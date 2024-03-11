SHY: There Are Cheaper Ways To Access Treasuries

Douglas Rissing

In a volatile market, the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) can be a good place to hide and wait while earning a good yield. This exchange-traded fund provides exposure to short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and allows targeted access to a specific segment of the U.S. Treasury market. Launched by iShares/BlackRock on July 22, 2002, SHY is one of the largest ETFs in its category, with over $25 billion in AUM. It seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities ranging between one and three years.

The investment case for short-term U.S. Treasury bonds is primarily centered on their ability to provide a stable and relatively low-risk investment vehicle, particularly during periods of market volatility or economic uncertainty. These securities, backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, offer a nearly risk-free return in the form of regular interest payments, with a very low default risk. The short maturity period of these bonds, typically one to three years, means they are less sensitive to interest rate fluctuations, thereby minimizing the volatility and preserving capital in comparison to longer-term bonds. This makes short-term Treasuries an attractive option for conservative investors, those with a shorter investment horizon, or as a component of a diversified portfolio seeking to balance higher-risk investments. Moreover, they can provide liquidity and a hedge against inflation when held to maturity, while their predictable income stream can help in managing cash flow needs for both individuals and institutions.

SHY's Holdings

SHY holds exclusively U.S. Treasuries, thereby eliminating credit risk. The ETF holds 94 individual securities with an average yield to maturity of 4.56%. The sector composition of SHY is solely focused on fixed income, specifically, short-dated Treasuries. This focus allows the ETF to maintain a stable price and provide investors with attractive yields, especially during times of economic uncertainty. With an effective duration of 1.87 years, it's not going to move much with rates while providing a solid yield.

Peer Comparison

The Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) and the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF share similar investment objectives, with a focus on providing exposure to U.S. short-term government bonds. Each fund similarly maintains a conservative risk profile, as evidenced by their equal volatilities. VGSH stands out with a notably lower expense ratio of 0.04% compared to SHY's 0.15%, which could have a significant impact on long-term investment returns due to the compounding effect of lower costs. Performance-wise, VGSH has historically outperformed SHY due to the fee differential mainly. That means the trajectory of the price ratio of VGSH to SHY won't change.

stockcharts.com

The Pros and Cons of Investing in SHY

Investing in SHY presents a unique set of advantages and potential risks:

Advantages:

Stability: As SHY invests in short-term U.S. Treasuries, it offers a high degree of stability, making it a safe-haven investment during times of market volatility. Attractive Yield: With an average yield to maturity of 4.56%, SHY provides an attractive income stream for investors. Liquidity: SHY is a highly liquid ETF with high average daily trading volumes, ensuring ease of buying and selling.

Risks:

Interest Rate Risk: Changes in interest rates directly impact bond prices. Typically, when interest rates rise, bond prices fall and vice versa. As a result, the value of SHY's holdings could fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Having said that, the duration is low so it shouldn't fluctuate very much. Inflation Risk: Inflation erodes the purchasing power of the fixed interest payments that bonds provide, which could negatively impact the returns of SHY. Reinvestment Risk: When interest rates fall, the yield on newly issued bonds also decreases. This could lower the overall returns for investors when the fund reinvests the proceeds from matured bonds.

Conclusion: Invest or Not?

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF is a good option for those seeking stability, attractive yields, and a hedge against stock market volatility. However, there are cheaper options like VGSH that do the same thing. Because of that, I'd say for those looking to target this part of the bond market, look elsewhere, given that the fund isn't doing anything active.