JHVEPhoto

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine

This famous quote by Benjamin Graham, in my view, is very much applicable to Barclays (NYSE:BCS) as well. The improvement in the underlying sustainable performance of Barclays is evident, however, the share price has not yet caught up to it.

Barclays Investor Relations

Barclays is now still trading at ~0.5x tangible book value, even though it is generating RoTE >10% and targets to deliver at least 12% RoTE by 2026. It also expects to return at least GBP10 billion of capital, mostly through buybacks, in the next 3 years.

In recent weeks, it did break way on the back of the Investors' Update delivered on the 20th of February 2024, but more on that later.

A Few Words On The European Banks' Valuation And Barclays Specifically

The accepted notion traditionally for banks has been that where the average bank delivers RoTE sustainably, it should trade around tangible book value. In recent years, at least for European banks, the bar has been raised to 12%+. Whereas the current implied cost of equity is exceptionally high ~20%.

The cost of equity for U.S. banks is cheaper compared to European banks, traditionally the reasons for this have been a stricter regulatory environment in Europe, a more fragmented banking market structure (thus more competition), and investors' perception generally when it comes to European stocks.

The Bear Case With Barclays

It would be remiss of me if I didn't mention Barclays' "lost decade" in the wake of the 2018/2019 global financial crisis. During this period, Barclays absorbed ~GBP16 billion in charges of litigation and conduct relating to customer redress (misselling), market manipulation (LIBOR scandals), and general governance and oversight matters. Additionally, its corporate and investment bank, by far the largest part of the bank, delivered very mediocre results in the range of low to mid-single digits RoTE.

Currently, the largest part of the bear case is that the Barclays investment bank consumes ~58% of capital in the group but is delivering low and/or volatile RoTE. The bears would tell you that Barclays' future performance depends almost solely on the IB performance, given it is outsized within the Group.

There is certainly an element of truth to this, but the story is somewhat more nuanced. But let us begin by considering Barclays' various divisions and capital allocation to each.

Barclays Investor Relations

The Barclays UK and Corporate Bank divisions are expected to deliver steady high-teens RoTE, and therefore it makes absolute sense to allocate more capital to fund this highly accretive growth. Given organic growth in a mature market is often challenging, Barclays is also resorting to bolt-on acquisitions.

Barclays Private Bank & Wealth Management is also expected to deliver >25% RoTE albeit this is a very small capital allocation.

Whereas both the Barclays Investment Bank ("IB") and US Consumer Bank have been more volatile and are expected to deliver lower RoTE throughout the cycle (Barclays is guiding for ~12% RoTE for both).

So, How Should We Think About The IB?

So we understand the key argument of the bear case. The outsized IB in Barclays is delivering low and volatile returns.

Barclays management counters by highlighting that the IB revenue is not as volatile as some assume and comprises:

Investment banking fees (GBP2 billion in 2023) Intermediation (GBP4.3 billion in 2023) Financing (GBP2.9 from GBP2.1 billion in 2021)

The most volatile part is intermediation, which is essentially trading income. Barclays will emphasize that it seeks to grow the more stable and/or high RoTE of Financing and Investment banking fees.

The below chart summarizes where the revenue growth is expected to come from by the end of 2026:

Barclays Investors Relations

As can be seen, the lion's share of revenue growth is expected to come from the retail and corporate segments. It also factors in some recovery in investment banking fees (not unreasonable given the current industry headwinds) and modest growth in both Financing and Intermediation. These do not strike me as overly heroic assumptions especially as some of the growth in retail banking will be generated inorganically (e.g. the Tesco banking and Kensington acquisitions for more complex mortgages).

Barclays Strategy Going Forward

Barclays is looking to rebalance its business mix away from the IB. However, that does not mean shrinkage of the IB, but rather increasing the size of the high returning and stable businesses both by organic means and bolt-on acquisitions. This inevitably means growing the UK home retail and corporate businesses.

Secondly, it is pressing harder on cost optimization and reducing the Cost Income Ratio ("CIR") to the high 50s% from the current 63%.

Thirdly, and importantly, it is looking to return at least GBP 10 billion of capital (mainly in the form of share buybacks) in the next 3 years, which equates to ~40% of its current market capitalization.

The Reaction To The February Strategic Update

The market liked what management had to say. Especially, the re-balancing away from the IB and growing the UK businesses. The share price reacted accordingly:

Data by YCharts

The Risks

The key risks include the following:

The usual macro risk banks are exposed to, including outsized loan losses especially in the unsecured consumer space both in the UK and U.S. (note that Barclays has a limited exposure to high-risk CRE).

Execution risks about the updated strategy delivered in Feb. 2024, especially when it comes to reducing the relative size of IB

Lower interest rates drive Net Interest Margin ("NIM") down. However, the impact on Barclays is likely to be mitigated by the Structured Hedge that smooths out the impact of interest rates.

Final Thoughts

Barclays' update on the recent investors' day was music to my ears. It hit all the right spots including a relative reduction in the IB (without jeopardizing its ability to compete with U.S. peers), a massive cost optimization drive, growth of the high RoTE UK businesses, and delivery of large capital returns to investors amounting to ~40% of current market cap in the next 3 years.

By 2026, I expect Barclays to trade at least at 0.8x TBV, which should grow strongly by then. This translates to at least a double in the share price from where it is today. In the interim, I am also content clipping the 5-6% dividend (which is not subject to withholding taxes in the UK).

I remain very bullish, and Barclays is one of my favourite European banking investments.