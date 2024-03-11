Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Note: Flughafen Zürich AG's (OTCPK:FLGZY)(OTCPK:UZAPF) primary listing is the SIX Swiss Exchange, where it is trading with FHZN as its ticker symbol. There are 18.84 million shares freely-floated, and an average daily liquidity of approximately CHF 7.2 million. There are risks related to the liquidity of U.S. listings: investors that consider making an investment in the company should focus on the primary listing rather than the very illiquid U.S. listings.

Introduction

In early 2020, just as the world scrambled to cope with the emergence of COVID, we wrote an introductory article on Flughafen Zürich AG, concluding that it represented a scarce and durable asset with close to insurmountable barriers to entry, and that investors may have an opportunity to acquire a participation in the company as the pandemic unfolded.

Nearly four years on to the day, and with Flughafen Zürich AG (referred to as FZAG thereafter) having celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2023, it seems appropriate to revisit the company and how it has recovered from the COVID crisis.

Review of the 2020-2023 period

As everyone is aware, starting in early 2020, various countries imposed restrictive measures that temporarily shut down large segments of the global economy and massively impacted air traffic.

As shown below, the total number of passengers at FZAG declined from 31.5 million in 2019 to 8.3 million in 2020, or a massive 74% year-on-year (yoy) drop. Passenger traffic only recovered in earnest in 2022, and then in 2023, reaching 28.9 million total passengers, representing 92% of pre-pandemic levels.

FY23 presentation

This had a significant impact on sales, with aviation revenue down 67% between 2019 and 2020, while non-aviation revenue held up much better, 'only' down 37% yoy. All in all, total sales decline from CHF 1.21 billion in 2019 to CHF 624 million in 2020, representing a 48% decline yoy.

As of 2023, aviation revenue had recovered to CHF 610 million, or 95% of its pre-pandemic level, while non-aviation revenue has grown to CHF 626 million, surpassing 2019 levels. Growth in non-aviation revenue has mainly been driven by the company's growing real estate footprint surrounding the airport, with the acquisition of 36 properties from Priora Suisse AG in 2019, and more importantly the opening of The Circle in 2020. In 2023, real estate & services sales amounted to CHF 244 million, nearly 20% of total sales.

Annual reports

The huge drop in sales had a corresponding impact on profitability and return levels, as shown below. The EBITDA margin for the aviation segment dropped to -16% and ROIC fell to -8%, before recovering close to 2019 levels by 2023.

The non-aviation segment held up much better, with EBITDA margins actually expanding throughout the pandemic and ROIC levels proving more resilient than for the aviation business.

The International business (see Appendix for detail), which is newly reported as its own segment since 2021, also suffered a significant decline in sales during the pandemic, being down 50% yoy in 2020. Margins and ROIC levels presumably declined, and subsequently recovered to levels that are approaching the aviation segment.

Overall, FZAG swung to a small net loss of CHF 69 million in 2020, and then gradually recovered to a net income of CHF 304 million in 2023, nearly level with 2019.

Annual reports

Cash flows and investments

Let us now turn to cash flows and investments. As shown below, cash from operations (CFO) declined substantially from CHF 495 million in 2019 to CHF 131 million in 2020. CFO then recovered in line with sales and profits, reaching a record of CHF 681 million in 2023.

The company continued to invest both domestically and internationally throughout the pandemic, while simultaneously aiming not to overstretch its balance sheet. Capital expenditures (Capex) declined from very elevated levels due to the construction of The Circle in 2019 and remained quite low in 2021 and 2022. Capex then accelerated again in 2023, with the start of the construction of the Delhi Noida airport in India. FZAG generated a free cash flow (FCF) of CHF 254 million in 2023.

LSEG

Further capex investments include CHF 250-350 million per annum (p.a.) for Zürich airport between 2024 and 2029, in order to complete the new baggage handling system and the development of landside passenger zones. Towards the end of the decade, capex at Zürich might increase closer to CHF 400 p.a. for a few years, in order to finance the new Dock A as well as two runway extensions.

Internationally, FZAG is now in the middle of the construction of the Delhi Noida airport, which is expected to open by the end of 2024. The capex related to this project amounted to CHF 167 million in 2023, and is expected to reach CHF 300-400 million in 2024. This will complete Phase 1 of the project, which expects to see traffic grow to nearly 19 million passengers by 2030. To put this into perspective, this represents nearly a third of FZAG's total passenger traffic in 2023. In other words, this sizable investment in India is expected to be an important growth driver for the company in the coming decades. Subject to reaching traffic targets, Phase 2 would trigger a subsequent expansion between 2028 and 2032.

Balance sheet

While the COVID pandemic undeniably put a significant amount of financial stress on the company, one must admit that it coped quite admirably, thanks in large part to its strong financial position going into the crisis, as well as its increasingly diversified business with substantial non-aviation sales.

