this relatively comfortably, although time will tell if I stay retired. UPDATE: I recently accepted a position, not because I had to, but because I wanted to. It's amazing the difference work is when you are choosing to be there, rather than having to work.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFL, V, MDT, MO, AVGO, TSCO, TXN, BLK, SBUX, AMP, MSFT, KR, MA, LOW, CAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

m1chael profile picture
m1chael
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (991)
A bird in hand is worth two in the bush. If I can't get both yield and growth, I'll go with the former. I did the math.
G
German-Investor
Today, 7:09 AM
Comments (1.8K)
How do you get to the conclusion that SBUX will lower their dividend growth rate? Their 5-year rate is at 9.8% while their EPS growth for the next 3 years is forcasted to be 14-15% per year.
