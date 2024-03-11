vadimgouida/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I initially only owned the convertible debentures issued by Surge Energy (TSX:SGY:CA) (OTCPK:ZPTAF), but I recently also initiated a long position in the common shares as I like the production mix which offers me exposure to a blend of light oil and heavy oil. It is generally expected the price differential for heavy oil will decrease as the new pipeline connecting the BC/Alberta oilfields with the West Coast will come online in the second quarter of this year. But even if the differential doesn't move, the current valuation of Surge Energy makes the stock relatively attractive.

Q4 was capex-heavy

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Surge Energy produced just over 25,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, of which 20,700 barrels were oil (a blend of heavy oil and light oil), 808 barrels were Natural Gas Liquids while the remainder of the production (around 14%) consisted of natural gas with the latter being sold at just C$2.11/mcf.

Surge Energy fetched an average realized price of C$84.24 for its oil products (compared to a benchmark price of C$106/barrel for WTI and C$77/barrel for WCS). This resulted in a total adjusted funds flow of C$77M and as the company spent just over C$61M on capex, the underlying free cash flow in the fourth quarter was approximately C$16M or C$0.16 per share. As you can see below, the fourth quarter was quite capex-heavy as the company spent in excess of 1/3rd of its full-year capex budget in the final quarter of the year.

Looking at the full-year results, which are based on an average production rate of 24,400 barrels of oil-equivalent per day with the oil fetching an average realized price of C$86/barrel while the natural gas was sold at C$2.34 per mcf, the company reported a total revenue of approximately C$561M net of the almost C$120M in royalty payments.

The pre-tax income was just C$20.6M resulting in a net profit of only C$15.8M for C$0.16 per share which shocked the market somewhat as Surge Energy had already generated a net profit of C$45.4M in the first nine months of the year. As you can see in the income statement above, Surge recorded a C$59M impairment charge in the final quarter of the year. This was related to the reassessment of some of its operating areas where the lower natural gas price had a negative impact on the estimated recoverable value of the oil reserves.

And while that resulted in a net loss for the quarter, the company remained free cash flow positive, despite the high amount of capital expenditures in the final quarter of the year.

In 2024, the company estimates it will generate C$295M in operating cash flow based on an average WTI price of US$75/barrel for WTI and a US$16 price differential for Western Canadian Select. Surge anticipates to spend C$190M on capex resulting in a net free cash flow of C$105M. This means that using US$75 WTI and the US$16 price differential, the anticipated free cash flow will be around C$1.04 per share which more than fully covers the current dividend of C$0.48 per share (payable in monthly tranches of C$0.04 per share). That also means the net debt will decrease from the YE2023 level of C$290M (this includes the working capital deficit) to a company-guided 0.7 times the operating cash flow (which indicates the year-end net debt is expected at C$210M). The

This means the company will reach the next net debt target phase: the moment the net debt drops below C$250M, the company will scale back its debt repayment pace from 100% of the post-dividend free cash flow to 50%.

Subject to reaching the C$250M threshold, Surge may decide to pay special dividends and/or to buy back its own shares.

The year-end reserves report is very encouraging

Not only are the shares relatively cheap based on a cash flow multiple (they are currently trading at just 6 times the anticipated net free cash flow in 2024 based on US$75 WTI), Surge Energy is also pretty attractive based on the updated reserve calculation.

As you can see below, the after-tax PV10 of the 2P reserve cash flows is estimated at almost C$1.77B. After deducting the C$290M in net debt (including the working capital deficit) the NAV is approximately C$1.48B or almost C$15/share.

Even if you'd use a more conservative approach by using a 10% discount for the proved developed producing reserves (C$858M) combined with a 15% discount rate for the other proved reserves (C$321M) and 20% for the probable reserves (C$303M), the NAV is still approximately C$12/share or almost twice the current share price. These reserves are based on an average oil price of C$97/barrel for light oil in 2024-2025 before it increases by approximately 2% per year while the WCS oil price is estimated at C$81 in 2024 and around C$84.5 in 2025-2025 before also increasing at a rate of 2% per year.

Investment thesis

I have held a long position in debentures issued by Surge Energy since the COVID crisis. The company has repaid the two previous debentures and currently has an 8.5% coupon debenture maturing in December 2028 outstanding. It goes without saying that I am most definitely continuing to hold that debenture as the company's cash flows remain very robust, even at US$75 WTI or even US$65 WTI.

I also have a small long position in the common shares as I like the current cash flow multiple and discount to the NAV. Even if I'd use higher discount rates (15% and 20%), the current share price offers an attractive discount.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.