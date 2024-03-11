Wiphop Sathawirawong/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is an e-commerce company based in Singapore that operates in Southeast Asia. It has three segments: digital entertainment (Garena; $511 million in revenues or 14% of total revenues), e-commerce (Shopee; $2.6 billion in revenues or 73% of total), and digital financial services (SeaMoney; $472 million in revenues or 13% of total).

Within its largest segment, Shopee, it has a dominant market position in Southeast Asia.

Bernstein Analysis

I believe that SE's share price could double over the next 18 months, as I believe the key debates around the stock are misunderstood. With TikTok essentially exiting the market, one of its biggest competitors is gone. Sea is thus switching its strategy from a focus on profitability to investing in growth, which the market seems to hate. However, I believe that this is the right strategy to pursue in the long term. I believe the recent earnings event showed that Sea Limited has hit an inflection point with a return to growth.

Set-Up

Sea Limited was one of the biggest winners during the COVID-19 period. From the March 2020 bottom to its peak in 2021 the stock almost ten-bagged. Half of the performance can be attributed to re-rating, as the EV/Sales multiple expanded from 4.5x to 25x. SE's revenue doubled in 2020 and 2021. This dynamic was not sustainable, and the multiple was way too high for an e-commerce business.

Koyfin

Thus, the stock dropped 90% as growth rates normalized and the high multiples from the COVID bubble came closer to reality. In addition, management is increasing its investments after focusing on profitability. This change in strategy was not well received by the market.

Meanwhile, the valuation based on EV/Sales is below its pre-COVID level. This makes for a very interesting setup for people looking to go to long Sea Limited.

Investment Thesis

After some headwinds, I believe that SE has hit an inflection point. Probably the biggest headwind was the competition from TikTok in Indonesia, which is Southeast Asia's biggest economy and an important market for Sea. However, this has been resolved as the Indonesian government has banned online-shopping on social media sites, where TikTok was gaining market share from other e-Commerce players. The goal is to protect smaller (offline) companies, but it is undoubtedly positive for SE, as it consolidates its position as the largest e-commerce player and makes it hard for new market entrants to penetrate the market.

The fact that TikTok is in partnership with Tokopedia, an Indonesian technology company, is also good news for SE. It means that TikTok is not returning to the market with its product, and thus it cannot use its data from its viral social media app to efficiently acquire customers for TikTok Shop. Not to mention that TikTok is still violating the new rules.

So, the biggest competitive threats are gone, leaving a lot of white space to capture for SE. After the TikTok news, the company pivoted from its focus on profitability to invest in growth to capture that white space. The market did not like this pivot initially, but I think that this is the right strategy in the long term. SE can replicate TikTok's live-streaming e-Commerce playbook, which will lead to bigger network effects. It is already responsible for 10% of Sea's order volume. In the future, this segment will make up 25% of the total market, similar to China. So, this is an important market and worth investing in.

However, I do like that they are not pursuing a "growth at any price" strategy anymore, but rather focusing on long-term profitability. They exited many unprofitable markets in Latin America to focus on its core regions with attractive unit economics. The chart below shows that the company is steadily increasing its Shopee take rate.

Portsea

SE bears, in my opinion, wrongly focus on sinking efficiencies regarding marketing spend. $1 in marketing spending resulted in $8.4 in gross merchandise volume (GMV). However, SE is currently much more efficient compared to the period before COVID, when the company was investing much more aggressively in marketing (i.e. free delivery, 0% commission, etc.).

Portsea

I think the market misunderstands that the investments in live-streaming are front-loaded as you need to build the infrastructure first and that the average order size in live-streaming is smaller. This explains why marketing efficiency was declining. However, the investments are increasing GMV, which is positive for the SE stock. According to alternative data vendors, GMV for SE is on track to grow 20% which is above market expectations.

Yipit

SE's Further Upside Risk

So far, I have been focusing on SE's e-Commerce business as I believe I have the biggest edge here and Shopee is currently the biggest talking point for the stock. However, there is further upside risk in its other segments, Garena and SeaMoney.

Garena, its digital entertainment segment, has disappointed as the video game Free Fire was banned in India in 2022 due to national security concerns. This was problematic as this segment is highly profitable and India is a large market for SE. However, Free Fire returned to India in September 2023 - right at the end of Q3 2023 which means that the relaunch is not yet fully reflected in SE's numbers. Yet, it seems that this segment might find its bottom in Q3 as bookings are increasing, which is a leading indicator for Garena revenues.

SE Q4 Earnings Presentation

SeaMoney the other segment continues to grow at high rates. In the last quarter, it grew its revenues by +24% year over year.

SE Q4 Earnings Presentation

Valuation

Currently, Sea Limited is the cheapest it has ever been based on EV/Sales. The COVID period is not a good comparison, but I would argue the pre-COVID period is. SE trades at 2.0x NTM EV/Sales, while the bottom pre-COVID was at roughly 3.0x. The recent quarter showed that SE returned to a similar growth algorithm (+20% GMV growth) as the pre-COVID period, and thus the historical valuation discount should close.

If we compare it to its international peers (like PDD Holdings, MercadoLibre and Amazon) we see that Sea Limited the cheapest stock based on a next-twelve months Enterprise Value to Sales ratio. There were good reasons for it in the last two years (TikTok competition), but as I explained, this threat is gone. Thus, I expect the valuation gap to close. Given that, I believe SE has hit an inflection point and market participants seem to misunderstand the key debates around Shopee and TikTok, I believe this stock is a bargain.

Koyfin

SE Q4 Earnings Review

The latest Q4 earnings confirmed that SE's business fundamentals inflected upwards. The numbers were above analyst expectations and the stock is thus up. E-Commerce GMV grew 29% year-over-year, while Adjusted EBITDA improved by 35% sequentially. This shows that they are able to grow while being disciplined with their investments.

Sea Limited Q4 Earnings Presentation

The outlook was good too, in my opinion. Management expects Shopee's GMV to be in the high teens range and its adjusted EBITDA to be positive in the second half of 2024. I think this is achievable. Recall the first graph in the summary section that shows that SE is the dominant e-Commerce company in Southeast Asia. TikTok was a big threat, but after the ban it is no problem for SE anymore. TikTok left a lot of white space to capture, and the new regulation makes it hard for new competition to enter the market. Since SE is already the #1 player, it will benefit the most from it. It will also be able to further increase its take rates as the market consolidates. I am also optimistic that the outlook is achievable as Free Fire successfully returned to India and management communicated good engagement since its relaunch.

Sea Limited Risk

There is regulatory risk, as we have seen on TikTok. Governments could always change regulations that make it harder for SE to do business. However, this is hard to predict and frankly, I don't expect any of it in the near term.

There is a risk that the price war in Indonesia is much worse than expected, as everyone likely will compete for the white space that TikTok left. Since Indonesia is geographically close to China, Chinese companies that are often very aggressive might enter the market to compete with SE. This would make the business much more capital-intensive. However, we will see in the upcoming earnings calls if any of this dynamic is indeed happening.

Lastly, it would be a disappointment if the Garena numbers declined, given the relaunch of Free Fire. This would give bears another reason to not buy the stock, and a re-rating would be unlikely.

Sea Limited Conclusion

In my opinion, Sea Limited is a buy. SE fundamentals have inflected upwards and the recent earnings event has confirmed this. Essentially, the biggest bear concerns have vanished and after several quarters of disappointment, the stock got cheap compared to its history and its peer group. As the dominant e-Commerce company in Southeast Asia, SE will capture the whitespace that TikTok leaves behind.