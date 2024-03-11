AzmanJaka

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is a fast-growing clinical research organization, focused on small biopharma customers, and is still founder-led by CEO August Troendle. Throughout the last year, particularly small biopharma companies increasingly faced financing issues due to the macroeconomic slowdown and rising interest environment. Additionally, we saw loaded inventories and therefore a normalization for equipment manufacturers. For Medpace investors, especially the rising uncertainty about its key clients was a concern. However, the company responded that the requests for proposals (RFPs) at that time were the second highest they ever had. I recited the CEO August Troendle in my last article on Medpace about its Q3 results, where he described the company's business environment as "schizophrenic", stating:

So we're seeing great business environment and a horrible business environment. So I don't know. It's just kind of schizophrenic.

Now that we have seen the Q4 results, Mr. Market seems to be very confident in the former, sending the stock up more than 50% since the time of the article's posting. And indeed, the results were remarkable. However, seeing the company's valuation explode so quickly begs the question of whether we're beyond momentum and into another mania.

Let's take a look!

Data by YCharts

Operating Performance

The last year marked again a new record high for the company as sales increased by 26.5% and 29% in Q4 and FY23, respectively, amounting to a total of $1.89 billion. In the current environment, these results are remarkable and demonstrate the resilience of Medpace's backlog. In the last quarter, the net new business awards that were added to the company's backlog were equal to $615 million, an increase of 26.7% YoY compared to the last year, while the quarter's backlog conversion rate remained strong at 18.5%.

Net New Business Awards and Conversion Rate (Own Illustration)

With regard to the company's guidance for 2023 as outlined in the previous article, we are now able to say that Medpace delivered on all measures from top to bottom line, where the net income even came out better than expected with an increase of 15.3% in 2023. For existing shareholders, EPS delivered even better with an increase of 22% during the full year due to the opportunistic share repurchase program that went on during the first half of 2023.

It is also noteworthy that the EBITDA margin declined to 19.2% (20.4%) in the last quarter, mainly due to a 43% increase in reimbursable expenses. This is not surprising given the previous guidance, but these results are still above pre-pandemic levels. So, overall, a great quarter for Medpace, which certainly contributed to the recent market run. Thus, it is worth mentioning that the underlying market environment seems to be recovering overall, which enhances the vision of Medpace's management. During the latest earnings call, CEO August Troendle commented on the current environment and actually referred to his earlier statements that I mentioned in the beginning.

I think I said last quarter that things were kind of going in a lot of different directions at once, kind of very fast but unreadable. Lot of difficulty and a lot of a very strong business environment. [...] I think things are improving from a funding standpoint. A number of installed projects are now moving forward, things that we thought were kind of just held up with weren't going to get financing or starting to move. So I think we're -- it's still a post-volatile period, and there may be more volatility but I think we're more and more seeing a trend towards improvement on the funding side and project progression side.

With a revenue share of 78%, small biopharma companies with annual sales below $250 million are the key factor for Medpace's ongoing success story. Therefore, seeing the funding and project environment improve is very good news, although Medpace hasn't significantly suffered yet. Also during the latest quarter, Troendle commented, the company's cancellations were "in a good range", which, of course, is benefitting the net new business awards and the expected conversion.

Competition

Mentioning the current environment for CROs, I want to fill in an update on the competitive landscape. One of the initial assumptions behind the investment case for Medpace was the prospect of further market share winning, which was particularly successful during the latest industry slowdown. Medpace seems to have a high win rate of promising projects that guarantee the resilience of the underlying cash flows for the company. August Troendle stated accordingly:

Yeah, our win rate has been very good the last two quarters, above the kind of the long-term trend. So that looks good. I don't -- these things do bounce around though. And I look at -- you want to look at share, I look at revenue. And that's the only way I know how to look at it. People have backlog different ways and conversion is a major factor. And I don't know what it means to be share gain to put up a book-to-bill. So I just look at revenue and revenue trend over time. And look, we're growing at -- organically at multiples of the average of the rest of the industry. So I just -- we're clearly doing a good job in terms of taking share.

So let's take a look at the competition in terms of revenue:

Revenue Growth in 2023 Medpace IQVIA ICON Fortrea (Guidance) Q4 26% 2.6% 4.1% - FY23 28.9% 4.1% 4.6% -0.7% - 1.1% FY24 guidance 14% - 17% 3% - 4% 3% - 8% - Click to enlarge

While we have to consider that these companies are not fully comparable due to different sizes and service offerings, we can clearly distinguish that Medpace continued to gain market share in 2023 at an outstanding pace.

Outlook for 2024

This competitive advantage seems to hold on in 2024 recognized by the current outlooks from these companies. Medpace stayed with its guidance of full-year revenue between $2.15 and $2.2 billion, which represents a growth rate of 14% or 16.7%, respectively. These assumptions are becoming increasingly better, when compared to the current outlooks of the company's closest peers. And while all companies are mentioning an enhancing market environment for the next year, only Medpace seems to have no intention to lower the market's expectations at all. Accordingly, August Troendle stated:

[...] we had a very choppy period and quite a bit of cancellations and funding difficulties. And that's moving away. Like I said, I think we see a clear direction in the last three, four months in terms of projects starting to install, and that makes us very optimistic. These -- again, these things take quite a while to get to start up and to get to revenue burned. I mean, these are multiple quarters for things to move forward but that does make us feel more optimistic on the go-forward next year, et cetera.

Additionally, Medpace raised the EBITDA outlook for 2024 a bit, so it's now expected to be between $400 to $430 million instead of $390 to $415 million as guided previously. This would result in an EBITDA margin in the range of 18.6% to 19.5%, which is close to the current level of profitability and therefore represents a bottom for the normalization of the EBITDA margin.