Besides some state-sponsored work compensation, FZAG did not benefit from any state aid, instead leveraging its strong balance sheet to generate liquidity during the hard times.

Already at the end of February 2020 before the pandemic spread to Europe, the company was able to obtain refinancing on the Swiss capital market with a 15-year debenture for CHF 400 million (coupon 0.2%). A further four-year debenture for CHF 300 million (coupon 0.7%) followed in May 2020. The favorable market conditions in December 2020 enabled the company to issue a further debenture for CHF 200 million (coupon 0.1%) for seven years in order to build up additional liquidity reserves. Moreover, as a precaution, the option to increase credit lines to a total of CHF 300 million was exercised at the beginning of 2021.

As shown below, total financial liabilities (excluding the Airport Zurich Noise Fund) amounted to CHF 1'215 million as of the end of 2023, down from CHF 1'615 the prior year. Net debt to EBITDA climbed to 7.2x in 2020 as debt increased and EBITDA collapsed, before gradually coming down to 1.6x as of the end of 2023.

After initially placing FZAG's rating on CreditWatch at the end of March 2020, in mid-July, Standard & Poor's lowered the rating from AA– to A+.

FY 23 Annual report FY23 presentation

Dividend

Since 2005, a few years after becoming a listed company on the Swiss Stock Exchange, FZAG started paying an annual dividend to shareholders (in April of every year). Over time, the dividend grew at a rapid pace as the payout ratio steadily increased to approximately 35-45% of profit. In 2015, the company decided to start distributing an additional dividend per share out of capital contribution reserves, which amounted to an extra CHF 3.20 per share between 2015 and 2019.

The dividend was understandably suspended during the pandemic years and until air traffic recovered. Fiscal 2022 saw the reinstatement of the ordinary and additional dividend (paid in April 2023), and for fiscal 2023, the company has announced an ordinary and additional dividend of CHF 4.00 and CHF 1.30 respectively, for a total of CHF 5.30 per share. As of today's price, this represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Annual reports

Mid term, the company expects to continue to grow the ordinary dividend in line with earnings and cash flows, while paying out the remaining capital contribution reserves as an additional dividend. A new dividend policy is then expected to be communicated to investors by 2025.

Noteworthy items

Before moving on to valuation, a few developments throughout 2023 are worth noting, including:

FZAG concluded further tenancy agreements in The Circle and occupancy rates remain high.

The company was awarded the operating license for Natal Airport in northeastern Brazil.

The construction project for Noida Airport in India passed further milestones, while declarations of intent for operating routes from this airport were signed with IndiGo Airlines, India's largest airline, and Akasa Air.

Swiss voters approved the extensions of runways 28 and 32, which is expected to have a positive long-term impact on safety, reliability, and punctuality (not before 2030).

Various key management positions changed in 2023. Following the resignation of Stephan Widrig, Lukas Brosi stepped up to become CEO in May 2023. Kevin Fleck was recruited to fill the resulting vacancy as CFO.

The Board of Directors also saw Josef Felder elected as the new Chairman, Claudia Pletscher was elected as a new board member, and Beatrix Frey-Eigenmann was appointed as the new delegate of the Canton of Zurich.

The company continues to work on decarbonizing its infrastructure and reducing its own greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2040.

Valuation

Our DCF-based valuation exercise yields a fair value estimate of CHF 192 per share, marginally higher than our last FV estimate and the current share price.

The main assumptions for the 10-year forecasting period are outlined below:

Aviation, non-aviation, international, and total revenues to grow at a CAGR of 2.5%, 5.0%, 11%, and 4.6% respectively.

Average operating margins of 31%, with operating income to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%

Average FCF conversion rate of 112%

Tax rate of 22%

WACC of 8.0%

Terminal growth rate of 2%

Oyat estimates

Wrapping up

Our initial conclusions from early 2020 have largely been validated over the past 4 years, despite the materialization of one of the main risks to airport owners/operators: a global pandemic.

Flughafen Zürich AG is a set of regulated and non-regulated assets that are attractive in many ways. They represent real tangible assets that are both scarce and extremely durable. The company essentially enjoys a local monopoly status, and barriers to entry are close to insurmountable.

The company has made significant headways in its strategy to monetize the potential of its non-aviation business, with the successful launch of The Circle. Moreover, international expansion continues according to plan, with a focus on the growth markets of tomorrow, such as Brazil and India.

The balance sheet is once again in good shape, protecting the company from any unforeseen negative developments, and providing it with ample flexibility to balance growth capex and capital returns to shareholders via dividends.

In conclusion, FZAG is a set of high-quality and durable assets based in the heart of Switzerland, as well as a developing international presence in growth markets, that are worth considering owning at the right price. Today's price can be characterized as fair.

---

Appendix

Sources:

Other:

FY23 Investor Day presentation LSEG Datastream

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.