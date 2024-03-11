Juan Jose Napuri

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is nearly over and while results were mixed overall, the outlook for H1 2024 is significantly better. This is because producers are benefiting from a ~9% higher gold price quarter-to-date (~$2,050/oz) than they were in Q1 2022 (~$1,880/oz) and could see a nearly 10% higher gold price in Q2 2023 with what looked to be difficult comparisons (~$1,960/oz) to lap now looking easily beatable. The result will be significant margin expansion for the group, translating to improved free cash flow generation, stronger balance sheets, and the potential for more acquisitions after what's already been a quite busy period for M&A, with 2024 seeing additional deals with Shandong (which previously acquired Cardinal for its Namdini Project) set to acquire Osino Resources in Namibia, out-bidding Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF).

Precious Metals M&A vs. Gold Price - FactSet

While the outlook for margin expansion is excellent news for the industry because we will see significantly higher free cash flow generation on balance, Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF) has had no issue generating free cash flow even with ~$1,900/oz gold prices, with ~$400 million in free cash flow generated last year when adjusting for the repayment of its gold prepay facility. In this update, we'll dig into Lundin Gold's Q4 and FY2023 results, recent developments, and why it continues to be a name worthy of buying on any sharp pullbacks.

Q4 & FY2023 Results

Lundin Gold released its Q4 and FY2023 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~99,300 ounces of gold. This translated to an 18% decline from the year-ago period and was largely because of lapping difficult comps as the company processed grades well above its average reserve grade in Q4 2022 (10.0 grams per tonne of gold vs. 8.7 grams per tonne of gold). Fortunately, the lower grades in the period (Q4 2023: 8.2 grams per tonne of gold) were partially offset by record quarterly throughput of ~427,700 tonnes. Plus, while recoveries were lower, we will see a significant improvement in recoveries next year with the addition of Jameson cell technology. Hence, the lower production in Q4 was hardly a reflection of what this mine is capable of, and in fact, Lundin's FY2023 gold production of ~481,300 ounces trounced its initial guidance midpoint of 450,000 ounces, translating to an average of a ~9% beat vs. its initial guidance midpoint in the 3-year period to ~37,000 ounces.

Lundin Gold Quarterly Production & AISC - Company Filings, Author's Chart Lundin Gold Annual Initial Guidance Midpoint & Actual Production - 2024 Guidance & Estimates

Looking at the annual results, we can see that FY2023 was another record year for Lundin Gold, with its annual production of ~481,300 ounces of gold beating its prior record of ~476,300 ounces. This was driven by higher throughput that offset the lower grades year-over-year, with ~1.65 million tonnes processed at 10.2 grams per tonne of gold last year vs. ~1.56 million tonnes at 10.6 grams per tonne of gold in the year-ago period. However, three-year average forward production is actually likely to exceed these record levels in 2023, with Lundin Gold working on a process plant expansion to 5,000 tonnes per day and also expects to see improved recoveries. And despite lower grades this year, I would not be shocked to see Lundin Gold produce 480,000+ ounces this year and ~500,000 ounces in 2025, given its track record of exceeding expectations historically (2024 guidance: 450,000 to 500,000 ounces).

Lundin Gold - Annual Gold Production & Forward Guidance Midpoint - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for the company's sales results, Lundin reported record revenue of $902.5 million with sales of ~474,400 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,958/oz and an 11% increase year-over-year. Meanwhile, Q4 revenue came in at $190.7 million with sales at a higher average realized price of $2,021/oz, down year-over-year because of the lower grades explained above and lower recoveries with the company noting that elevated levels of finely disseminated sulfides impacted flotation recovery. However, given where the gold price sits today, it's certainly looking like Lundin Gold will report another record year for sales in 2024 despite having to lap tough comps as the company comes off a record 2023.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Lundin Gold reported quarterly AISC of $1,062/oz, a 23% increase from Q4 2022 AISC of $865/oz. The higher costs in Q4 were related to the timing of sustaining capital spending (30% of sustaining capital landed in Q4), which was up 30% over the year-ago period ($14.4 million vs. $11.1 million) and the fewer ounces sold with a lower denominator. The good news is that Lundin Gold still reported industry-leading margins, with AISC margins of $959/oz vs. $949/oz (+1% year-over-year). Meanwhile, its AISC margins were far better on a full-year basis with AISC margins of $1,098/oz (56.4%) vs. $984/oz last year (55.0%), giving it some of the highest margins sector-wide near Orla Mining (ORLA).

Lundin Gold - AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart Gold Producers AISC (2022/2023) - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Given the incredible margin performance, Lundin generated consistent free cash flow last year, with Q4 free cash flow of ~$91 million and ~$263 million for the year after making a one-time interest and finance charge payment of ~$129 million with the repayment of its gold prepay facility. Meanwhile, operating cash flow came in at a record of ~$455 million for the year (~$519 million before working capital changes). Plus, Lundin Gold enters 2024 in a much stronger position without the weight of its gold prepay facility and ~$268 million in cash and cash equivalents with the potential to repay 50% of its stream facility in June 2024 for $150 million, and the remaining 50% in June 2026 for $225 million. So, with half of this likely to be repaid and a stronger 2025 with its growth projects complete, we should see a monster year in 2025 for free cash flow generation.

Option for Lundin Gold to repay (i) 50% of the remaining stream loan on June 30, 2024 for $150 million and / or (ii) the other 50% of the remaining stream loan on June 30, 2026 for $225 million.

