DraftKings (DKNG) looks to ride hot streak with North Carolina launch just ahead of March Madness. (00:25) GE Healthcare (GEHC) study shows AI may predict immunotherapy effectiveness. (01:30) Delta (DAL) CEO sees delay for Boeing (BA) 737 MAX 10 deliveries until 2027 - Bloomberg. (02:35)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and other digital sports entertainment and gaming companies are set up for a big March with online sports betting in North Carolina launching today.

Earlier in the year, DraftKings (DKNG) and NASCAR agreed to terms on a written designation agreement, paving the way for DraftKings to operate in the state.

After the launch in North Carolina, DraftKings Sportsbook will be available in 27 U.S. states, in addition to Ontario, Canada.

The timing of the North Carolina launch is advantageous, with the men's and women's NCAA tournaments beginning in less than two weeks and the NASCAR season in full swing. North Carolina is the 9th largest state in the U.S. by population and is forecast to have a top six total addressable market of potential sports betting customers.

DraftKings (DKNG) isn’t the only player. BetMGM (MGM) (OTCPK:GMVHF), Bet365, Fanatics, FanDuel (FLUT), ESPN Bet (PENN), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), and Underdog Sports all expect to have sports betting apps live in the state to take wagers.

New results from a study conducted by GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) and Vanderbilt University Medical Center showed that using AI can predict patient responses to cancer immunotherapies with 70% to 80% accuracy.

The results were published recently in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Clinical Cancer Informatics.

The study used a retrospective analysis of responses to immunotherapy treatment from thousands of the medical center's cancer patients and correlated them based on demographic, genomic, tumor, cellular, proteomic and imaging data.

AI models were designed to predict how effective certain immunotherapies would be, as well as the likelihood of an individual patient developing an adverse reaction.

GE HealthCare (GEHC) said it is evaluating plans to commercialize AI models as they could be used both in a clinical setting and for developments of future treatments.

Researchers noted that the models could be used for therapies in other areas, such as neurology or cardiology.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) expects deliveries of Boeing (BA) 737 MAX 10 aircraft could be pushed out to as late as 2027.

Delta (DAL) has orders for 100 MAX 10 planes worth ~$13.5B at list prices, with options to purchase 30 more, and had expected to begin receiving the planes next year.

"We were already anticipating if it came in 2025, it would be late in the year. My guess is it will be another year or two beyond that," CEO Ed Bastian said of the MAX 10 in the interview with Bloomberg.

Delta (DAL) is "comfortable" with protections it negotiated against possible delays in its contract to buy the MAX 10, Bastian said, noting "several issues" with the 737 MAX "that need to be addressed," and it is in ongoing discussions with Boeing (BA).

Meanwhile, Delta (DAL) has been taking Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) A321neo single-aisle planes, and "we're very pleased with that aircraft," Bastian said.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the closure of Silicon Valley Bank. This is expected to bring some attention back to the banking sector.

AT&T (T), eBay (EBAY), fuboTV (FUBO), Fox Corporation (FOXA), and Warner Music (WMG) are scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

Postmarket - The Nasdaq will release its latest update on short interest positions.

Wall Street finished lower after a choppy session on Friday.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) was -1.2%, the S&P 500 (SP500) was -0.7%, and the Dow (DJI) was -0.2%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.2% at more than $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 2.6% at more than $71,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.3% and the DAX is down 0.6%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is down 14% ahead of its Q4 earnings report, despite analyst expectations of year-over-year growth in both EPS and revenue.