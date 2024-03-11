Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: 'Everything' Is Overbought, Not Just Semis And Nvidia

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.89K Followers

Summary

  • The big reversal in Nvidia got a lot of attention on Friday, as the market darling closed down 5% on heavy volume.
  • The problem for the S&P 500 is, everything seems overbought, if you scrutinize the above sector snapshot from this weekend’s Bespoke Report.
  • Given the sharp increase in gas prices at the pump, the expectation was to see a little hotter overall CPI, but that’s not the case.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The big reversal in Nvidia (NVDA) got a lot of attention on Friday, as the market darling closed down 5% on heavy volume. As of Friday morning, March 8th, 2024, Nvidia was up 17% in the last 5 trading days and as of

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.89K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
Bogale
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (693)
As long as inflation is out of control, wages are increasing and unemployment is tight, earnings will continue to expand pushing stock prices higher.

Lowering interest rates in this environment is ridiculous.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
COMP:IND
--
NDX
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.