Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) (OTCPK:SMMNY) is just as solid a business as I wrote about in my last article, which by the way you can find here. That article is from back in December, which makes this an update roughly after 3 months. What we have since then are fresh results, fresh RoR, and a new look at the company at almost 10% higher than before.

Unless you're new to my coverage of this company, you'll know that I consider Siemens Healthineers to be a very solid medtech company with great upside. Now, finding investment quality here is not as easy as in other companies or theses, but it's also not impossible - and I consider Siemens Healthineers to be a company that is not only worth looking closely at but worth considering an investment into.

The company has no real dividend above inflation or the risk-free rate. That's not the reason to invest in Healthineers. Instead, it's the safety and upside in this investment, which I view as essentially second to none.

Let me update my thesis for you here and show you why I keep investing money into this company.

Healthineers - The Company Has A Solid Upside

Since my last article, Healthineers is up around 7.5%, but a solid 20%+ since my trough buying in the fall. The company also has a broken fiscal year in terms of the calendar year, which means that we can digest the 1Q24 results.

And here's a hint - those results came in at very stellar overall trends.

Revenue for the company was up 7%, with a basic EPS of almost half a euro, which is on track with the company's overall estimates. The results were so good in fact that Healthineers was able to confirm the overall outlook.

The company continues to expand its backlog with a strong 1x+ book-to-bill, now up to 1.14x, with key margin growth despite inflation and other headwinds at 5% for the core imaging, with Varian at 22%, and Advanced therapies at 5%. Margin improvements were visible in Varian and Therapies as well as diagnostics - imaging was the only margin segment that did not expand, but Imaging already has excellent margins of close to 20%.

Healthineers IR (Healthineers IR)

A company like this lives and dies on innovation and product evolution. Healthineers is a clear market leader here, with product development showing great improvement and market exposure.

Healthineers IR (Healthineers IR)

Of course, we need to be able to confirm this in the numbers as well, and we can. The company is winning contracts left and right, with recent examples in North America where the company focuses on multidisciplinary value partnerships of over 10 years with key customers, with contract values of $175M and upward per contract.

In this case, example contracts were from Nova Scotia Health and OU Health in the US and Canada, respectively.

Here are revenue and earnings numbers for the last period - and while results do show a slight decline, the overall picture is a positive one.

Healthineers IR (Healthineers IR)

Advanced therapies especially saw a very impressive increase in its margin of over 2.5% on a YoY basis, despite only a 5% revenue growth. The reason was a very strong conversion and sales mix focus.

Diagnostics as a segment is more or less on track with its current transformation. Topline is slowly stabilizing, and the segment is profitable in margins, unlike in YoY, a margin improvement of over 400 bps. Transformation savings here are a mix of both accrued savings as well as new strategies for assets, such as longer useful lifespan from analyzers on a leased basis.

Here is the company's forecast for this year.

Siemens Healthineers IR (Siemens Healthineers IR)

Things that I see being able to impact this forecast and drive these estimates down is margin pressure in the various segments as a product of the macro, such as a longer-than-expected continued turnaround in the Diagnostics segment. But the company leverage is a very positive one, with one of the lowest current interest rates for loans that I've seen in a long time. The loan volume is at €13.7B, not that much for this company, but the company has loan interest rates of 1.7% on average, with some loans that still have a negative interest rate. One of the company's loans in USD has a negative 0.14% interest rate, maturing this year, which I consider to be noteworthy. Yes, there are a number of recent loans where interest rates are upwards of 2.5-3.8%, but the company has another noteworthy loan at 3.44% - but that one matures in FY 2046. The company is one of those that can, on a very long term, really handle those 20-year and beyond loans. Leverage is currently at 3.7x, unchanged from YoY, and I do not consider this company impaired in terms of leverage in any way.

The company is currently experiencing margin pressure not only on gross or operating margin levels but on net profit margins as well. The focus on the high-margin imaging sector makes sense when you consider that the company's sales mix remains 45%+ imaging, with over 25% diagnostics and the other ones still at relatively minor levels, though growing.

