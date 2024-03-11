tadamichi

There’s value to be had in underfollowed names, as investing shouldn’t be considered as a popularity contest. Particularly in the REIT industry, these names tend to be smaller cap in nature, and that means more potential to grow as it wouldn’t require as many deals to move the needle. Moreover, less eyeballs on these stocks typically mean, more often than not, that they are not valued properly.

This brings me to Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), which I last covered a good while back in March of 2021, highlighting its mispricing at that time as it was still on its way to recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

The stock has done well for investors since then, with a 27% rise in share price and a 46% total return including dividends, surpassing the 31% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

In this article, I provide updates on the stock including its portfolio fundamentals, balance sheet, and forward prospects, especially as it relates to its recent full year earnings results, and make a recommendation, so let’s get started!

Why WSR?

Whitestone REIT is a Shopping Center REIT that’s focused on open-air retail centers in the fast-growing markets of Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. At present, it owns 55 properties covering 5 million gross leasable square feet.

WSR benefits from exposure to the aforementioned markets, which enjoy high demand and low vacancy compared to the national average. As shown below, WSR’s markets are circled in black and are either seeing record low or below average vacancy rates that are 10 to 100 bps below the prior 5-year mean.

Investor Presentation

Strong tenant demand is reflected by WSR’s recent full-year 2023 results, which were released on March 6th. This includes record occupancy in its portfolio, which his up 290 basis points since 2021 to 94.2% at the end of 2023. This was driven by small shop occupancy growth of 320 bps to 92.1% and large space occupancy growth of 200 bps to 97.5% over the past 2 years.

Notably, small shop occupancy is important for community center REITs like WSR, since they pay rent per square foot, and the aforementioned 92% occupancy sits well above the 85% rate that’s generally considered to be good. WSR also saw encouraging same-store NOI growth of 2.7% during 2023 as the industry has slowed down after the post-pandemic boom in 2022, during which WSR saw 7.9% SSNOI growth.

WSR’s SSNOI growth was driven by 21.8% straight-line leasing spreads during 2023. This was based on a combination of a robust 37% spread on new leases and 15% spread on renewal leases, reflecting strong mark-to-market rental rate opportunity within its underlying portfolio. As shown below, this follows on a track record of consistently high leasing spreads since 2021, which has trended in the double-digits in 10 of the past 12 quarters, and higher spreads didn’t come at a cost to Occupancy, as it has risen from 88.7% to 94.2% over the past 3 years.

Investor Presentation

Risks to WSR include its higher balance sheet leverage compared to peers, with a Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 7.5x at the end of 2023, sitting higher than the 6.0x level that is generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies. This has resulted in higher interest expense for WSR, thereby reducing its FFO/share on a YoY basis to $0.91 in 2023. However, management is guiding for a bounce back in FFO/share this year to $1.01, driven by SSNOI growth and reduced spend on G&A, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

It's also worth mentioning that WSR has just $50 million worth of debt maturities this year and no maturities in 2025. Deleveraging momentum also matters, as WSR has made significant improvements in reducing its leverage ratio from 10x to 7.5x over the past 3 years, as shown below. By the end of this year, management expects for the leverage ratio to decline further to between 6.6x and 7.0x with further reduction in 2025, and this assumes that WSR is not able to monetize the majority of its Pillarstone investment (which is currently under litigation) until 2025.

WSR Leverage Trend (Investor Presentation)

Going forward, I would look for WSR’s leverage ratio to improve over the next few quarters in accordance to management’s guidance. I would also look for continued SSNOI growth due to positive leasing spreads, as management is guiding for 3.25% growth at the midpoint for the full year 2024.

WSR’s continued strength in operating fundamentals is supported by the expectation of continued low new supply in strip centers, as management expects new supply to represent just 0.25% of total stock through at least 2027, as the market is focused around industrial properties and the ‘retail apocalypse’ narrative.

Meanwhile, investors get paid a 4.1% dividend yield, which is well-covered by a 48% payout ratio. The dividend (paid monthly) was raised by 3% this year, and while it isn’t particularly high, the low payout ratio gives WSR plenty of capacity to lower its debt, after which it can potentially give more meaningful dividend raises.

Lastly, I continue to see value in WSR at the current price of $12.17 with forward P/FFO of 11.8, which trades more or less in line with its long-term P/FFO of 11.4. WSR trades at a discount to the 12.3 and 14.7 P/FFOs of Kimco Realty (KIM) and Regency Centers (REG), and I believe the discount is currently warranted as WSR doesn’t have the same level of development potential as KIM and has higher leverage than REG.

However, WSR does have strong prospects in its desirable markets and could become a far safer REIT over time as it continues to deleverage. Plus, analysts estimate robust 12.8% FFO/share growth this year, and 5-8% annual FFO/share growth in the 2025-2027 timeframe. Considering WSR’s robust operating fundamental growth and its desirable markets, I would target WSR to trade at a P/FFO in the 12-13x range over the next 12-24 months, representing good upside potential in combination with the dividend.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, Whitestone REIT offers attractive exposure to high-growth markets and has a strong track record of growing its operating fundamentals. While its leverage ratio is higher than peers, management is focused on deleveraging and has plans to improve FFO/share this year through continued SSNOI growth.

With the potential for higher dividend raises in the future after deleveraging and solid fundamental growth prospects in key markets, I believe enterprising investors ought to consider WSR at the current valuation. While the stock is more expensive than when I visited it last, I believe it's deserved due to solid portfolio metrics and deleveraging over the past 2+ years. Considering all the above, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.