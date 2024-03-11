slobo

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reported their Q2 FY24 result on March 7th after the market close, continuing the strong momentum in membership growth. Since I presented my ‘Buy’ thesis in my previous coverage, the stock price has surged by more than 25%. I pointed out that their strong membership growth and the potential to raise their membership fees. I encourage investors to buy the dip and I maintain the ‘Buy’ rating with a fair value of $810 per share.

Robust Membership and Same-Store Sales Growth

Their adjusted SSS was up 5.6% in Q2 FY24, and the e-commerce increased by 18.4% year-over-year. As disclosed over the earnings call, the primary growth driver was the outstanding traffic growth, increasing by 5.3% worldwide and 4.3% in the U.S. market.

Costco Quarterly Results

Regionally, both Canada and international markets are experiencing strong growth in the quarter, as shown in the table above. The U.S. grew by 4.3% year-over-year, a quite normal and reasonable growth rate in my view.

My biggest takeaway during the earnings call is their membership growth. They ended the quarter with 73.4 million paid households members, marking a 7.8% year-over-year increase, and the membership fee income increased by 8.2% year-over-year. As mentioned in my previous coverage, Costco's profitability largely stems from membership fee income. The strong membership renewal contributes significantly to the overall fee income growth. As disclosed in the earnings call, the renewal rate in U.S. and Canada came in at 92.9%, a quite healthy level for Costco. Additionally, Costco has been growing their Executive membership, which could drive higher margin for the company. They added 646,000 Executive Membership during the quarter, quite impressive.

In Q2 FY24, their core margin improved by 25bps year-over-year, and the margin expansion is driven by the operating leverage as well as the growth of their high-margin e-commerce business.

China Store Growth Opportunity

Costco opened four new locations during the quarter: 3 in U.S. and 1 in China. They only have 6 stores in China, and the new Shenzhen location was opened in mid-January. Costco estimates 10,000 people in the store at the opening day, and they have 200,000 members already, with 10% of members coming from Hong Kong. It's worth nothing that Costco typically averages around 70,000 household memberships per location globally. Consequently, the membership number in their China store is quite impressive. As reported by the media, photos from the scene on the opening day showed long lines and huge crowds.

In addition, Costco is also testing their same-day-delivery at their Pudong store in China, with currently 400 items available for same-day-delivery, as disclosed over the earnings call. Costco plans to roll out the delivery service across their stores in China in the upcoming months.

As there are only 6 stores in China at present, China operation won’t have any material financial impact on the group P&L. However, I am quite optimistic about Costco’s China growth potential in the future.

Sam’s Club entered the Chinese market in 1996, and they currently operate 47 stores in China, as disclosed in Walmart’s (WMT) Q4 FY24 result. Walmart’s management is quite optimistic about their China warehouse operations. Considering Costco only has 6 stores in China, there is significant growth potential in the upcoming years.

According to Reuters, Chinese consumers are embracing membership stores, and showing a preference for club warehouse such as Sam’s Club and Costco. As depicted in the chart below, membership warehouse clubs represent only a fraction of total grocery store sales in China, suggesting significant potential for penetration growth in the warehouse market segment.

Reuters

FY24 Outlook

As usual, Costco doesn’t provide any guidance to investors. Historically, Costco's SSS has been quite consistent, typically falling within the range of 5% to 6%. Their growth got accelerated during the pandemic period, then has begun to normalize coming out of the global pandemic. For FY24, I won’t anticipate any big surprise for Costco’s same store sales growth. The reason is quite simple: Costco is well known for its resilience and consistency.

In FY24, they plan to open 28 new stores and renovate 2 existing stores. Assuming these stores open throughout the year, the new store additions would attribute to around 2% of group revenue in FY24 as per my calculation. Additionally, they have been growing their membership base from existing stores, which further contributes to revenue growth.

I estimate 6% SSS, 2% growth from new stores, and 8% of growth from membership fee income, and the total revenue is estimated to be 8% in FY24.

Valuation Updates

As discussed above, I estimate their revenue growth to be 8%, driven by 6% SSS growth and 2% growth from new store openings. I separate the membership fee income from their net revenue, as membership fee income can flow directly into the bottom-line. The growth in membership fee is expected to be propelled by 6.5% increase in members and 2.5% increase in fees per member, aligning with their historical average.

The healthy growth of their membership fee income would continue to drive the company’s margin expansion in my view, considering their high membership renewal rate and potential fee increase in the future. In addition, with the job market starting to cool down in the U.S., Costco would face less cost pressure from labour inflation in the future.

My model doesn’t incorporate any meaningful growth from China, as analyzed previously, Costco only has 6 stores in China and the market growth won’t have any notable financial impact on the company.

To calculate the operating margin, I separate the merchandise revenue from the membership fee income, as membership fee income does not have a direct COGS. Applying the growth rates for membership, SSS growth and new store growth above, the operating margin is estimated to expand gradually to 4% by FY33.

I am using 10% WACC, a same discount rate for all my models. After discounting all the FCFF, the total EV is calculated to be $350 billion. Adjusting $6.4 billion in debt and $18 billion in cash, the fair value is estimated to be $810 per share.

Costco DCF - Author's Calculation

Near-term Risks

On February 6th, 2024, Costco announced that Richard Galanti would step down as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 15, 2024, and Gary Millerchip will succeed him in the CFO role. Gary Millerchip was the CFO for The Kroger Co. (KR) before joining Costco, and he has quite solid retail and finance experiences. While the leadership change can sometimes bring uncertainties, I don’t anticipate any material change for Costco, given its reputation as a well-managed company.

Costco has been viewed as a stable and defensive company. The stock performed well during the high-interest rate market environment when the whole equity market meltdown. However, if the Fed starts to cut the rate, the stock market might shift focus on the high-growth stocks again, which would potentially pose some price pressure for Costco's stock.

Conclusion

Costco delivered a solid membership growth and SSS growth in the quarter, and I forecast the company to deliver 8% total growth in FY24. Additionally, they have huge growth potential in China over the long term. The stock remains ones of my top holdings in my portfolio, and I maintain the ‘Buy’ rating with a fair value of $810 per share.