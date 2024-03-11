Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Surge Energy: Trading At Just 6 Times Free Cash Flow At US$75 WTI

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Surge Energy's Q4 results showed a capex-heavy quarter but remained free cash flow positive.
  • The company anticipates generating C$295M in operating cash flow in 2024, resulting in a net free cash flow of C$105M.
  • Surge Energy's updated reserve calculation shows a net asset value of approximately C$1.48B or almost C$15/share, offering an attractive discount to the current share price.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

A oil pump jack in an agriculture field at winter season with multiple power lines on background

vadimgouida/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I initially only owned the convertible debentures issued by Surge Energy (TSX:SGY:CA) (OTCPK:ZPTAF), but I recently also initiated a long position in the common shares as I like the production

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20.89K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGY:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also have a long position in the Surge Energy 8.5% 2028 debentures.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SGY:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SGY:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZPTAF
--
SGY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.