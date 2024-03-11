Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sentiment Speaks: It Is Time For A Serious Dose Of Caution

Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market mood seems to be turning towards extreme bullishness.
  • I am starting to see some cracks in the bullish armor.
  • If the market provides us with a specific set up in the coming weeks, we can see a 25% decline this year.
Bull and bear

ugurhan

As the market continues higher, so do the expectations of most market participants, as well as their desire to place more money into the market. And, that is something that has always amazed me about the stock market.

Avi Gilburt
76.43K Followers

Avi Gilburt, CPA., is an accountant and lawyer by training and the founder of Elliot Wave Trader, where along with his team of analysts, he specializes in identifying the major turning points and market trends so you can invest more confidently while applying appropriate risk management.

Avi is the leader of the investing group The Market Pinball Wizard where they help members gain a more real-time understanding of where the market is likely heading. Features of the group include: daily S&P 500 directional analysis, intraweek metals analysis, weekly expanded analysis on the S&P 500, metals, USO, and USD, weekly live webinars where we walk you through the charts we are tracking, and community chat with direct access to Avi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

c
cleaner24
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (108)
Thank you for this and all your articles. Ypu are giving fair warning to all who will listen. Putting together your expectations for 2024 with your longer term analysis is well scary but less so when you are better prepared.
Hungry for Knowledge profile picture
Hungry for Knowledge
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (3.87K)
You are raising cash and buying Treasuries. I'm raising cash and shorting banks, kind of an accelerated Avi approach to successful financial gains.
w
willyfield
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (222)
I distinctly remember Avi's article on gold in 2011. I remember it because the week before he published it I took possession of a few ounces. I was hoping that Avi was wrong. He wasn't and seldom ever is.
C
Communism_is_here2024
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (2)
Does the 25% possible downturn has the end of the BTFP built in or that is the cherry on the cake?
Mscape profile picture
Mscape
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (358)
Thanks for the warning - already began moving out of DJIA and S&P. Back to Buffet's warning: When others are greedy be afraid. When others are afraid be greedy". Too many are getting greedy and probabilities matter.
Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (1.71K)
Avi, is it wrong to say that we are approaching a pretty significant period in the market as it pertains to your life’s work? If we get this 25% drop you see the potential for, it would also make a high probability that the bear market you have been forecasting for about a decade is underway.

I think this is a pretty big inflection point for you and for Elliot Wave theory in general. I also note that 5093 was breached today in the S&P. Supposedly a bad sign for bulls.

Interested to see how this all shapes up. Thank you sir!
J
John Solo III
Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (2)
It is great to read what you publish! It’s one of the few even on Seeking Alpha that are not ultra bullish and it is much appreciated! Keep it up sir!
B. Von Meren profile picture
B. Von Meren
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (88)
The coming correction or crash (this calendar year) is the most obvious thing I've seen in a long time.
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (3.14K)
I agree a pullback of 10% is on the horizon however there's still massive amounts of money sitting in money market funds that still may enter the market. I believe 5300 is 75% more likely before 4600. Time will tell.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

