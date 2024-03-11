JuSun

It pays to be patient and have a basket of stocks that can stand the test of time, particularly one that pays you income to hold on to it. That’s why I maintain significant exposure to dividend stocks in an environment when the market is chasing growth at all costs.

For market realists, it's simply a good idea to have undervalued stocks with upside potential that generate steady income, and that can be key to sleeping well at night. This brings me to LXP Industrial (NYSE:LXP), which I last covered in May of last year, highlighting its strong operating fundamentals and undervaluation compared to peers.

The market hasn’t been kind to income stocks in general over the past 12+ months, as higher interest rates and growth stocks have dominated the investing narrative. LXP is no different, as the stock has declined by 5.4% (-1.5% total return including dividends) since my last piece. As shown below, LXP has declined by 10.5% over the past 12 months.

LXP Stock (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I revisit LXP by providing recent updates around its operating fundamentals, and discuss why the stock price remains appealing for potentially strong income and total returns, so let’s get started!

Why LXP?

LXP Industrial may not be a popular name, but it’s been around for quite some time, with 30 years as a publicly-traded company. It used to be primarily a Suburban Office REIT, but has greatly transformed itself over the past decade into an Industrial REIT with a portfolio of primarily Class A, single-tenant properties.

At present, LXP has a gross asset portfolio worth $5.1 billion that’s spread across 112 properties covering 54 million square feet, and 77% of its properties are located in the Top 25 markets in the U.S. It also has one of the youngest portfolios in the Industrial segment with an average portfolio age of just 9.5 years, and it enjoys a 100% leased rate at present.

Unlike larger peers like Prologis (PLD) or Terreno Realty (TRNO), which have outsized presence in Tier 1 markets, LXP is focused on secondary markets, where it can get higher cap rates and sees less competition. These are vibrant markets spread primarily across the Sunbelt, where LXP is able to attract premier tenants like Amazon (AMZN), Kellanova (K), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Walmart (WMT), and FedEx (FDX) among its Top 10 tenants, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

LXP’s strategy of moving away from office and into industrial properties was rather prescient, considering all the headline risks facing office properties at present due to remote work and low in-office attendance compared to pre-pandemic times. This is reflected by LXP’s recent full year 2023 results, which were released on February 15th, demonstrating fundamental growth.

This includes Same-Store NOI rising by 4.1% YoY in 2023, marking a continuation of growth, as LXP saw SSNOI growth of 6.7% YoY during 2022. LXP’s growth was driven by robust cash rent spread of 28% on new and renewal leases during Q4 (27% spread for the full year 2023), signaling a healthy demand environment for its industrial properties, and as mentioned earlier, Occupancy is at 100%. While FFO/share was flat on a YoY basis for Q4 (due in part to higher interest expense and one-time events), it did grow on a full-year basis by $0.03 YoY to $0.70 per share.

Notably, LXP’s transition to full industrial is virtually complete, as its two remaining office assets are now under contract for sale at $16 million in total. LXP expects to collect $1.8 million worth of rent from these assets before the sale is finalized in the second quarter of this year.

Looking ahead, LXP is well-positioned to grow its portfolio both organically, as its portfolio carries average 2.6% annual rent escalators, and externally, as the stabilization of rent in its development pipeline in the near-term is expected to add $20 million worth of rent that's equivalent to $0.07 per share.

LXP's lease expirations are well-staggered and present lease-up opportunities, as management estimates that leases expiring through 2029 are 23% below market rate, which could result in $36 million worth of incremental rent that's equivalent to $0.12 per share. As shown below, 58% of LXP's leases are set to roll over between now and 2029.

Investor Presentation

Risks to LXP include potential for higher interest rates, should inflation be harder than expected to tame, as that would raise LXP's cost of debt and interest expense. However, the Fed Chairman's recent remarks indicate a potential dovish stance in the not too distant future, as he stated that rate cuts are 'not far' off.

Lower rates could produce another type of risk, however, as they could lead to speculative build from higher leveraged private market players, and that could introduce more supply competition for LXP. Going forward, I would look for indications of new supply coming online should interest rates decline, and how that would impact cash rent spreads on new and renewal leases.

Meanwhile, LXP carries a strong balance sheet, with $799 million of liquidity, comprised of $199 million in cash on hand, and $600 million in undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility. It also carries a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.0x, which is right at the level at which credit agencies consider to be safe for REITs. LXP also has a safe debt/gross assets ratio of 35%, below the 50% mark I generally consider to be safe, and as shown below, has now debt maturities until 2027.

LXP Debt Profile (Investor Presentation)

Importantly for income investors, LXP currently yields an appealing 5.7%. The dividend is well-covered by a 75% AFFO payout ratio, based on 2023 AFFO per share of $0.70. LXP has also raised its dividend every year since 2020, after cutting it in 2019, when it began transitioning in earnest from office to industrial properties. This year, LXP raised the dividend by 4% to the current annual forward rate of $0.52 per share.

Lastly, I continue to see value in LXP at the current price of $9.14 and forward P/FFO of 14.3, which isn't far off from the 14.1 P/FFO when I visited the stock last. This compares favorably to the 15.8 P/FFO of peer STAG Industrial (STAG), which is also focused on secondary markets. While analysts expect FFO/share to decline by 8% this year, this has more to do with the timing difference between office divestitures and when proceeds are deployed into other income-producing assets than actual portfolio weakness, and FFO/share expected to bounce back by 8% next year.

Over the long-run, I would expect that LXP can produce at least mid-single digit FFO/share growth, driven by SSNOI growth and external growth opportunities in its development pipeline. With a 5.7% dividend yield and mid-single digit FFO/share growth, LXP could produce slightly market beating returns for investors. Considering all the above, I see potential for LXP to trade at a P/FFO in the 15-16x range.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, I view LXP as an appealing investment opportunity in the industrial REIT space. With its transition to industrial properties now virtually complete, a strong balance sheet, and attractive dividend yield, LXP could provide investors with steady income and potential for market beating returns in the long term. However, risks such as potential interest rate increases and competition from new supply should be monitored by investors. Considering all the above, I continue to see value in LXP and maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.