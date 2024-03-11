skodonnell/E+ via Getty Images

In most cases, in a typical investment environment, my advice to investors is that if you can capture upside of around 20% in the span of three or four months, it might be best to take your money and look elsewhere for the next upside. However, the important thing about investing is that advice needs to be tailored for each individual situation. There are opportunities they can see significant upside in a short window of time, only for further upside to be justified from that point on. One company that I would like to point to as an example of this is ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO).

For those not well acquainted, ACCO Brands is a producer and provider of a variety of consumer, technology, and business branded products. One of its most famous offerings are the Five Star branded notebooks that you likely received as a child or that you bought your own children. But they also produce stapling and laminating tools, storage products, video game and computer accessories, calendars, and much more. While this is not the most exciting space to invest in, it has been so depressed that upside potential for investors seems to be rather material.

You see, back in late October of last year, I ended up rating the company a ‘buy’. This rating was driven by the fact that the stock was trading at levels that put it in the low to mid single digit range from a multiple perspective. Admittedly, there were some weaknesses that management was reporting, both on the top and bottom lines. But because of how cheap the stock was, it made it difficult to pass up. Now, with the stock up 19.2% since then, admittedly trailing the market modestly by 3.3%, I remain bullish on the firm. Shares look very attractive and management seems to be taking cost cutting initiatives rather seriously. So even though the stock has risen quite a bit since we last looked at it, I believe that keeping it a ‘buy’ only makes sense.

A deep value play

If your objective when it comes to investing is to buy a company that's likely to grow, or grow materially, you should look elsewhere. From a top line perspective, it's clear that ACCO Brands has seen better days. Consider data covering the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Revenue for that time came in at $488.6 million. That's down 2.2% from the $499.4 million generated one year earlier. The picture would have been even worse had it not been for a 2.4% benefit, totaling about $12.2 million in all, coming from foreign currency fluctuations. Management attributed the 4.6% drop in comparable sales to soft demand that was driven by a ‘weaker macroeconomic environment’, most notably for technology accessories.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As disappointing as this is, we need to be paying attention to some bottom line figures instead. Some of these figures are positive, while other ones are not. Take net profits. During the quarter, the company generated a net loss of $59.4 million. That's far worse than the $18.8 million gain generated one year earlier. However, the vast majority of this pain was driven by an $89.5 million goodwill impairment. The company also saw an increase in restructuring charges from $7.3 million to $20.9 million. If we look at something else like operating cash flow, the picture also looks less than ideal. We get a decline in the metric from $87.2 million in 2022 to $58 million in 2023. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, the drop is much more modest from $38.3 million to $33.3 million. On the other hand, one area of strength for the company was EBITDA. It managed to pop up from $64.6 million to $78.9 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The same kind of mixed results that plagued the final quarter of the year existed throughout 2023 in its entirety. Revenue in 2023 came in 5.9% lower than it was in 2022. The company’s net loss widened from $13.2 million to $21.8 million. However, there were some bright spots for investors to enjoy. First, operating cash flow jumped from $77.6 million to $128.7 million. The adjusted figure did, admittedly, dip slightly from $156.6 million to $141.2 million. But this was offset by a rise in EBITDA from $227.7 million to $250.5 million.

Value investors tend to prioritize high quality companies over companies that have operational issues. When you add onto these mixed results the fact that the firm has net debt of $852.5 million compared to a market capitalization of only $529.7 million, it's clear that we are not dealing with the highest quality firm out there. However, management is aware of these issues and is actively working to effect change. Towards the end of January of this year, even before final results came out for 2023, management announced that they were launching a multi-year restructuring and cost savings program aimed at cutting pretax expenses by $60 million. Changes would involve its supply chain, its global footprint of assets, potentially looking into optimizing its sourcing capabilities, and more. Headcount reductions were specifically mentioned as being an area of focus.

As a result of these improvements, management expects some change on the bottom line when it comes to 2024. Although revenue is expected to be between 2% and 5% lower this year than it was last year, management is forecasting profits per share of between $1.07 and $1.11. At the midpoint, that would be $104 million in net income. Unfortunately, no guidance was given when it came to other profitability metrics. And because of the historical volatility of net profits, it would be virtually impossible to forecast out what they might be based on that. By considering how the company has fared over the past couple of years on this front, this is definitely positive.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using the data that we have from 2022 and 2023, I was able to value the business as shown in the chart above. As you can see, shares are quite cheap relative to cash flows. Not only that, they are cheap relative to similar firms as well. In the table below, I compared the enterprise to five similar firms. When it comes to both the price to operating cash flow approach and the EV to EBITDA approach, ACCO Brands ended up being the cheapest of the group. If shares are already incredibly cheap without factoring in cost savings initiatives, they will be even more attractive with those implemented.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA ACCO Brands 3.8 5.5 NL Industries (NL) 8.6 8.2 MSA Safety (MSA) 77.8 24.0 HNI Corporation (HNI) 7.3 13.0 Interface (TILE) 5.4 12.1 Steelcase (SCS) 4.3 7.6 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

As things stand, ACCO Brands may not be the highest quality prospect on the market. But the firm is incredibly cheap, and management’s efforts look promising. Given how the stock is priced, I would argue that shares deserve further upside, even if cost-cutting initiatives don’t come to fruition. But if they do and if we see demand firm up in the markets in which it operates, the picture for shareholders could be quite bullish moving forward. Because of this, I am keeping shares rated a ‘buy’ for now.