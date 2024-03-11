Riska/E+ via Getty Images

I recommended a buy rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) when I wrote about it the last time, as I was really impressed by the strong 2Q23 results. Importantly, the results showed that consumer demand remained strong and unit economics were improving with commodity prices easing. Based on my current outlook and analysis of CCEP, I recommend a buy rating. The volume and pricing outlook seems favorable for CCEP in FY24, and with the inclusion of the Philippines business unit, topline growth expectations should be easily met. While Philippine business is margin dilutive, I believe management can pull off their initiatives to drive margins upside.

CCEP reported 2H23 total operating revenue of EUR9.325 billion, coming in slightly below the consensus estimate by 0.7%. However, gross profit came ahead at EUR 3.45 billion, beating consensus estimates by 1.8% (EUR 3.39 billion). As a result, this led to a rise in EBIT, where CCEP reported EUR1.2 billion vs. the consensus of EUR1.18 billion. EPS saw EUR1.86, also slightly ahead of consensus at EUR1.83. Zooming into 4Q23, constant currency [CC] revenue increased by 7%, which drove FY23 CC revenue growth of 8%. Very encouragingly, 4Q23 volumes rebounded nicely, up 1%, painting a better picture for FY24 as 2H23 total comp volumes were down 1.8%. Looking at the data by region, Europe had healthy comparable volumes in 4Q23, increasing 2% year over year. This growth is a result of CCEP's strong in-market execution and the disruption caused by cycling last year due to a customer negotiation.

On the other hand, solid in-market execution and underlying volume growth in Australia and New Zealand helped to partially offset the 3% decline in API comparable volumes, which were dragged down by softer consumer spending in Indonesia and the strategic SKU portfolio rationalization. Having said that, I thought it was generally positive because the 6% increase in revenue per unit case more than made up for the slightly lower-than-expected volumes in 4Q23. This is a key point since it shows that there was a good mix, positive headline price increases, and optimized promotions. It is worth noting that management has mentioned that they have already achieved some incremental pricing in 1Q24. This suggests that pricing is stable or even improving and that there have been no obstacles to implementing these price increases. I also thought it was encouraging to hear that management is mindful of the need to strike a balance between premiumization and affordability, a factor that is becoming more critical in light of the current difficult environment.

Looking at the big picture, I also believe that CCEP is still operating in a favorable demand environment. Energy drink volume was up 14% in 4Q23, which was fantastic to hear about during the earnings call. I take CCEP's continued value share gains in the NARTD category-in-store and online-as evidence that the company is maintaining its high level of customer value delivery backed by impressive activation.

I'm really pleased with our performance in 2023, delivering on all key metrics. We achieved solid top and bottom-line growth, value share gains in the market, and as always, an impressive free cash flow generation. 4Q23 call

I would like to also give an update on the Philippines. Previously, I talked about the growth potential due to the country's demographic and demand profiles. Aside from topline growth, I believe that the Philippines will also provide margin upside. As of FY23, the region is margin dilutive, as it generated an EBIT margin of 6% in FY23 vs. the CCEP group's EBIT margin of 13%. However, management noted multiple areas that can be improved, such as packaging costs, driving upsells to key accounts, implementing digital tools to improve productivity, and also improving supply chain efficiencies (FY23 earnings call). My view is that management will be able to execute all of these given their strong execution track record.

Looking ahead, management guided FY24 comparable pro-forma CC revenue growth of 4% and pro-forma comparable CC EBIT growth of 7%, implying continuous margin expansion. While some investors are bearish because of 2H23 weak headline volume numbers, I think the fact that 4Q23 volume growth indicates recovery strength going into FY24. All in all, I remain encouraged by CCEP's solid execution in a still tough cost and consumer environment and its advantaged position with its revenue growth management capabilities. As a result, the guide this year should be easily achievable, and there are a few factors that should boost CCEP's ability to do so. Firstly, there are multiple sporting events in Europe, such as the European football championships and the Olympics. Secondly, CCEP is going to benefit from pricing carryover from 2023 and possibly continued favorable pricing given the 1Q24 pricing lock-ins. Lastly, the company should save money thanks to a streamlined supply chain, a new technological architecture (reducing four legacy systems to one), and an integrated shared service center model.

I believe CCEP's stock upside is still attractive at this level. FY24 revenue growth is going to be elevated because of the inclusion of Philippine region financials and comparable growth of 4% (as management guided). Given the execution so far and the favorable outlook for volume and pricing, I believe the medium-term outlook of 4% comparable growth can be easily met. Margins should expand accordingly, leading to faster earnings growth. I assumed a 10% margin, just modestly above the recent highs. Valuation-wise, I find the current valuation justified, as it is the average that CCEP has historically traded.

While management has a strong track record, it does not guarantee that they will not make any mistakes. If they were to mess up combining the existing business with the acquired Philippines business, it might result in lower-than-expected margin expansion (remember that the Philippines is margin dilutive currently, and work is needed to drive margins up).

I'm maintaining a buy rating for CCEP due to its strong execution, favorable demand environment, and potential for continued growth and margin expansion. CCEP delivered solid top and bottom-line growth in FY23, with volume rebounding in Q4 and pricing power remaining intact. The inclusion of the Philippines business is expected to boost topline growth in FY24. Management's guidance for 4% revenue growth and 7% EBIT growth in FY24 seems achievable, with further upside from sporting events and pricing tailwinds. Margin expansion is expected as CCEP benefits from cost-saving initiatives and improves margins in the Philippines business.