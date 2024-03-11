Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Transocean: 2024 Not Off To A Good Start

Mar. 11, 2024 2:20 AM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG) Stock
Summary

  • Transocean's Q4 results showed an increase in average day rates and revenue, but also higher operating & maintenance costs and negative FCF.
  • Lowered guidance for 2024 was not the right way for the highly leveraged company to kick off the year.
  • Transocean's debt remains a major concern, and its ability to generate free cash flow and reduce debt will be crucial for its future prospects.

Night Time Offshore Oil Rig Drilling and Fracking Operation, Brightly Lit, on Calm Seas

grandriver

Last April, I started coverage of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) stock with a “Hold” rating, saying that while the day rates were improving that its debt load was an issue. The stock is down over -20% since then versus an over 20% gain in the

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
4.15K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

S
Sigmund Silber
Today, 3:15 AM
Comments (118)
It could work out for this company but the downside is BK and is the upside a 200% increase in share price? At $3 a share, I would be giving it a lot of consideration.
