sitox

Recently, we wrote an article where we detailed the challenges that have been plaguing the dividend space for the past few years, leading to underperformance for REITs (VNQ), Utilities (XLU), high-yield stocks (SPYD), and dividend growth stocks (SCHD) while the boom in the "Magnificent Seven" mega-cap technology stocks has delivered outperformance for the S&P 500 (SPY) and particularly the Nasdaq (QQQ).

These challenges have included:

Rapidly rising interest rates have created a negative comparison for high-yield bond proxies like Realty Income (O) with cash-like investments.

Rising costs of capital have dragged down capital-intensive business models such as NextEra Energy Partners (NEP).

Increasing financial distress for counterparties due to inflation and higher interest rates has hurt REITs like Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and is starting to weigh on some Business Development Companies (BIZD) like FS KKR (FSK ) and Ares Capital ( ARCC ) has warned that they expect their defaults to tick up this year.

Moreover, the path forward remains uncertain given that inflation remains somewhat sticky, and the economy appears to be performing well, putting little to no pressure on the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates. Moreover, the U.S. government's continued out-of-control spending continues to put upward pressure on inflation and interest rates, while simmering geopolitical tensions also threaten to deal the global economy a severe blow.

However, recently, some very good news for dividend stocks has emerged. In this article, we will discuss it and share some of our top picks of the moment to capitalize on this very good news.

The Very Good News For Dividend Stocks

Chairman Powell - who gave dividend stocks a false start in December by leading the market to believe that interest rate cuts were not far away, thereby sparking a Santa Claus Rally - had been hurting dividend stocks in recent months by a flip back to less dovish and more hawkish rhetoric to start 2024, as we detailed in our recent piece.

However, he just gave dividend stocks a fresh jolt with his recent statement that the Federal Reserve is "not far" from the point of cutting interest rates in order to prevent driving "the economy into recession."

Since he made those remarks, dividend stocks shot higher along with gold miners (GDX):

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the yield curve - which had begun uninverting due to rising 10-year treasury yields to start off 2024 (which in turn weigh on high yield stock valuations) - has changed course over the past few weeks as the 10-year treasury yield has retreated once again, reflecting reduced concerns about long-term sticky inflation:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the U.S. unemployment rate recently jumped more than expected, raising recession fears and likely increasing the odds that the Federal Reserve will cut rates sooner rather than later.

As a result, while the odds of a Fed rate cut in the Fed's upcoming March meeting are at a meager 4% right now, the odds of a rate cut by the May 1st meeting at a not insignificant 24% and by June the odds are overwhelmingly in favor of a Fed rate cut (73.4%). By July, the odds are at 91.5% in favor of at least one rate cut and at 55.2% for at least two rate cuts. By year-end, the market is pricing in a very strong likelihood of at least three rate cuts and a greater than 50% chance of four rate cuts.

This all bodes very well for dividend stocks, as falling interest rates:

create a positive comparison for high-yield bond proxies against cash-like investments.

reduce the cost of capital, which should boost capital-intensive business models.

Reduce financial distress for counterparties of high-yield businesses.

Investor Takeaway

Given the fact that high-yield stocks remain deeply undervalued, and the interest rate outlook is improving considerably, we believe that right now is one of the most compelling opportunities in a long time to buy dividend stocks aggressively.

Some stocks that we are bullish on right now include:

Newmont Corporation (NEM): you can read our recent article on it here.

Enbridge (ENB): you can read our recent article on it here.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD): you can read our recent article on it here.

W. P. Carey (WPC): you can read our recent article on it here.

Moreover, even if the market is currently misreading the Fed's intentions and the direction that the economy is headed, and the Fed does not cut as aggressively as expected this year, each of these aforementioned dividend stocks has a strong investment grade balance sheet and should be able to continue paying their dividends and investing in growth projects for years to come until, eventually, interest rates head lower. While we wait for the Fed to cut interest rates, we are collecting very attractive dividend yields.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.