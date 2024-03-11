Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Costco: If Your Time Horizon Is Less Than 4 Years, It's Time To Trim (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 11, 2024 6:10 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
3.21K Followers

Summary

  • Costco's stock has performed well as of late, outperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 2x since our initial 'Buy' rating in November 2023.
  • We're concerned about the possibility that the stock may have 'gotten ahead of itself' following recent rapid appreciation and a lackluster Q2 earnings report.
  • The company's revenue growth is slowing, and the stock's valuation is demanding, increasing potential downside risk.
  • For short- or medium-term investors sitting on big gains in positions, or for those who may need the capital for other things in coming years, taking some off the table seems optimal.
  • We downgrade COST to a 'Hold' on valuation concerns.

Costco Wholesale in Folsom California

slobo

A few months ago, we wrote an article about Costco (NASDAQ:COST). In that piece, we talked about how the combination of the company's consistent growth, continued buybacks, strong momentum, and reasonable valuation were promising factors that could lead to

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
3.21K Followers
Many of the best investors in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that secretly earn incredible profits. Our goal is to even the playing field, giving individual investors access to the same types of market-beating research & trade ideas.Income, Energy, Compounders, Tech, Real Estate, Options, Consumer, Macro - we cover everything to find you the best opportunities out there.Follow us now and turn on article notifications to get started with our analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.