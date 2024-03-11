Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Government Spending

Mar. 11, 2024
Summary

  • Senate passes $460 billion spending bill to keep government operating, avoiding shutdown for several agencies.
  • Negotiators still arguing over provisions of remaining bills, potential funding lapse after March 22 deadline.
  • Budget practices have changed over time: Bernanke's monetary approach seems to have allowed federal government greater freedom to choose its own path.
  • The Federal Reserve is now driven by rounds of quantitative easing and quantitative tightening, and these efforts have had more to do with what has happened to inflation.
  • Monetary policy is the primary driver of price inflation, not the federal government budget.

Government Debt Ceiling and Federal Government Shutdown

The Senate on Friday passed a $460 billion spending bill to keep the U.S. government operating, taking a potential shutdown for several agencies off the table for the rest of the fiscal year.

John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

David 99
Today, 10:27 AM
The arguement of which determines inflation -money supply vs government spending seems very simplistic. Inflation determinants are not an either or problem. There is no consideration for changes in the economy brought upon by technology, the world supply and demand of major commodities and the relative value of the US$ vs other currencies and gold (bitcoin?). If other countries major countries were not in a recession or coming out of a recession, the inflation rate in the US would be much higher.
jack kreg
Today, 10:21 AM
Population growth since 2019, 4%
Gov Spending growth since 2019, 50%
nuf said!
j. hughes
Today, 10:07 AM
Love your macro approach, Dr. Mason. It smoothes out the details and accentuates the evolutionary trends.
davidam
Today, 9:31 AM
Good article that sandbags the extremist 'budget hawks'. All the same, what would happen if we had governments that had the political courage to follow both sides of Keynes' principles? And haven't we at least seen the stimulus side of Keynes theories successfuly deployed by Roosevelt, Obama and Biden.
AZ BOY
Today, 9:29 AM
Both parties have been on a drunken spending spree for 20 years. One day our debt will crash this country’s economy and the middle class will be then destroyed. If you look at the federal debt, the extra $10 trillion in debt corresponds directly to an extra $10 trillion in the one %ers increase in net worth. This isn’t an accident people wake up.