The company has also initiated partnerships with Atrium Health, with Atrium Purchasing over $200M in equipment and services from both imaging, from Varian, and the company's advanced therapies' portfolio. The company will assist Atrium in modernizing and jointly improving patient outcomes, efficiency, treatment quality, and cost reductions.

The advantages of this medtech company remain when it comes to fundamentals, where Healthineers still manages its A+ rating. The increase in valuation also means that the dividend is even lower than the typical 1.8-1.9% and only at this time stands at 1.68%.

The company isn't immune to cyclicality - it does, in fact, miss estimates at 20-30% of the time even with a high margin for error, but makes up for this in my mind with solid, double-digit growth rates over time.

Let's look at how a valuation prospect would look for this company at this time.

Siemens Healthineers - Valuation Remains Appealing, But More Of A Premium Is Required Here

To be completely clear with you here, investing in Healthineers at this point and expecting a 14%+ annualized RoR requires a premiumization of this company's valuation. This is of course possible, and I also view this as completely justified, but it begs the question of how high a level.

Previous price targets I've had to bring the PT to around €56-€57, which would be considered as a fair value, given the current native price of €56.7. It would barely be a "BUY" here, and more likely a fair one. My price target makes sense when you look at the premiumized 5-year forecasts and realize that even at 25x P/E, this company now comes in at just below 15% annualized.

Siemens Healthineers Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

So if you do invest here, realize that the company is unlikely to beat the market, at least from a historical perspective. I won't change my rating here, but I will say that this is the highest valuation where I would currently "BUY" the company.

In one of my previous articles on the company, when the company was expensive, I said it in the following way.

I'm not stumbling over rocks at this point to invest in Healthineers. It's a fair price, and I certainly won't change my price target here - but there are many alternatives available on this particular market, many of which offer significantly better upsides to you as well.

This is a similar situation to the one I find myself in today. That's not the same as divesting this company though. I wouldn't even consider rotating the business, barring major business challenges, unless it rose over €80/share or above. Even the forecast for 2026E, calls for this company to trade at over €76/share, and if the earnings do grow like this, I consider such a forecast to be, in fact, very valid.

In the past year, I've doubled down on quality investments. Healthineers is a quality investment, and it's one of the companies I do mean to buy more of. It has a strong place on my list, and I would put more money to work here if it dropped below €50/share.

S&P Global analysts consider this company to be worth somewhere between €48-€62/share. Honestly, this is one of the most accurate assessments by a group of 20+ analysts that I have seen in my career, with an average of just below €60/share. I am completely on board with this. Out of those 21, a full 14 have the company as a "BUY" despite the current share price, indicating a quality conviction for the business.

Risks to Healthineers are primarily macro-related - and specifically in China. Healthineers unfortunately has a fairly significant exposure to this geography, and a non-trivial part of its growth-plan is aimed at China. This is what the company has communicated in both IR and quarterly events. I, personally, do not share much enthusiasm about the Chinese market in this context - but the company is very clear in its communication, that they feel they have quantified carefully about customer hesitancy, so they believe their order and sales estimates are accurate. And there is some increase in order traction for the Chinese market here - so I may be a bit too bearish on China overall. Other than China and another geographic macro, it's mainly high-level pricing trends. I do not see much operational risk for the company, and this is reflected in my long-term outlook, where I keep the company at a bullish sort of rating.

My updated thesis for 2024E, and the first quarter reported in February, is as follows.

Thesis

Healthineers is among a class-leading group of companies in the medtech/equipment sector. While not the most profitable nor the most qualitative, nor the highest yield available, it nonetheless presents an appealing thesis with the potential for a double-digit upside at a parent's credit safety of A+/A1. This is worth noting and worth considering.

I give the company a rating of "BUY" due to the aforementioned combinations of fundamental stability, strength, peer/comp appeal, and relative upside in an uncertain world. What challenges there are, I believe Healthineers will master.

My PT is €56/share for the native, updated as of March 2024. I do not change this target, and I will no longer call the company "cheap", as I did in my last article. But I will the company to be worth buying, and I do believe that you can make a positive return at a double-digit level if you buy it here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company is now no longer "cheap" to me, but still constitutes a "BUY" here.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