Lundin Gold Operating Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow & Cash Position - Company Filings, Author's Chart

And as Lundin Gold stated in its Q4 Conference Call:

We made significant headway in our debt reduction strategy last year, which will drive increased free cash flow in 2024. The process plant expansion project and further deleveraging opportunities will lead to another step-up in free cash flow generation going forward, which enables significant capital allocation flexibility to consider M&A and increase shareholder returns in the future. - Lundin Gold Q4 2023 Conference Call

Overall, I think M&A makes a lot of sense for the company to shed its single-asset producer status, but the company has noted in past updates that its challenge is finding something that also offers very high margins and adequate scale like Fruta del Norte to maintain its industry-leading margin profile. And while there aren't many assets out there of the same calibre as Fruta del Norte, I would imagine the company is looking for a minimum 250,000 ounce per annum asset with sub $1,000/oz AISC. Unfortunately, there aren't many of these out there today after years of inflationary pressures and with guaranteed savings as it pays off its senior loan facility and gold prepay agreement, I can certainly see why the company has deployed capital to improving its balance sheet over the past year vs. rushing to acquire. Let's take a look at recent developments below:

Undeveloped/Recently Constructed Gold Projects - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

Recent Developments

As for recent developments, the most significant one has been the gold price, which launched above key resistance last week to make yet another record weekly closing high. This is great news for Lundin Gold which could generate ~$1.0 billion in annual revenue this year and is set to generate closer to $450 million in annual free cash flow at spot prices. Meanwhile, we should see another record for Lundin Gold from a margin standpoint in 2024, with AISC margins set to improve to ~$1,180/oz (~57%) based on an estimated average realized gold price of $2,075/oz this year. So, with record gold prices and no resistance overhead for the price of the gold, Lundin Gold is certainly the best positioned it's ever been from a fundamental standpoint and I would not be shocked to see the stock make a run to retest its all-time highs at US$14.50 by June.

Monthly Gold Price - TC2000

As for the company's 2024 plans, Lundin Gold shared that it is planning the most aggressive exploration program to date, with it working to uncover a new major deposit near one of the best gold discoveries of the 21st century (Fruta del Norte). The 2024 exploration program is expected to cost $40+ million (up from $15.5 million in 2022 and $23.7 million in 2023) and consist of 46,000 meters of near-mine drilling (FDN South, Bonza Sur and below FDN), while the regional program will drill 10,000 meters for $12 million with the goal of identifying new epithermal systems. And while regional drilling hasn't turned up anything impressive like Bonza Sur yet, Lundin Gold noted that it "continued to identify important indicators in the regional program that point toward the presence of buried epithermal deposits in the southern basin."

Regional Exploration Program - Company Website

Finally, on the company's growth plans, the company expects to increase throughput to 5,000 tonnes per day by year-end, but this figure could ultimately settle closer to 5,150 tonnes per day. The good news is that consistently delivering these tonnes to the plant is not expected to be an issue for the mine, with the mine dispatch system that's nearly completed expected to improvement equipment utilization and the company noting that the mill will continue to be the bottleneck.

It's also worth noting that the expansion work is being completed at a very modest cost of $36.0 million, with $0.9 million spent in Q4. And when we factor in the extra 300 basis points expected on recoveries (~15,000 extra ounces per year) from the addition of three Jameson cells and current spot gold prices, this is a very high return project. This is especially true if the mill can operate above 1.88 million tonnes per annum, where the company would recover ~16,000 ounces per year alone from the better than expected recovery rates. So, while this will be another solid year for FDN in 2024, the asset's real potential will show in 2025 where we could see production of 500,000+ ounces, making this one of the best mines not owned by a multi-million ounce gold producer globally.

With the installation of the Jameson technology in late 2024, the Company expects gold recoveries to improve by approximately 3%.

Valuation

Based on ~241 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$13.00, Lundin Gold trades at a market cap of ~$3.13 billion. This makes it one of the highest capitalization producers in the sector, well above other ~500,000 ounce producers like Oceanagold (OTCQX:OCANF) and Fortuna Silver (FSM). However, from a free cash flow standpoint, Lundin Gold is actually quite reasonably valued, trading at just ~8.0x FY2024 free cash flow estimates ($2,075/oz) with its industry-leading margins. In addition, the company is easily one of the most consistent in the sector for over-delivering, another reason for commanding a premium multiple.

Lundin Gold Historical Free Cash Flow Multiple - TIKR

Using what I believe to be fair multiples of 1.1x P/NAV and 9.0x P/CF (65/35 weighting) I see a fair value for Lundin Gold of US$14.70. This points to a 13% upside from current levels, suggesting that Lundin Gold could have more gas in the tank left in this current rally. And this is especially true if we assume that gold remains at or near spot gold prices, with the potential to generate ~$450 million in annual free cash flow. And to put Lundin's asset quality in perspective which has continued to impressive net income and free cash flow margins, Lundin generated nearly of the adjusted earnings last year of Kinross (LUGDF: $204 million vs. KGC: $540 million) with less than one fourth of its production profile.

Summary

While Lundin Gold is up over 20% off its recent lows, the company has another strong year on deck with an even better 2025 (~500,000 ounces) once its expansion work is complete, and it's set to be another busy year with an aggressive drill program. And while it may seem expensive on a market cap basis relative to some of its other 500,000 ounces per annum peers, the market regularly pays up for quality and Lundin Gold certainly fits this bill. In fact, there's no real comparison from an asset quality and track record standpoint outside of the majors, with the only other name that comes to mind being Alamos Gold (AGI).

Lundin Gold is a solid buy-the-dip candidate for investors looking for exposure to the sector, with the following key attributes:

a consistent and attractive dividend yield (~3.1%)

discovery upside while it looks for a second or mini Fruta del Norte

a track record of exceeding expectations by a wide margin

In summary, I would view any sharp pullbacks in the stock as buying opportunities and I would not be surprised to see another record year for gold production in 2024 and 2025 of 480,000+ ounces and 500,000+ ounces, respectively.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.