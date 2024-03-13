My 2 Biggest Dividend Stock Investments For 2024

hynci

Before going into today's article, I wanted to clarify that this is Jussi Askola writing this article. We are many analysts working at High Yield Investor and I don't want there to be confusion in who owns these positions.

In late 2023, I shared an article that highlighted two of my biggest dividend stock investments. Since then, a lot has changed about both companies and I am today going to give you an update on them.

I still hold my positions, and they remain my biggest dividend stock investments.

Blue Owl (OWL)

The first one is Blue Owl and its recent performance has surpassed my expectations.

Since sharing my last article just three months ago, its share price has risen from $13 up to $18 per share. My average cost basis is about $10.50 and most of it was bought less than a year ago, so this has been a very successful investment so far:

It goes without saying that OWL is now a lot less attractive than it was just a year ago. You could make a strong case for selling it after the recent surge because there are possibly some better investment opportunities elsewhere, but I have kept holding it because (1) I would be hit with a big tax bill and (2) I still think that it will rise higher over the next few years.

So let's start with some basics.

OWL is an alternative asset manager just like Blackstone (BX), Brookfield (BN), KKR (KKR), and others, but it stands out in a few different ways:

It focuses mainly on private credit investments, which today attract a lot of capital because interest rates are at their highest in a decade, the world is highly uncertain, and stock valuations are historically high. Most of its capital is permanent, which means that it will keep earning fees indefinitely, unlike many of its peers that have fixed terms for their vehicles. It earns most of its income from asset management fees, which are far more predictable and consistent than incentive fees. It is smaller in size, which allows it to scale up its assets under management at a faster pace. Its valuation has been and still is lower than that of its larger peers, even despite enjoying more defensive cash flow and faster growth prospects. Right now, it is priced at about 20x earnings vs. 25-30x for its larger peers.

And it has been surging lately because its results have been very strong.

Last year, they grew:

Their assets under management by 20%.

Their fee-related earnings by 26%.

Their dividend by 29%.

And this rapid growth is set to continue in the coming years because they have recently raised a lot of capital that has not yet been invested and isn't earning them any fees just yet. Look at the huge spread between their assets under management and their "fee-earning" assets under management:

Blue Owl

This provides them with "a bank of growth" for the future years as they deploy all this capital and continue to raise additional capital.

All in all, we think that they are well-positioned to keep growing at 15-20% annually going forward, and when you take that into account, their valuation really isn't that crazy even at current levels.

Right now, their dividend yield is % and the management has guided to grow its dividend to $1 per share in 2025.

That would result in a % forward yield, which is still one of the highest yields that I know of coming from a company that's growing at 15-20% per year and has a strong BBB rated investment grade balance sheet.

So I agree that OWL probably isn't the single best pick in the asset management sector anymore following its recent surge, but I will keep holding to my position because the combination of a high-yield and fast growth should still lead to market-beating returns over the coming years.

I also think that its valuation multiple could keep expanding and eventually even surpass that of Blackstone and others, because as the management noted on their recent conference call:

By design, Blue Owl's growth has been distinctly more predictable, which is very thesis from the beginning. Our assets are generally permanent capital and our earnings don't include more volatile revenues such as carry and substantial capital markets fees.

This warrants a premium... but it is still priced at a discount.

Patria Investments (PAX)

Patria, on the other hand, has not performed that well so far, and I think that it has become even more opportunistic since we last covered it.

Therefore, if I had to pick one of the two companies presented in this article, it would be Patria.

Its share price surged temporarily after it announced strong results, but its share price has come back down since then, and as a result, it has essentially missed out on the recent rally of alternative asset managers:

As a reminder for those of you who are not familiar with the company, Patria is the leading alternative asset manager in Latin America. Many call it the "Blackstone of Latin America" because of its large scale, superior historic performance, and past relationship with Blackstone, which used to even own a stake in Patria.

I think that Patria will be one of the best-performing stocks in this sector over the coming decade because it is priced at one of the lowest valuations, and that's despite enjoying some of the best growth prospects.

There are three major tailwinds that should lead to growing capital allocations to Latin America over the coming years:

The rising geopolitical uncertainty: Historically, Latin America has served as a "safe haven" during times of war and severe geopolitical uncertainty. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has destabilized Europe, and China's threats to invade Taiwan are already destabilizing Asia. The winner is Latin America.

The growing trend of nearshoring: The pandemic taught us that there are significant indirect costs to having big parts of your supply chains far away from your end customers. Moreover, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's support of Russia has also reminded us that dictatorships cannot be trusted. It has led to a growing divide between dictatorships and democracies. The winner is again Latin America.

The abundance of opportunities: Today, valuations for most assets are expensive in most regions of the world because the competition is greater than ever before. This is particularly true for alternative assets. But the Latin American private equity markets are still in their infancy, valuations are low, and there is much less competition.

All of this should lead to rapidly growing allocations to Latin America, and Patria is well-positioned to capitalize on all this growth as the leading alternative asset manager in the region.

And since our last update, they have made a lot more progress.

You may recall that they issued a multi-year guidance in 2022 to roughly double their assets under management and fee income by 2025:

Patria Investments

Well, they just announced their full-year results for 2023, and they are making good progress, as you can see in the updated slide below:

Patria Investments

Here is what the CEO said about their results:

I'm very pleased with the performance we delivered in the 4th quarter and the full year 2023. We generated Fee Related Earnings of $148 million for the year, up 14% from 2022, and added $47 million of Performance Related Earnings. Together, that resulted in Distributable Earnings of $188 million for 2023, or $1.26 per share, which translates to EPS growth of 26% year-over-year for our shareholders. We continue to grow and diversify our platform, and based on our progress in 2023, we are even more confident in our path to deliver the multi-year targets shared at our 2022 Investor Day. [emphasis added]

2023 was the first full year on their path to reaching their multi-year target and they nailed it. The management reiterated that they are confident that this growth will continue and that they will reach their 2025 target, which is huge because this means that they will essentially have doubled their earnings per share from 2022-2025.

Despite that, the share price of the company is today still at a similar level as it was three years ago:

So all of this growth has been ignored by the market and Patria is today a lot cheaper than it was in 2022.

What's even more impressive about Patria is that it has achieved all this growth while paying out most of its earnings in dividends to shareholders. Last year, investors earned a 7.2% dividend yield, and we expect to earn significant dividend income again this year.

A final thing that I want to point out is that Patria has now become the largest independent REIT manager in Latin America after recently acquiring the real estate division of Credit Suisse.

This is big news because it shows you that Patria is following in Blackstone's footsteps. The REIT management business has been enormously lucrative for Blackstone in the US and Patria is set to replicate that in Latin America.

I am more bullish than ever.

Closing Note

In short, both of these companies have surpassed our expectations in terms of their fundamental performance and value creation.

However, the market has only rewarded one of them so far.

OWL has risen a lot, but PAX remains very opportunistic at its current share price.

