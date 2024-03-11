adventtr

Overview

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) is a Mexican gold & silver producer, which is listed in the U.S. and Canada (TSX:SIL:CA). The reporting currency is U.S. Dollars. I have covered SilverCrest a number of times over the last few years, and those articles can be found here. The company did earlier today release its Q4 23 results, which this article will be focused on. The company will host a conference call later today.

I also added the stock to my portfolio during last year, but sold my holdings in the beginning of this year, primarily to free up some liquidity, and because SilverCrest had a nice bounce while other precious metals miners were more depressed at the time. However, the stock has once again declined, so I consider SilverCrest a relatively good buy here.

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

SilverCrest has over the last few years brought its Las Chispas mine to production on time and on budget, and the company has in a very short order repaid its debt financing. This is quite an achievement and a testament to the quality management team.

We have seen both the cash costs and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") tick up significantly compared to the original feasibility study. Part of that is due to inflation in general as the cost curve for the entire industry has shifted upwards substantially over the last 5 years. However, part of it is also following some geological issues with the narrow veins, which caused the capital requirements to increase and for there to be little of a reserve increase last year.

Q4 23 Results

SilverCrest did in January already provide an operational update for Q4 2023. The silver equivalent production was 2.47Moz in Q4, down slightly from 2.74Moz in Q3. The percentage of production coming from silver has consistently been in the 50-55% range, and the remaining portion is from gold production.

Figure 2 - Source: Quarterly Updates

Both the cash cost and AISC increased some in Q4 compared to Q3 due to higher payments to the outgoing mining contractor and more capital investments. The mine-site AISC was $12.58/oz in 2023, below the guidance range of $12.75/oz to $13.75/oz. The margin has been very competitive in a market where many other silver miners have struggled with profitability lately.

Figure 3 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Total revenues were $61.3M, net income was $35.9M, and free cash flow was $24.1M in Q4. The numbers were impacted by a slightly higher amount of silver equivalent sales than production and the factors mentioned above. The quarterly earnings per share was $0.25, beating the consensus estimate at $0.13 substantially.

In 2023, SilverCrest managed to generate an impressive $116.7M in net earnings and $121.1M in free cash flow.

Figure 4 - Source: Quarterly Reports

The balance sheet continues to be extremely robust for SilverCrest, with $105.2M in cash & bullion, and no debt outstanding. SilverCrest will use part of the current liquidity and future cash flows to grow reserves at Las Chispas, and the company is likely to continue with the buybacks if the stock price persists at these levels. The company has so far repurchased shares worth $7.1M, which only equals 20% of the authorized amount of the normal course issuer bid.

SilverCrest is a single-asset producer and one of few smaller silver mining companies with a lot of liquidity and no debt. So, at least I would expect the company to try to grow via acquisitions throughout the year as well. Exactly what size of a target the company is after remains to be seen.

Figure 5 - Source: Quarterly Reports

2024 Guidance

SilverCrest did in February provide 2024 guidance for the company. The production volume is expected to be around 10M silver equivalent ounces and corporate level AISC is expected to be in the $15-15.9/oz range. The cost levels have increased compared to 2023, but the increase is roughly in line with the 2023 technical report.

Figure 6 - Source: Company Press Release

Conclusion

If we use the latest share price and financials as of Q4 2023, SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock is trading with a high single-digit free cash flow yield for 2024, which incorporates the latest cost guidance and $13M in exploration drilling during the year.

That is far from an excessive price in the precious metals mining industry, but it is worth remembering that Las Chispas has just over 7 years of mine life presently. I am relatively confident that the company will grow the reserve base over time, which will provide greater upside to investors from current levels.

So, I still consider SilverCrest a good lower risk investment in the silver mining industry, with a high-quality asset, and a great management team. With that said, it is not quite as attractively priced as we saw during part of 2023. So, waiting for a pullback might be the prudent approach.