Guidance 2024 (Q4 Presentation)

Overall Thoughts

Lately, Medpace presented another stellar performance in a rather uncertain environment that was particularly driven by a macroeconomic slowdown and increasing funding issues of biopharma companies. One could have thought that especially these situations will bring Medpace's continuing momentum to fall as the company heavily relies on small and mid-sized biopharma companies. The specialization of Medpace and the focus towards oncologic- and metabolic-related therapeutical areas have, however, preserved the company from suffering with the industry. These results and the clear communication and passion of the management are increasing my conviction into the long-term outperformance of the company compared to the overall industry. And while some people are raising concerns due to recent news of August Troendle selling shares, I would argue that he's still owning about 20.8% of the total outstanding shares, which in value would still equal more than 3,300x his annual base salary at the current share price.

Cash Flow

Having put Medpace's current situation into perspective, we can now proceed with an updated analysis of its ability to generate cash flow.

To analyze a company's ability to generate cash flow, I focus primarily on its free cash flow. Despite the usual calculation (OCF - CapEx = FCF), I adjust the operating cash flow for changes in net working capital and the expenses for stock-based compensation.

In the case of Medpace, the calculation for FY23 looks like this:

in $ million Operating Cash Flow 433.37 - Stock-based Compensation 20.52 - Changes in NWC 106.49 Adj. Operating Cash Flow 306.36 - Capital Expenditures 36.45 Free Cash flow (excl. NWC) 269.91 Free Cash flow (incl. NWC) 376.40 Click to enlarge

In the previous 12-month period, Medpace generated approximately $269.9 million of free cash flow, according to my "normalized" calculation. However, my standard procedure is quite diverging from the actual cash after capex that Medpace accumulated during the year, as this would be $396.92 million. The significant difference between these numbers is particularly caused by the business model of Medpace, as clients potentially pay cash upon payment schedule before the services are being recognized. Therefore, these advanced billings are causing an actual cash flow that is including outstanding services, so I adjusted them. Nevertheless, it remains a noteworthy advantage of the business model to be able to gain cash upfront instead of having a long cash conversion cycle. Including these inflows, Medpace achieved a free cash flow conversion of 109% in 2023, which is adding to the fundamental resilience.

However, I will stick to my procedure and exclude these working capital changes and stock-based compensation expenses to obtain a sustainable and comprehensive picture of the free cash flow.

Free Cashflow, 2013-2026 (Own Illustration)

Over the last 10 years, Medpace has increased its FCF and EBITDA at a CAGR of 17.29% and 15.55%, respectively, showing an increasing cash conversion even excluding the working capital changes mentioned earlier. In 2023, the company converted 74% of its EBITDA into FCF, which is slightly lower than the average rate over the last years. Going forward, I assumed a FCF conversion of 75% and applied it to the company's guidance and analysts' expectations for EBITDA. According to these assumptions, Medpace is expected to grow its FCF at a CAGR of 17.3% in the next three years, which is surprisingly similar to the historical compounding rate. Additionally, we can notice an increasing optimism in the market's expectations, as the expected growth rate equalled 15% in my last article. However, as the company's guidance for 2024 proposed a revenue growth of 14% to 16.7%, we can already assume that these expectations are getting closer to the optimistic scenario, while surely implying a bit of margin expansion.

Valuation

So, having reconsidered the underlying cash generation of the business from the perspective of its owners, we can finally reconsider the current valuation.

EV/FCF, 2017-2026e (Own Illustration)

At the current share price of $405.65, Medpace is valued at a market cap and enterprise value of $12.91 billion and $12.83 billion, respectively. Considering the earlier calculated free cash flow of $269.91 million, we are deriving at a current EV/FCF multiple of 47.58x, which is pretty massive even for a fast-growing company. However, as stated earlier, this would be a very conservative approach. Using the "actual" cash flow after SBC and capex, Medpace would be currently trading at "only" 34.1x FCF, which is maybe a bit more reasonable. The promising outlook for the business would nevertheless indicate that Medpace will grow into this valuation rather quickly.

Inverse DCF (Own Illustration)

The inverse DCF model demonstrates exactly these thoughts. When using the more conservative FCF excl. the working capital changes, we're obtaining a CAGR of 18% for the next 10 years, which would be required for Medpace to grow into its current valuation. Potentially, this is the best way to visualize the changed market sentiment regarding the future prospects of the company. In November of last year, we've already calculated the inverse DCF, which resulted in a 15% growth rate for the first five years, followed by 10% for the years 5-10. Of course, changing the FCF calculation or the growth rate beyond the next 10 years would likely lower my result, but would also include a higher risk of failure.

Conclusion

Since writing about Medpace in last November, the company reported its full-year results that once again crashed the market expectations, leading to a phenomenal share price performance since then. In addition, the company reaffirmed its previous outlook and raised its expected EBITDA margin, signaling an industry recovery and a promising growth path ahead. The latest results have certainly boosted the market's perception of the company, which is most visible in the sharply increased growth rate required by an inverse DCF model. According to the calculations, Medpace is currently maximizing its fair valuation, leaving less room for operational mistakes or surprising events. In other words, the market is currently running ahead of the underlying business.

That said, I would recommend to keep the company on the watch list as the high volatility of Medpace's share price has repeatedly opened up opportunities in the past. As I'm already invested significantly in the company, I'm just hold my position with an increased conviction due to these magnificent results. The ongoing gain of market share in the clinical research industry and the projected growth rates are definitely noteworthy and rationalizes most of the share price appreciation - currently no mania in sight.