Barclays: Still At 0.5x Tangible Book, But Rerating Quickly

Mar. 11, 2024 4:45 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS) Stock
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
Summary

  • Barclays' sustainable performance has improved massively, but its share price has not reflected this yet. The recent strategic update is beginning to change the narrative.
  • The Company is trading at a low valuation compared to its tangible book value, despite generating strong returns on tangible equity.
  • BCS is expected to return ~40% of its market cap to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.
  • I expect Barclays to compound in the next couple of years and double the share price by the end of 2026.

Barclays office building in New York, NY, USA on August 17, 2022.

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine

This famous quote by Benjamin Graham, in my view, is very much applicable to Barclays (NYSE:BCS) as well. The

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

