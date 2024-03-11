Scharfsinn86

In September, I concluded that a darling has fallen out of favor in the case of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) as the business has seen very strong operating momentum in recent years, supported by some transformative acquisitions.

Despite these achievements, valuations had seen a real setback as this combination made that appeal was on the increase, with shares down to the $50 mark at the time.

As Diamond Green Diesel earnings and margins have imploded in the fourth quarter, shares have seen further pressure, something which raises small leverage concerns. Believing this will blow over, I like the long-term thesis here, although I expected some volatility down the road.

From Animal By-Products To ESG Play

Darling has long been a somewhat challenged and somewhat boring producer of animal by-products, a business which has over time focused more on (food) recycling, through value-added ingredients and focus on renewable fuel.

The company obtains by-products from livestock providers, meat processors and food production companies, with ingredients used by clients in the pharmaceutical companies, healthcare sector, biofuels and green energy.

Pre-pandemic, this was a $3.3 billion business which posted operating earnings close to half a billion, with earnings posted just shy of $2 per share. The resulting in valuation around the $30 mark looked quite fair and not too demanding.

Sales exploded to $4.7 billion in 2021, by which point in time earnings had doubled to around $4 per share. This achievement and confidence made that management pursued a $1.1 billion deal for Valley Proteins, a $560 million deal for FASA and $1.2 billion deal for Gelnex, all deals pursued in 2021 and 2022.

These deals pushed up 2022 sales to $6.5 billion, on which just over $1.5 billion in EBITDA was reported, with adjusted earnings reported at $4.50 per share. Net debt was substantial at $4.5 billion (on a pro forma basis ahead of the Gelnex deal closing).

2023 - A Mixed Bag

The larger deal for Gelnex closed on the final day of the first quarter of the calendar year 2023. Despite the fact that this deal only closed on the final day, first quarter sales actually rose by 30% to $1.79 billion, although that earnings were dead flat at $1.14 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $418 million, yet including Gelnex, full year adjusted EBITDA was seen at $1.875 billion.

Second quarter sales rose by just 6% to $1.76 billion, which is surprising as the rapid sales deceleration actually comes as the Gelnex deal closed. Despite slower sales growth, it were adjusted earnings, which rose by thirty-two cents to $1.55 per share. With earnings so far in the year coming at $2.69 per share, the company looked firmly on track to post earnings close to $5.50 per share for 2023.

Some headwinds arrived as well, in the form of regulatory and legislative rules, with the Biden Administration requiring oil refiners to blend less ethanol than expected, as this and similar regulation is a weak spot in the business model, with part of the business is essentially relying on subsidies and regulation. The extent of these actions was hard to model, but clearly this was not a positive sign.

Trading at less than 10 times earnings in September, and with leverage standing at 2.3 times EBITDA, I would like to see a bit more deleveraging, yet the overall appeal looked solid enough to pick up a modest position.

Expectations Come Down Further

In the half year since September, shares of Darling have traded largely range bound between $40 and $50 per share, now trading in the middle of the range at $43 and change.

The reason for that is simple, as Darling has seen a real growth slowdown in the second half of 2023. The full-year results were reported in February, a year in which full-year sales rose by nearly 4% to $6.8 billion, with full year operating profits (including JV profits) down nearly 8% to $950 million. Amidst higher interest costs, net earnings were down 12% to $648 million, with GAAP earnings down half a dollar to $3.99 per share.

The problem for investors is not just that these numbers are falling short, but that current results are very soft. Fourth quarter sales were down nearly 9% to $1.61 billion, despite acquisitions, as fourth quarter earnings were almost cut in half, reported at just $0.52 per share. This lower earnings power hurts in another way as well, as net debt only has come down to $4.3 billion.

While this results in a very reasonable 2.7 times leverage ratio based on $1.61 billion in adjusted EBITDA, this increases to a low 3 times leverage ratio based on an annualised fourth quarter EBITDA number of $351 million. The leverage definition applied by the banks seems to suggest even higher leverage, at 3.2 times by year-end 2023.

The Current Woes

The shortfall in the latest earnings number mostly comes from the fuel business, the DGD (Diamond Green Diesel) joint venture with Valero (VLO), which saw fourth quarter earnings largely evaporate.

This came amidst a resilient performance of the largest feeds ingredients segment (although that full-year sales and earnings were down small) and growth in the food ingredients segment. Nonetheless, it were lower fuel prices which came amidst lower diesel prices, but certainly lower RIN and LCFS values, as all these environmentally related credit prices have come under quite some pressure late in 2023.

The shortfall makes that investors focus on leverage, certainly as management made comments on the conference call that since the end of the fourth quarter, more pressure on these margins was seen. In that sense, it is comforting to see the business guided for $500 million in capital expenditures in 2024, down from $555 million in 2023 (excluding acquisitions and contributions to Diamond Green Diesel), as in fact deprecation expenses totaled $502 million in 2023 already. Lack of net investments are badly needed to generate some cash flows to pay down debt.

Hence, investors should brace for more near-term earnings pressure and likely some concerns on leverage as well, as focus on execution and not on M&A should alleviate financial concerns during the year, as the focus on earnings power in such a scenario should provide an uplift to the shares in the medium term.