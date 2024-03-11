Vladimirovic

Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) (TSX:YGR:CA) announced a pause in its long-term growth strategy for the current fiscal year due to the low natural gas prices. After the trials of fiscal year 2023, which was previously discussed, that is probably the last thing the market wanted to hear. Natural gas prices are weak and many natural gas stocks are irrationally priced as though there will never be a natural gas price recovery. Therefore, the stock price downside potential is already priced in while the recovery potential has yet to be considered by the market.

In addition, management announced a conservative winter budget of C$20 million to C$25 million (this is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars) which is uncharacteristically less than half of the total budget. However, this idea can be a winner in that bringing natural gas into production in the fall before the traditionally higher pricing can raise the profitability of the wells that come online by a percentage or two. Every little bit extra helps in a commodity industry.

Earnings

Despite the fact that this company is considered a natural gas producer, the fact is that the company has considerable liquids production. That liquids production of roughly 38% of the total production stream allows the company to do considerably better than many dry gas producers.

Yangarra Resources Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Summary (Yangarra Resources Fourth Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Note that a fair number of natural gas producers are idling rigs or moving to rich natural gas production. In many ways, this company is already a rich natural gas producer. Clearly, the profitability is there. But the cash flow is another matter.

The company has crossed the "magic 10,000 BOED" border that appears to be allowing for considerable cost savings. Management has announced considerably lower costs in the future. However, those lower costs are not enough at this time to convince management to continue its growth strategy.

Finances

As shown above, net debt has decreased. Now that mostly came from decreasing the working capital deficit as the company operations slowed due to the severe winter weather followed by an unusually long fire season. Things may have "gotten back to normal" in the fall. However, the original growth goal was not met as management announced about an 8% increase over the previous fiscal year due to all the nature-induced challenges.

Bank Debt

Loans in Canada typically work differently from loans in the United States (there are exceptions to this though). The company has no cash balance because it deposits everything it receives against the loans outstanding and similarly writes checks against that same balance. This can really make ratio analysis a challenge if the investor is not used to it.

This is a conservative management that often does not want to waste fees on unused credit lines. It is also a management that wants to improve the stock price. Hence, the loan changes shown next are as likely to be a management desire as a decision from the banks because the debt ratios are fine.

Note that, as shown below, the terms of the outstanding debt are changing. Also note that in Canada, due to the multiple reviews, the fact that these loans are often reserve-based, and other considerations, that the bank balance will shift from current (as it was in 2022) to now long-term in 2023 without really any statement as to financial impairment.

Yangarra Resources Bank Loan Summary Conditions And History (Yangarra Resources Fourth Quarter 2023, Financial Statements)

As a result of the change in the loan conditions, this company must make payments to decrease the loan balance. This is probably a key consideration in whether to grow or keep production at the same level. Most management try to not use the whole facility, as is the case here. Therefore, it would appear that management is trying to get a head start at having adequate additional unused credit when the credit facility reaches the final level in 2024.

As disclosed in the financial statement notes, the stock offering that was made in fiscal year 2022 was largely responsible for the debt decline shown above. That probably did not impress the lenders, despite the severe winter and then long wildfire season.

The plans were to grow production considerably more than what happened, which would have resulted in materially more cash flow. Debt has to be paid, no matter the business conditions. That has been a rule of the debt market for as long as I can remember. Hence, the current fiscal year lending amount declined with an eye towards cash flow from operating activities.

In the case of working capital shown before (the "Finance" heading), the bank debt switched from current to long-term. Once that is taken into consideration for the working capital improvement, the rest of the improvement is largely the stock offering.

Operating Area

This company, like many in the industry, has a Cardium location in Canada.

Yangarra Resources Area Of Operation Summary (Yangarra Resources Corporate Presentation November 2023)

The company was one of the first to test the interval and then set up a plan to develop the Halo Cardium. As noted above, the success of this plan has attracted competition. Nonetheless, management has still been able to add acreage while only spending (typically) less than C$10 million or at most C$20 million over time. This is typical for Canada. It is not typical for the United States, where acreage is often considerably more expensive.

As the Clearwater play for heavy oil producers, this rather new interval is still constantly expanding. Clearly, the low natural gas prices have muted the attractiveness of this area somewhat. But it is still one of the lower cost areas in North America. It may well benefit from the ability of North America to export considerably more natural gas in the near future.

Risks

This management and the board have members who are very experienced at growing small companies and then selling them. A loss of one of these members could be a material setback to the company.

Management itself noted considerable variance in some areas of drilling results. A significant number of unfavorable results could mean a boundary was found which would reduce future growth prospects.

The budget is always dependent upon commodity prices. Canada has a relatively idle period during Spring Breakup, which can result in a materially different budget for the second half of the fiscal year.

Last year was impacted by severe winter temperatures followed by an extended wildfire season. Challenges like that can happen again in the future.

Summary

Right now, the market value of the stock is about equal to the depressed cash flow for the fiscal year. Small companies can remain at bargain levels like this for some time, as the market is not nearly as efficient for small companies as it is for larger companies.

The shrinking bank line may concern some investors. But the lending in Canada does not work quite the same as it does in the United States. Lenders in Canada pay far more attention to industry conditions. Therefore, should conditions prevent this company from meeting its goals, there is likely every indication that the lenders would work with the company. That is far less likely in the United States.

Debt ratios that are satisfactory even with the depressed commodity prices make it even more likely that lenders would work with the company if that is needed.

The company remains a strong buy even though the risk is elevated. This is one of the more profitable companies in the industry. As shown in the company presentation, management reported income in fiscal year 2020. That is a testament to the success of the company strategy so far. That success is likely to continue well into the future.

The time to buy natural gas companies is when they are "left for dead". Clearly, this one, where the market value of the stock and the cash flow are about equal, is priced for failure. The upside potential is non-existent in the current stock price.

The company is probably best suited to be part of a basket of similar stocks rather than one big position. Small companies seem to have ways of things happening that do not happen to larger companies. That usually makes a basket a far better way to "sleep at night".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.